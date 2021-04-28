Clear

Judge denies media request for Andrew Brown videos, but allows family to view recordings

A North Carolina judge ruled that video from four body cameras associated with the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. will not be released publicly at this time. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Shawn Nottingham, Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna, CNN

A North Carolina judge ruled Wednesday that video from four body cameras associated with last week's shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. will not be released publicly at this time.

The judge also granted, in part, a petition from the Pasquotank County sheriff's office allowing Brown's family and one of their legal representatives to view the videos -- but they will not be allowed to receive copies or make recordings.

Those rulings came after a district attorney said during Wednesday's hearing that Brown's moving vehicle made contact with law enforcement officers twice during the encounter in which deputies shot him dead in Elizabeth City on April 21.

Sheriff's deputies fatally shot Brown, 42, while trying to execute a warrant, authorities have said.

At Wednesday's hearing on whether the body camera footage would be released, Andrew Womble, the district attorney for the county, described what he said was video captured by multiple cameras.

In the video, Brown is in a stationary car when officers approach, shouting commands, Womble said.

As officers attempt to open one of the car's doors, the car backs up, making contact with an officer, Womble said. The car then stops, before moving forward and again makes contact with law enforcement, Womble said.

After the car moves forward, shots are heard, Womble said.

Womble criticized comments that one of the attorneys for Brown's family, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, previously made about video of the incident.

Authorities on Monday showed the family what the relatives said was 20 seconds of video. Afterward, Cherry-Lassiter said the video showed an "execution," and showed deputies shooting at Brown as he sat in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel.

Cherry-Lassiter's comments were false and "designed to prejudice a proceeding," Womble said at Wednesday's hearing.

The court ruling on the videos

The shooting prompted days of protests in Elizabeth City, with demonstrators and Brown's family calling for the public release of the video. The sheriff's department had not said what led the officers to fire.

County authorities had said North Carolina law dictated that the video couldn't be released without a court order.

The county sheriff said he filed a petition for the videos' release. A media coalition including CNN also petitioned for the footage to be publicly released.

On Wednesday, the judge denied the media coalition's petition, ruling that the media was not a party contemplated for release under the relevant North Carolina statute.

He also ruled that, even if the media was able to petition for release, the factors in the statute did not weigh in favor of release.

The judge went on partly grant the sheriff's petition, allowing the disclosure of the body camera footage to the family of Brown and one their legal representatives.

The disclosure means the family and an attorney can view the videos but will not be given their own copies or allowed to make recordings.

The judge also ruled that the deputies' identifying information, such as their faces and badge numbers, must be blurred before being shown to the family.

The judge indicated that he may rule to release the video to the family at a later time, meaning they would have full access to the video.

Family attorney: This was ... 'an extrajudicial killing'

On Tuesday, one of the attorneys representing Brown's family expressed outrage at newly obtained surveillance video showing deputies arriving on the scene April 21.

CNN obtained the video. It is not clear what is being said in the video or when the shooting started.

"This was, in fact, an extrajudicial killing, an execution if you will," Brown family attorney Wayne Kendall told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday. "Mr. Brown's car never moved toward those deputies."

The family's attorneys provided more information Tuesday with the release of an independent autopsy.

Brown had been shot four times in the right arm and was trying to drive away from Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies when he was hit in the head, Kendall said, citing an autopsy performed by Dr. Brent Hall.

"He was trying to run because he was scared for his life," Kendall said.

City declares state of emergency over protests

Protests have been peaceful since the death of Brown last week.

Concerned about potential unrest, Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday and instituted a curfew that started at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"We're usually a kind of quiet town, and we're just sometimes playing stuff by ear because we've just never had something like this before," Mayor Bettie Parker said of the curfew. "We've got to do some healing here because people are hurt."

As police told the crowd to disperse Tuesday, protesters responded to the PA announcement by shouting, "No justice, no peace!"

Despite the announcements, dozens of protesters remained after curfew began.

There was also a war of words between the family attorneys and local law enforcement officials.

On Tuesday, the county took issue with statements by Cherry-Lassiter and others that Brown's death was an "execution."

"This is unproven hyperbole that only inflames the community and -- should this matter ever go to court -- could bias potential jurors and perhaps interfere with a fair trial for anyone involved," officials said on a "Check the Facts" page on the county website.

What we know about the shooting

Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies were authorized to look for crack cocaine, other controlled substances and "evidence of criminal activity" in Brown's two vehicles and his residence, according to a search warrant signed by a judge on April 20.

