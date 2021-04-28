Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for April 28: Covid-19, Biden, police violence, Boko Haram, Hungary

Summer-like temperatures are in store for the Eastern US, and much of Texas will is under a severe storm threat. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It may be hard to find gas this summer, but it's not because of any crude oil shortage. It's the tanker truck drivers needed to deliver the gas that are in short supply.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The CDC has released new outdoor mask guidance, saying fully vaccinated people can forego face coverings at small outdoor gatherings or when dining outside with friends from multiple households. Unvaccinated people, the CDC says, should still mask up for such events, and even fully vaccinated people should protect themselves in larger, denser outdoor gatherings. President Biden touted the new guidelines as a reason all Americans should get vaccinated. In Brazil, the Senate has launched an inquiry into its federal government's response to Covid-19. Brazil is among the three countries hardest hit by the pandemic, along with the US and India, and this investigation could affect President Jair Bolsonaro's reelection bid if it leads to an impeachment proceeding or criminal charges.

2. White House

Biden will mark his first 100 days in office this evening with an address to a joint session of Congress. He'll touch on the mind-boggling array of historic events that have already defined 2021, from pandemic devastation to the Capitol riot that haunts the very halls where he will speak. He'll also acknowledge the Covid-19 relief bill he championed and similar big-ticket legislation in the works. To that end, the White House is intensifying conversations with key Republicans to bolster bipartisan support for Biden's infrastructure plan. A bipartisan group of senators is trying the same thing, hoping to win support in areas like transportation and water infrastructure and broadband. In his speech tonight, Biden will also unveil $1.8 trillion more in proposed federal investment in education, child care and paid family leave that he's calling the American Families Plan. Watch the speech at 9 p.m. ET.

3. Police violence 

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is reintroducing three policing bills she hopes will end up in the bipartisan package lawmakers have been fine-tuning for weeks as pressure mounts to pass meaningful police reform legislation. The most significant of these bills would establish an independent federal agency to investigate deaths in police custody, officer-involved shootings and use of force that results in severe bodily injury. Meanwhile, incidents of non-lethal use of force are getting more attention, like in a federal civil lawsuit filed against four officers in North Carolina that alleges they grabbed a Black woman by her hair and pulled her out of her SUV during a 2019 traffic stop. In New Jersey, two police officers are facing charges for allegedly assaulting an Arab teenager and then lying about it on a police report.

4. Boko Haram

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly hoisted the Islamist group's flag in a remote district in Niger State, Nigeria, and seized women there as villagers tried to flee. Niger State's governor said more than 3,000 people have been driven from their communities by Boko Haram and other criminal gangs in such a way. He said the terrorist group wants to use such rural areas as hideouts and strongholds, and it has successfully taken similar areas in other regions across the country. Boko Haram's deadly activities have caused the death of more than 37,000 people and displaced over 2 million since 2011, according to data from the Council on Foreign Relations.

5. Hungary

Hungary's parliament has passed legislation paving the way for the government to take control of how universities and cultural institutions in the country are run. Critics say the laws extend the influence of the ruling right-wing government. Most Hungarian universities are now owned by the state but have a lot of academic autonomy. However, the bill, drafted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's deputy, says the universities need to be reorganized with the role of the state in mind. Orban and his ruling party have a long history of implementing their conservative, so-called Christian values, strongly opposing immigration and limiting gay adoption and legal recognition of transgender people.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Are we ready for our smart home devices to anticipate our needs?

If we say "no," do we think our homes will find out?

Beavers chewed through a cable and knocked out internet service to hundreds in a Canadian town

"Nice fiber optic cables ya got there. Would be a shame if they were crudely gnawed by an animal with no appreciation for high-speed internet."

You can now get Amazon groceries delivered inside your garage

What will our too-smart home think of that?

Burning Man festival cancels in-person event again because of Covid-19

The only time to be sad about something not going up in flames.

Crocs sales surge, and Questlove even wore a gold pair to the Oscars

Lo, the age of the Formal Croc is upon us!

