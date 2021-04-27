Clear

Calls grow louder for police to release bodycam video six days after the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

CNN's Anderson Cooper talks to Andrew Brown Jr.'s son, Khalil Ferebee, and Brown family attorney Harry Daniels about the 20 seconds of bodycam video of the fatal shooting by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Natasha Chen and Gregory Lemos, CNN

Six days after Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police, protesters gathered again Monday to call for the release of the body camera footage they hope will answer questions surrounding his death.

Peaceful demonstrations have taken place in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, since Wednesday, the day the 42-year-old Black man was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies, who according to authorities were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant.

Protesters have called for the release of police bodycam footage, which authorities say they are prevented from making public without a court order. Brown's family was shown footage Monday though the clip was only 20 seconds long, said family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter who was also shown the video.

"We got a little bit of evidence, but that wasn't enough for us," Brown's son Khalil Ferebee told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "We're heartbroken."

In a video statement posted to Facebook, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said there were "many" body cameras at the scene, but that the "tragic incident was quick and over in less than 30 seconds, and body cameras are shaky and sometimes hard to decipher. They only tell part of the story."

Ferebee said he wanted the killing to stop and that officers would instead be involved in protecting people. Brown's death happened amid two other recent high-profile fatal shootings -- in Ohio and Virginia -- involving the police as well as the conviction of a former officer in George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

"Just because you wear a badge, shield or star doesn't give you the right to kill," said Brown family attorney Harry Daniels. "And if you kill doesn't give you the right to be free while a clear killing is on video."

More answers may be coming Tuesday, when attorneys for the Brown family will hold a press conference to reveal the results of an independent autopsy.

What the body camera footage revealed

Attorney Cherry-Lassiter said the footage she saw of the incident showed an "execution."

Brown was seen in his driveway, blocked in by the sheriff's department, sitting with his hands on the steering wheel.

"He wasn't reaching for anything, he wasn't touching anything, he wasn't throwing anything around," she said.

Deputies ran up to his car, shooting as Brown put the vehicle in reverse and backed out of the driveway, she said. Deputies continued to shoot at him as he drove off, Cherry-Lassiter said. The vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, crashed into a tree, she said.

CNN has not seen the video and has not been able to independently verify the family attorneys' account of the video.

"They are trying to hide something," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. "They don't want us to see everything."

Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said it would be inappropriate to comment on the case until all the evidence is collected.

What authorities have released

In dispatch audio from that day, first responders can be heard saying a man had gunshot wounds to the back. A copy of his death certificate says he died as a result of a gunshot wound of the head.

Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies were authorized to look for crack cocaine, other controlled substances and "evidence of criminal activity" in Brown's two vehicles and his residence, according to a search warrant signed by a judge on April 20.

The copy of the search warrant obtained by CNN was marked as "not executed." In the first news conference about Brown's death, Wooten said Brown was killed as deputies were attempting to execute the search warrant. In a later news conference, Wooten stated Brown was killed as deputies served an arrest warrant.

CNN has not been able to obtain the arrest warrant.

According to the search warrant, PCSO Investigator D. Ryan Meads received information from the Dare County Narcotics Task Force in March of 2021 "regarding the illegal sales of controlled narcotics by Andrew Brown residing on Perry St. in Elizabeth City."

The task force had been in touch with an informant who claimed to have been buying drugs from Brown for over a year, including at his home or at motels/hotels, according to the warrant.

However, Brown's aunt Betty Banks said the family was told that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house.

Video was released publicly Monday by a bystander -- a brief snippet showing police around the car.

What happens next

Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired, Wooten has said. Not all the deputies who were placed on administrative leave discharged their firearms, he added, but they were all part of the warrant operation.

According to North Carolina law, law enforcement body camera footage can only be released to the public with a court order.

Fogg said in the video statement that the county attorney on Monday filed a motion in court to have the footage released. A media coalition that includes CNN also filed a petition in a North Carolina state court Monday pushing for the release of the video.

CNN has also reached out to the county attorney for comment on the release of the footage.

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday morning amid concerns that the video's release could lead to civil unrest. According to the city's emergency proclamation, city officials will also file a formal request with the sheriff's office for the public release of the video.

