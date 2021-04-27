Clear
CDC gives new guidance on what vaccinated people can safely enjoy. But we may be hitting a wall with vaccine hesitancy

President Joe Biden cited new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- which said vaccinated Americans do not have to wear masks outside in some situations -- to urge all Americans to go get a vaccine.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, CNN

Just in time for warmer weather, fully vaccinated Americans can now safely enjoy more pre-pandemic activities without a mask, according to new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But health officials are seriously concerned about sputtering vaccine interest in some areas.

The CDC defines fully vaccinated people as those who are at least two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or at least two weeks past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They can now go mask-free while dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the CDC announced Tuesday.

They can also take off their masks at small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends, or where there is a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

"There's increasing data that suggests that most of transmission is happening indoors rather than outdoors. Less than 10% of documented transmission in many studies have occurred outdoors," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

"We also know that there's an almost 20-fold increased risk of transmission in the indoor setting than in the outdoor setting. That, coupled with the fact that we now have 37% of people over the age of 18 fully vaccinated and the fact that our case rates are now starting to come down, motivated our change in guidance."

But fully vaccinated people should still wear a face mask at crowded outdoor events or in indoor spaces such as malls and movie theaters, the CDC said.

"We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved."

More than 29% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

They can now safely enjoy more activities, including expanded travel options overseas.

But in many parts of the US, vaccination rates have plateaued or plummeted -- endangering chances of herd immunity and driving this pandemic to the ground.

'Hitting the hesitancy wall'

Health experts say at least 70% to 85% of the country will need to be immune -- either through previous infection or vaccination -- to reach herd immunity.

One report warned the country's vaccine enthusiasm will likely reach a "tipping point" next month.

And data from the CDC shows that fewer new people are getting their first shot versus those finishing up their second.

"I think this is really just hitting the hesitancy wall," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Murray said he expects the US will "start to run out of people willing to be vaccinated" within a matter of weeks.

Among all Americans, 58% say they have had a vaccine dose or will get one as soon as possible, according to new data from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC).

About 28% are "vaccine hesitant," saying they will wait and see before getting a shot or will only get inoculated if required to do so. The remaining 14% of Americans say they will definitely not get a Covid-19 vaccine, the survey found.

Among American religious groups, White evangelical Protestants are most likely to say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine, with just over one in four -- 26% -- saying they won't get a shot, the survey found.

About 17% of Americans identify as White evangelical Protestant.

Also, Democrats are far more likely than independents or Republicans to be vaccine accepters, the survey found.

About 73% of Democrats said they had received a shot or would get one as soon as possible, while 58% of independents said so.

Among Republicans, the figure fell to 45%, the survey found.

States start giving the J&J vaccine again

Meanwhile, many US states are starting to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration lifted their recommended pause on use of the vaccine Friday and said its label will be updated to warn of blood clot risks. Walensky said administration of the vaccine could resume "immediately."

The CDC searched and found 15 likely cases of a rare blood clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), with three deaths among people who got the vaccine.

At the time of the pause, more than 6.8 million Americans had received the J&J shot.

"There is likely an association but the risk is very low," Walensky said Friday. "What we are seeing is the overall rate of events was 1.9 cases per million people. In women 18 to 49 years, there was an approximate 7 cases per million. Among women over 50, the rate is 0.9 cases per million. No cases were seen among men."

While the risk is extremely low, people who suffer persistent, severe headaches or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain or unusual bruising within three weeks of getting the J&J vaccine should get medical attention quickly, the CDC said in a new posting on its website.

Expert urges precautions for children

Getting children vaccinated will be the last piece of the puzzle in overcoming the pandemic, experts say.

In the meantime, children will benefit from prevention measures and need to be protected from the virus, former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser said.

"I worry when I see states already declaring that the pandemic's over, that we have victory over the pandemic, given that there are no vaccines for anyone younger than 16," Besser said.