TODAY'S NUMBER

400

That's about how many people have been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot so far. The massive federal inquiry has added several defendants nearly each day since the attack, and prosecutors in a recent court filing said they expect to charge at least 500 people.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn."

GOP Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who yesterday signed a so-called heartbeat ban restricting access to abortion. Idaho is the second state to do so this week. Montana's governor just signed a trio of similar abortion restrictions, as well.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Eat up! 

This juicy little stop-motion video will have you reaching for the fruit salad. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 570518

Reported Deaths: 7169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1185971700
Ramsey49230859
Dakota43909427
Anoka39790424
Washington25684275
Stearns21534219
St. Louis17191299
Scott16574120
Wright15309132
Olmsted1294997
Sherburne1109081
Carver1012545
Clay796891
Rice7819104
Blue Earth718540
Kandiyohi639781
Crow Wing635986
Chisago567450
Otter Tail556673
Benton547997
Goodhue457072
Mower455132
Douglas450873
Winona442149
McLeod405957
Morrison403459
Nobles403148
Itasca396853
Isanti395360
Beltrami379457
Polk372467
Steele372414
Becker367349
Lyon351849
Carlton335052
Freeborn334829
Pine318321
Nicollet314543
Brown298839
Mille Lacs291351
Le Sueur278722
Todd272330
Cass259226
Meeker244638
Waseca233521
Martin221230
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177841
Dodge17623
Renville174943
Redwood168236
Houston165315
Cottonwood159621
Fillmore15289
Pennington152519
Chippewa149138
Wadena147821
Faribault147719
Kanabec139023
Sibley138010
Aitkin130736
Watonwan12719
Rock124919
Jackson120210
Yellow Medicine112820
Pipestone111926
Pope10566
Murray10409
Swift102318
Marshall86817
Stevens85810
Clearwater81615
Lake79719
Koochiching79313
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5309
Mahnomen5288
Unassigned51478
Kittson47622
Red Lake3897
Traverse3645
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361548

Reported Deaths: 5870
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56681613
Linn20529332
Scott19433238
Black Hawk15662306
Woodbury15016224
Johnson1425883
Dubuque13250206
Dallas1101197
Pottawattamie10909164
Story1043147
Warren565487
Clinton545192
Cerro Gordo530487
Webster509592
Sioux509173
Marshall479175
Muscatine466998
Des Moines446765
Wapello4262122
Buena Vista423340
Jasper410370
Plymouth399079
Lee370155
Marion357375
Jones294856
Henry288737
Carroll282352
Bremer280960
Crawford262940
Boone260433
Benton252655
Washington250750
Dickinson245543
Mahaska226450
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213825
Tama207971
Delaware206139
Winneshiek195433
Page191021
Buchanan189731
Cedar186823
Fayette183941
Hardin182942
Wright181635
Hamilton178849
Harrison177773
Clayton167856
Butler162834
Mills160221
Floyd158542
Cherokee158038
Lyon156441
Madison156119
Poweshiek153533
Allamakee149451
Iowa147124
Hancock145034
Winnebago138931
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun134013
Jefferson131735
Emmet131440
Shelby129337
Sac129119
Louisa127549
Appanoose127347
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119329
Humboldt118426
Franklin114621
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery102037
Unassigned10020
Clarke98724
Keokuk95231
Monroe94828
Ida90134
Adair85332
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77010
Lucas76223
Worth7228
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53724
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3324
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Showers and storms this evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/27/21)

Image

Mayo research building will be 11 floors

Image

MPCA and Southeastern Minnesota community leaders call upon lawmakers to pass extreme weather preparedness funding

Image

National Work Zone Awareness Week underway

Image

Rochester Parks and Recreation launching "No Mo May"

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/27/21)

Image

New flights set to take off from Rochester to Phoenix, Fort Myers

Image

Minority Health Awareness Month

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Weather April 27th

Community Events