"It seems likely that the video and audio footage will be released in the very near future. In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, City officials realize there may be a potential period of unrest within the City following the public release of the footage," the proclamation says.

Marchers in Elizabeth City demonstrated Monday night outside Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox's home, organizer Kirk Rivers and other protestors told CNN.

Protesters stayed for about 15 minutes, chanting "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" as well as "Black Lives Matter" and "Andrew Brown." The march then headed toward the sheriff's office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 568243

Reported Deaths: 7157
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1181591700
Ramsey49025859
Dakota43688426
Anoka39608422
Washington25563275
Stearns21474219
St. Louis17130298
Scott16486120
Wright15234131
Olmsted1291997
Sherburne1102980
Carver1009045
Clay794990
Rice7798103
Blue Earth714040
Kandiyohi637581
Crow Wing632086
Chisago564050
Otter Tail553973
Benton545197
Goodhue454572
Mower454432
Douglas449773
Winona441549
McLeod404557
Nobles402948
Morrison401859
Isanti392560
Itasca391553
Beltrami378057
Polk372267
Steele371014
Becker365149
Lyon351448
Carlton334252
Freeborn333329
Pine317421
Nicollet313443
Brown298439
Mille Lacs290651
Le Sueur278022
Todd271730
Cass257326
Meeker244038
Waseca233021
Martin219330
Roseau200819
Wabasha20073
Hubbard177241
Dodge17523
Renville174743
Redwood167835
Houston164315
Cottonwood159521
Fillmore15279
Pennington152319
Chippewa148538
Faribault147219
Wadena147221
Kanabec138422
Sibley137710
Aitkin130136
Watonwan12699
Rock124719
Jackson120010
Yellow Medicine112620
Pipestone111326
Pope10536
Murray10389
Swift101818
Marshall86617
Stevens85710
Clearwater80914
Lake79619
Koochiching79313
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74622
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5578
Norman5299
Mahnomen5258
Unassigned50178
Kittson47522
Red Lake3897
Traverse3635
Lake of the Woods3123
Cook1520

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360943

Reported Deaths: 5867
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56576612
Linn20480332
Scott19376237
Black Hawk15647306
Woodbury15002224
Johnson1422883
Dubuque13232205
Dallas1099997
Pottawattamie10892164
Story1040347
Warren563787
Clinton542992
Cerro Gordo527787
Webster509392
Sioux509173
Marshall478475
Muscatine465898
Des Moines446465
Wapello4260122
Buena Vista423040
Jasper410270
Plymouth399079
Lee369955
Marion356775
Jones294456
Henry288437
Carroll281652
Bremer280860
Crawford262840
Boone260233
Benton251955
Washington250350
Dickinson245143
Mahaska226350
Jackson219742
Kossuth214264
Clay213325
Tama207771
Delaware205539
Winneshiek195333
Page190921
Buchanan189531
Cedar186423
Fayette183941
Hardin182342
Wright181235
Hamilton178649
Harrison177573
Clayton167656
Butler162834
Mills159721
Cherokee157838
Floyd157842
Lyon156141
Madison156119
Poweshiek153433
Allamakee149551
Iowa146924
Hancock144434
Winnebago138431
Cass136254
Grundy135532
Calhoun133513
Jefferson131735
Emmet131140
Shelby129337
Sac128919
Louisa127449
Appanoose127047
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119229
Humboldt118426
Franklin114021
Palo Alto111623
Howard103622
Montgomery101837
Unassigned10040
Clarke98624
Keokuk95131
Monroe94528
Ida90134
Adair85132
Pocahontas84621
Monona82030
Davis80324
Osceola77416
Greene76910
Lucas76023
Worth7208
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53624
Wayne52223
Audubon4989
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking storm chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pacelli Catholic Schools returns to distance learning

Image

Needs drive to support Project Legacy college students

Image

Art brightens up walls at Olmsted Medical Center testing site

Image

Channel One Food Bank update

Image

Rochester International Airport's master plan ready for final steps

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/26/21)

Image

Dealing with dog bites while delivering mail

Image

Albert Lea barber finds success in becoming an author

Image

A special birthday celebration with RPD

Image

COVID cases in Minnesota schools on the rise

Community Events