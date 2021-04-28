Clear

Samsung unveils 'mobile-first' laptops

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops, which feature 5G connectivity, meaning you can be online even away from wi-fi.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Kelly, CNN Business

Samsung is bringing some of the strengths of its flagship Galaxy smartphones over to its notebook line.

The company announced on Wednesday four mobile-first PCs that combine the power of a laptop with the responsiveness of its smartphones: the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Odyssey, all of which run on Windows 10 and an Intel processor.

The new laptops are super thin and light: The Pro is 11.2 millimeters thick and the Pro 360 is 11.9 millimeters. Both are available in 13- or 15-inch AMOLED displays with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The screens feature an "intelligent color engine," adjusting the colors on screen based on the task the user is doing.

True to its name, the Galaxy Book 360's hinge can be moved and transported into a tablet. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book, available in blue and silver with an LCD display, is 15.6-inch laptop that can be flattened 180 degrees. The Galaxy Book Odyssey -- available in black only, also with an LCD display -- touts powerful new Nvidia-powered graphics for gaming.

Samsung said the laptops feature a long-lasting battery, an updated S Pen, noise-cancelling microphones, and deep integration with smartphones.

The integration is perhaps one of the most interesting additions, allowing users sync their phone with a Galaxy laptop. Windows' Your Phone App lets users checking texts, calls and run apps on the PC.

"This is the sort of seamless integration that has been promised for years and very few have been able to deliver," said Jitesh Ubrani, analyst at market research firm IDC. "By enabling users to focus on the content first rather than the device, Samsung is going to be solving a pain point for many users. I believe this will ultimately bode well the company."

Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are now available for pre-order and start shipping on May 14. Galaxy Book Pro will start at $999.99, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $1,199.99.

It makes sense that Samsung would leverage its Galaxy smartphones to help boast its laptop line. The company has long been known for its displays, design, battery life and camera quality, so it's a natural step to bring some of that over to its notebooks.

"AMOLED displays are very eye-catching and including them in the new notebooks really helps Samsung set themselves apart from other notebooks in the same price range," Ubrani said. "They're also a strength for Samsung as the company is one of the largest AMOLED makers out there."

Samsung's two annual "Unpacked" press events are usually reserved for its smartphones. Holding an event specifically to showcase laptops underscores how the company is betting on sustained interest in PCs even as offices prepare for workers to return. Even though lockdown restrictions are lifting, the pandemic has changed the way consumers and businesses view laptops.

"Schools and businesses are planning for a hybrid model and this creates more opportunity for PC makers," Ubrani added. "Besides, some industries are still not expected to recover for the next few years -- such as hospitality and travel -- and many of those dollars will shift towards PCs. I suspect this is why Samsung is going big this year."

It also signals that Samsung is fully dedicated to the PC space.. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Samsung made up only 2% share in the global notebook market, according to IDC data. Samsung is playing catch up, especially when it comes to business users -- where Dell, HP, and Lenovo currently dominate -- and the consumer side.

The pressure is also on Samsung to say it's products can keep up with Apple's new blazing-fast M1 chip featured inside its latest line of Apple iMacs and iPhones.

In January, Research firm Gartner reported US consumer demand for PCs in 2020 was the highest it's been in two decades; worldwide, PC sales jumped 5% from the year before — the biggest growth in 10 years.

Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled its high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones and, more recently, its budget-friendly Galaxy Series A devices. The company is expected to show off its Galaxy Note smartphone line in August, alongside a rumored foldable tablet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 570518

Reported Deaths: 7169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1185971700
Ramsey49230859
Dakota43909427
Anoka39790424
Washington25684275
Stearns21534219
St. Louis17191299
Scott16574120
Wright15309132
Olmsted1294997
Sherburne1109081
Carver1012545
Clay796891
Rice7819104
Blue Earth718540
Kandiyohi639781
Crow Wing635986
Chisago567450
Otter Tail556673
Benton547997
Goodhue457072
Mower455132
Douglas450873
Winona442149
McLeod405957
Morrison403459
Nobles403148
Itasca396853
Isanti395360
Beltrami379457
Polk372467
Steele372414
Becker367349
Lyon351849
Carlton335052
Freeborn334829
Pine318321
Nicollet314543
Brown298839
Mille Lacs291351
Le Sueur278722
Todd272330
Cass259226
Meeker244638
Waseca233521
Martin221230
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177841
Dodge17623
Renville174943
Redwood168236
Houston165315
Cottonwood159621
Fillmore15289
Pennington152519
Chippewa149138
Wadena147821
Faribault147719
Kanabec139023
Sibley138010
Aitkin130736
Watonwan12719
Rock124919
Jackson120210
Yellow Medicine112820
Pipestone111926
Pope10566
Murray10409
Swift102318
Marshall86817
Stevens85810
Clearwater81615
Lake79719
Koochiching79313
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5309
Mahnomen5288
Unassigned51478
Kittson47622
Red Lake3897
Traverse3645
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361548

Reported Deaths: 5870
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56681613
Linn20529332
Scott19433238
Black Hawk15662306
Woodbury15016224
Johnson1425883
Dubuque13250206
Dallas1101197
Pottawattamie10909164
Story1043147
Warren565487
Clinton545192
Cerro Gordo530487
Webster509592
Sioux509173
Marshall479175
Muscatine466998
Des Moines446765
Wapello4262122
Buena Vista423340
Jasper410370
Plymouth399079
Lee370155
Marion357375
Jones294856
Henry288737
Carroll282352
Bremer280960
Crawford262940
Boone260433
Benton252655
Washington250750
Dickinson245543
Mahaska226450
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213825
Tama207971
Delaware206139
Winneshiek195433
Page191021
Buchanan189731
Cedar186823
Fayette183941
Hardin182942
Wright181635
Hamilton178849
Harrison177773
Clayton167856
Butler162834
Mills160221
Floyd158542
Cherokee158038
Lyon156441
Madison156119
Poweshiek153533
Allamakee149451
Iowa147124
Hancock145034
Winnebago138931
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun134013
Jefferson131735
Emmet131440
Shelby129337
Sac129119
Louisa127549
Appanoose127347
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119329
Humboldt118426
Franklin114621
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery102037
Unassigned10020
Clarke98724
Keokuk95231
Monroe94828
Ida90134
Adair85332
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77010
Lucas76223
Worth7228
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53724
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3324
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Showers and storms this evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

MercyOne: Dealing with vascular ailments

Image

MercyOne: Using sound waves to monitor cardiac function

Image

MercyOne: How to treat those dealing with heart attacks

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

MercyOne: Dr. Waters talks about cardiac care

Image

Massive warehouse fire in Albert Lea

Image

Body Recovered Might be Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Austin boy dies protecting his mother

Community Events