The copy of the warrant obtained by CNN was marked as "not executed." In the first news conference about the shooting, Wooten said Brown was killed as deputies were attempting to execute the search warrant, but he later stated Brown was killed as deputies served an arrest warrant.

CNN has not been able to obtain the arrest warrant.

In the body camera footage shown to the family, Brown is in his car in the driveway, blocked by the sheriff's department and sitting with his hands on the steering wheel, Cherry-Lassiter said.

Deputies ran up to his car, shooting as Brown put the car in reverse and backed out of the driveway, Cherry-Lassiter said. Deputies continued to shoot at him as he drove off, she said.

"What the 20 seconds shows is that Andrew Brown is not a threat to officers," she told CNN on Tuesday. "As he was being shot at, Andrew was trying to back away from the officers and save his life, save his own life."

CNN has not seen the video and has not been able to independently verify the family attorneys' account of the video. Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said it would be inappropriate to comment on the case until all the evidence is collected.

Brown's aunt Betty Banks said the family was told that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house.

Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired, Wooten said. Not all the deputies who were placed on administrative leave discharged their firearms, he added, but they were all part of the warrant operation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 570518

Reported Deaths: 7169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1185971700
Ramsey49230859
Dakota43909427
Anoka39790424
Washington25684275
Stearns21534219
St. Louis17191299
Scott16574120
Wright15309132
Olmsted1294997
Sherburne1109081
Carver1012545
Clay796891
Rice7819104
Blue Earth718540
Kandiyohi639781
Crow Wing635986
Chisago567450
Otter Tail556673
Benton547997
Goodhue457072
Mower455132
Douglas450873
Winona442149
McLeod405957
Morrison403459
Nobles403148
Itasca396853
Isanti395360
Beltrami379457
Polk372467
Steele372414
Becker367349
Lyon351849
Carlton335052
Freeborn334829
Pine318321
Nicollet314543
Brown298839
Mille Lacs291351
Le Sueur278722
Todd272330
Cass259226
Meeker244638
Waseca233521
Martin221230
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177841
Dodge17623
Renville174943
Redwood168236
Houston165315
Cottonwood159621
Fillmore15289
Pennington152519
Chippewa149138
Wadena147821
Faribault147719
Kanabec139023
Sibley138010
Aitkin130736
Watonwan12719
Rock124919
Jackson120210
Yellow Medicine112820
Pipestone111926
Pope10566
Murray10409
Swift102318
Marshall86817
Stevens85810
Clearwater81615
Lake79719
Koochiching79313
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5309
Mahnomen5288
Unassigned51478
Kittson47622
Red Lake3897
Traverse3645
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361548

Reported Deaths: 5870
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56681613
Linn20529332
Scott19433238
Black Hawk15662306
Woodbury15016224
Johnson1425883
Dubuque13250206
Dallas1101197
Pottawattamie10909164
Story1043147
Warren565487
Clinton545192
Cerro Gordo530487
Webster509592
Sioux509173
Marshall479175
Muscatine466998
Des Moines446765
Wapello4262122
Buena Vista423340
Jasper410370
Plymouth399079
Lee370155
Marion357375
Jones294856
Henry288737
Carroll282352
Bremer280960
Crawford262940
Boone260433
Benton252655
Washington250750
Dickinson245543
Mahaska226450
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213825
Tama207971
Delaware206139
Winneshiek195433
Page191021
Buchanan189731
Cedar186823
Fayette183941
Hardin182942
Wright181635
Hamilton178849
Harrison177773
Clayton167856
Butler162834
Mills160221
Floyd158542
Cherokee158038
Lyon156441
Madison156119
Poweshiek153533
Allamakee149451
Iowa147124
Hancock145034
Winnebago138931
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun134013
Jefferson131735
Emmet131440
Shelby129337
Sac129119
Louisa127549
Appanoose127347
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119329
Humboldt118426
Franklin114621
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery102037
Unassigned10020
Clarke98724
Keokuk95231
Monroe94828
Ida90134
Adair85332
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77010
Lucas76223
Worth7228
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53724
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3324
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Drier conditions to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

MercyOne: Dealing with vascular ailments

Image

MercyOne: Using sound waves to monitor cardiac function

Image

MercyOne: How to treat those dealing with heart attacks

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

MercyOne: Dr. Waters talks about cardiac care

Image

Massive warehouse fire in Albert Lea

Image

Body Recovered Might be Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Austin boy dies protecting his mother

Community Events