While children aren't being hospitalized and dying from the virus at the same rates as adults, "thousands of children have developed a very unusual inflammatory syndrome," he said.

More than 2,600 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare but serious condition that's associated with Covid-19, according to the CDC. At least 33 children with MIS-C have died.

"So it's very important that we keep the measures in place that public health says (are) essential to reduce transmission, to help protect children until there are vaccines for kids as well," Besser added.

In newly updated guidance for summer camps, the CDC said that people who can get vaccinated against Covid-19 should do so and everyone should wear masks, distance is still necessary and staying outdoors is best.

Read about the new guidance here

The agency said that as vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages, prevention measures like mask-wearing and physical distancing must continue even after camp employees are vaccinated.

"All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times," with exceptions for eating, drinking or swimming, the guidance says.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 569440

Reported Deaths: 7157
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1183701700
Ramsey49134859
Dakota43828426
Anoka39729422
Washington25629275
Stearns21504219
St. Louis17163298
Scott16533120
Wright15268131
Olmsted1293197
Sherburne1106380
Carver1011445
Clay795690
Rice7808103
Blue Earth716340
Kandiyohi639281
Crow Wing633986
Chisago566250
Otter Tail555273
Benton546397
Goodhue455572
Mower454432
Douglas450473
Winona441749
McLeod405257
Nobles402948
Morrison402259
Isanti394260
Itasca393853
Beltrami378757
Polk372267
Steele371114
Becker366149
Lyon351648
Carlton334852
Freeborn334129
Pine317721
Nicollet313943
Brown298739
Mille Lacs290751
Le Sueur278422
Todd272030
Cass258026
Meeker244438
Waseca233421
Martin220130
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177641
Dodge17573
Renville174743
Redwood168235
Houston164915
Cottonwood159521
Fillmore15289
Pennington152419
Chippewa148938
Wadena147621
Faribault147519
Kanabec138522
Sibley137810
Aitkin130536
Watonwan12709
Rock124819
Jackson120010
Yellow Medicine112720
Pipestone111426
Pope10536
Murray10409
Swift102218
Marshall86717
Stevens85810
Clearwater81014
Lake79719
Koochiching79413
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74722
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5299
Mahnomen5268
Unassigned50978
Kittson47522
Red Lake3897
Traverse3635
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1520

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361180

Reported Deaths: 5867
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56616612
Linn20500332
Scott19398237
Black Hawk15650306
Woodbury15012224
Johnson1424283
Dubuque13238205
Dallas1100697
Pottawattamie10898164
Story1041247
Warren564787
Clinton543892
Cerro Gordo529287
Webster509492
Sioux509173
Marshall478675
Muscatine466398
Des Moines446565
Wapello4260122
Buena Vista423240
Jasper410270
Plymouth399079
Lee369955
Marion357275
Jones294556
Henry288437
Carroll282252
Bremer280860
Crawford262840
Boone260433
Benton252255
Washington250350
Dickinson245243
Mahaska226450
Jackson219742
Kossuth214264
Clay213625
Tama207771
Delaware205839
Winneshiek195433
Page190921
Buchanan189431
Cedar186523
Fayette183941
Hardin182542
Wright181535
Hamilton178849
Harrison177673
Clayton167656
Butler162834
Mills160121
Floyd158042
Cherokee157938
Lyon156241
Madison156219
Poweshiek153433
Allamakee149451
Iowa146924
Hancock144734
Winnebago138531
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun133613
Jefferson131835
Emmet131140
Shelby129137
Sac128919
Louisa127549
Appanoose127147
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119229
Humboldt118426
Franklin114221
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery101837
Unassigned10040
Clarke98624
Keokuk95231
Monroe94628
Ida90134
Adair85132
Pocahontas84721
Monona81930
Davis80324
Osceola77416
Greene77010
Lucas76023
Worth7208
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5939
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53724
Wayne52223
Audubon4969
Adams3314
