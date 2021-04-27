Clear
5 things to know for April 27: Coronavirus, census, police violence, abortion, China

CNN's Brianna Keilar takes a look at how some evangelical pastors have spread misinformation about the pandemic and have advised their constituents against taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 6:11 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 6:11 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Are you still washing your hands as diligently as you did at the beginning of the pandemic? If you're like the people tracked in a recent handwashing study, the answer is unfortunately no.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The number of global cases of Covid-19 has now been on the rise for nine consecutive weeks, driven in part by the devastating second wave ravaging India. But India isn't the only place experiencing a record surge. Canada has deployed its military to Ontario as a worsening wave has caused the positivity rate to hit an all-time high in the province. Meanwhile, the US announced it plans to share millions of doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine with other countries in coming months. The vaccine hasn't yet been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, so tens of millions of stockpiled units are untouched. And today, President Biden is expected to announce updated CDC guidance on the need to wear masks outdoors.

2. Census

The US Census Bureau has released the results of the 2020 census, including new population totals used to reapportion and redistrict seats in the House of Representatives. There are 331 million people living in the US, according to the data. As far as representation goes, Texas is the only state to gain two House seats in the count. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat. California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will each lose a congressional seat. So will New York, which fell a mere 89 residents short of retaining its current number.

3. Police violence

The Justice Department will investigate the Louisville police department to assess whether the Kentucky agency "engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force." The decision comes a little more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed by police in her home during a botched raid. In North Carolina, calls are mounting for the release of police bodycam video in last week's police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. A family attorney said the footage she's seen shows an "execution." Peaceful protesters have gathered in Elizabeth City regularly since Brown's death. Some civil rights advocates are worried about the future of such protests. More than 90 anti-protest bills, which critics say criminalize legal activity, have been introduced in at least 36 states over the last year.

4. Abortion

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban and two other abortion restrictions into law, making the state the second this year to enact a so-called heartbeat ban. These laws bar most abortions at the onset of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant. Republican-controlled states have advanced a wave of anti-abortion bills this year consistent with the trend under the Trump presidency. The Oklahoma laws are due to go into effect on November 1 and will likely face immediate legal challenges based on federal precedents set by Roe v. Wade. However, the fact that Oklahoma and other states are pushing such bans shows that the state-level fight over abortion access is far from over.

5. China

China is ramping up its anti-espionage activities with a new set of regulations targeting foreign spies and "hostile forces." Under the new rules, companies and institutions may be asked to keep a watch out for and prevent foreign espionage activity. This means the entities must vet and train personnel who'd then be debriefed on national security issues after foreign visits. Analysts say it's another way the Chinese government is expanding control and keeping an eye on Western activity. There's also concern about the Chinese government's rather broad definition of spying. The new rules come as the Communist Party prepares to mark its 100th anniversary on July 1 and amid worsening relations with the US, which in recent years has charged some with spying for China.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A beginner's guide to crypto definitions 

If you still don't know what NFT or blockchain means and you're too afraid to ask, here's your chance.

Domino's is bringing back this 1980s mascot

We can avoid the Noid no longer!

What to know before you go to a sporting event, whether you're vaccinated or not

If you're going to go through the trouble of watching your baseball team lose this season, you might as well be safe about it.

Dunkin' is adding coconut milk to its menu

Lovers of fancy milk alternatives, rejoice!

The oldest known whiskey, dating from around the Revolutionary War, will soon be up for auction

The bottle has to be haunted, right? We'd be disappointed if it wasn't.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1 billion

That's about how much in profit Tesla recorded last quarter, which marks its third record quarter in a row and the first time it's cracked the $1 billion mark in adjusted earnings. After losing money in 2018 and early 2019, Tesla is now one of the most valuable US companies, with stock worth more than the combined value of the world's seven largest automakers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This seems like such a farce."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, criticizing as a political stunt the ongoing Republican election audit of the 2020 ballots from Arizona's largest county

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

All as one

Huge groups of starlings weave and swirl to create otherworldly, wraith-like shadows in the sky. How do they know when to move with each other? And how do they not all get tangled as they fly? (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 569440

Reported Deaths: 7157
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1183701700
Ramsey49134859
Dakota43828426
Anoka39729422
Washington25629275
Stearns21504219
St. Louis17163298
Scott16533120
Wright15268131
Olmsted1293197
Sherburne1106380
Carver1011445
Clay795690
Rice7808103
Blue Earth716340
Kandiyohi639281
Crow Wing633986
Chisago566250
Otter Tail555273
Benton546397
Goodhue455572
Mower454432
Douglas450473
Winona441749
McLeod405257
Nobles402948
Morrison402259
Isanti394260
Itasca393853
Beltrami378757
Polk372267
Steele371114
Becker366149
Lyon351648
Carlton334852
Freeborn334129
Pine317721
Nicollet313943
Brown298739
Mille Lacs290751
Le Sueur278422
Todd272030
Cass258026
Meeker244438
Waseca233421
Martin220130
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177641
Dodge17573
Renville174743
Redwood168235
Houston164915
Cottonwood159521
Fillmore15289
Pennington152419
Chippewa148938
Wadena147621
Faribault147519
Kanabec138522
Sibley137810
Aitkin130536
Watonwan12709
Rock124819
Jackson120010
Yellow Medicine112720
Pipestone111426
Pope10536
Murray10409
Swift102218
Marshall86717
Stevens85810
Clearwater81014
Lake79719
Koochiching79413
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74722
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5299
Mahnomen5268
Unassigned50978
Kittson47522
Red Lake3897
Traverse3635
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1520

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361180

Reported Deaths: 5867
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56616612
Linn20500332
Scott19398237
Black Hawk15650306
Woodbury15012224
Johnson1424283
Dubuque13238205
Dallas1100697
Pottawattamie10898164
Story1041247
Warren564787
Clinton543892
Cerro Gordo529287
Webster509492
Sioux509173
Marshall478675
Muscatine466398
Des Moines446565
Wapello4260122
Buena Vista423240
Jasper410270
Plymouth399079
Lee369955
Marion357275
Jones294556
Henry288437
Carroll282252
Bremer280860
Crawford262840
Boone260433
Benton252255
Washington250350
Dickinson245243
Mahaska226450
Jackson219742
Kossuth214264
Clay213625
Tama207771
Delaware205839
Winneshiek195433
Page190921
Buchanan189431
Cedar186523
Fayette183941
Hardin182542
Wright181535
Hamilton178849
Harrison177673
Clayton167656
Butler162834
Mills160121
Floyd158042
Cherokee157938
Lyon156241
Madison156219
Poweshiek153433
Allamakee149451
Iowa146924
Hancock144734
Winnebago138531
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun133613
Jefferson131835
Emmet131140
Shelby129137
Sac128919
Louisa127549
Appanoose127147
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119229
Humboldt118426
Franklin114221
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery101837
Unassigned10040
Clarke98624
Keokuk95231
Monroe94628
Ida90134
Adair85132
Pocahontas84721
Monona81930
Davis80324
Osceola77416
Greene77010
Lucas76023
Worth7208
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5939
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53724
Wayne52223
Audubon4969
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking storm chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

