Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

An unarmed man was shot by a Virginia deputy who gave him a ride home an hour earlier

An unarmed man was shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy about an hour after the same deputy gave the man a ride home, Virginia State Police confirmed to CNN. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Apr 25, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Melissa Alonso, CNN

An unarmed man was shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy about an hour after the same deputy gave the man a ride home, Virginia State Police confirmed to CNN.

An attorney for Isaiah Brown, 32, said his client was shot while on the phone with 911 after the deputy -- who had returned to respond to a "domestic incident," per state police -- mistook a phone for a gun.

Brown was taken to a local hospital after the shooting early Wednesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to statements from the Virginia State Police, which said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office Police Shooting Investigation Team was investigating at the request of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place after a Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call about a "disabled motorist" and gave Brown a ride home from a gas station, state police said.

Asked if the deputy who shot Brown was the same who had given him a ride home earlier, VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed to CNN it was the same deputy.

The body camera video and 911 audio were released late Friday, after the sheriff's office said Brown's family had reviewed both at the invitation of the sheriff's office and a special prosecutor in the case, the Fredericksburg Commonwealth's Attorney.

"After viewing the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy's bodycam video and listening to the 911 call, it is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable," David Haynes, an attorney for Brown's family, said in a statement. He said Brown was "on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting and the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun."

In the body camera footage, the deputy is heard saying Brown has a gun.

"Drop the gun now and stop walking towards me," the deputy is heard yelling in the body camera footage. "Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop."

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police told CNN Brown was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

"The deputy in question made multiple, basic policing errors and violated established protocols," Haynes said. "The deputy was situated nearly 50 feet from Isaiah, was never threatened and should not have discharged his weapon."

The shooting of Brown, who is Black, comes at a time when law enforcement agencies are under increased scrutiny following high-profile fatal shootings of Black people, including 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, and Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The deputy, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative leave according to the sheriff's office policy, Sheriff Roger Harris said in a video statement released alongside the body camera footage and 911 audio.

Shooting occurred after 'domestic incident'

The shooting occurred just before 3:20 a.m. local time Wednesday, about 50 minutes after a Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy had given Brown a ride home, according to statements from the Virginia State Police.

VSP said the deputy who shot Brown was responding to a "domestic incident" when the shooting occurred.

In the 911 audio, Brown is heard arguing with his brother, who Brown says won't let him go into their mother's room. Brown indicates he can't get to his car, but the dispatcher says the car had broken down.

At one point, Brown asks his brother for a gun, but his brother refuses. Brown tells the dispatcher he's about to kill his brother.

The dispatcher asks Brown whether he has a gun, to which he says both yes and no, according to the transcript of the call that accompanied the sheriff's office video. Moments later Brown tells the dispatcher he is outside, walking down the road, when sirens are heard in the background.

"You need to hold your hands up," the dispatcher tells Brown. "Hold your hands up ... Isaiah, are you holding your hands up?"

The deputy's body camera was not pointed at Brown but shows a deputy arriving to find Brown in the roadway. The deputy gets out of the vehicle and repeatedly orders Brown to show his hands and to "drop the gun."

"He's got a gun to his head," the deputy says.

He tells Brown to "drop the gun" and to stop walking towards him.

That's when a series of gunshots ring out. The deputy continues telling Brown to drop the gun and show his hands before providing Brown with medical aid. In the footage released by the sheriff's office, Brown is blurred out.

Communication failure led to shooting, attorney says

A spokesperson for the family attorney told CNN Saturday morning they have learned through medical records that Brown was shot 10 times. VSP told CNN Friday night it was unclear how many times Brown was shot, saying state police were still waiting on official medical reports from the hospital.

Officials are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the special prosecutor, Fredericksburg Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins, VSP's statement said.

Haynes said Brown "clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon" before the deputy arrived.

Brown's family is also asking for the release of the dispatch audio with the deputy prior to the shooting, Haynes said, adding there was "obviously a failure of communication between dispatch and the officer which led to this tragic event."

"Isaiah is now fighting for his life as a result of these completely avoidable errors by the deputy and dispatch," Haynes said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 566687

Reported Deaths: 7150
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1178711698
Ramsey48877859
Dakota43563426
Anoka39495421
Washington25468274
Stearns21416219
St. Louis17073298
Scott16448120
Wright15169131
Olmsted1289697
Sherburne1097680
Carver1006245
Clay793190
Rice7785102
Blue Earth710540
Kandiyohi636381
Crow Wing630386
Chisago561650
Otter Tail552773
Benton544197
Mower454032
Goodhue452772
Douglas449173
Winona441349
McLeod403657
Nobles402648
Morrison400659
Isanti390660
Itasca388453
Beltrami377557
Polk371567
Steele370314
Becker364048
Lyon351348
Carlton333852
Freeborn332129
Pine317121
Nicollet312343
Brown298139
Mille Lacs289851
Le Sueur277322
Todd271630
Cass256726
Meeker243037
Waseca232521
Martin218030
Wabasha20033
Roseau200219
Hubbard176941
Dodge17473
Renville173943
Redwood167635
Houston164015
Cottonwood159521
Fillmore15269
Pennington152319
Chippewa148338
Wadena146921
Faribault146619
Kanabec137922
Sibley137610
Aitkin129836
Watonwan12679
Rock124419
Jackson119910
Yellow Medicine112520
Pipestone111326
Pope10486
Murray10379
Swift101518
Marshall86517
Stevens85610
Clearwater80414
Lake79519
Koochiching78613
Wilkin78312
Lac qui Parle74522
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5568
Norman5279
Mahnomen5208
Unassigned49378
Kittson47222
Red Lake3897
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3123
Cook1520

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360749

Reported Deaths: 5867
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56540612
Linn20473332
Scott19351237
Black Hawk15642306
Woodbury14997224
Johnson1422283
Dubuque13228205
Dallas1099297
Pottawattamie10876164
Story1040147
Warren563487
Clinton542792
Cerro Gordo527287
Webster509192
Sioux508973
Marshall478375
Muscatine465298
Des Moines446165
Wapello4259122
Buena Vista422840
Jasper410070
Plymouth399179
Lee369755
Marion356675
Jones294456
Henry288337
Carroll281352
Bremer280660
Crawford263040
Boone260233
Benton252055
Washington250050
Dickinson244843
Mahaska226350
Jackson219742
Kossuth214164
Clay213325
Tama207671
Delaware205539
Winneshiek195133
Page190921
Buchanan189531
Cedar186023
Fayette183941
Hardin182442
Wright181035
Hamilton178649
Harrison177573
Clayton167556
Butler162834
Mills159721
Cherokee157838
Floyd157442
Lyon156141
Madison155919
Poweshiek153433
Allamakee149551
Iowa146524
Hancock144434
Winnebago138231
Cass136154
Grundy135532
Calhoun133513
Jefferson131535
Emmet131040
Shelby129137
Sac128819
Louisa127449
Appanoose127147
Mitchell125441
Union123432
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119129
Humboldt118426
Franklin113821
Palo Alto111623
Howard103322
Montgomery101837
Unassigned10020
Clarke98624
Keokuk95231
Monroe94528
Ida90134
Adair85032
Pocahontas84521
Monona82030
Davis80324
Osceola77416
Greene76910
Lucas76023
Worth7188
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53624
Wayne52223
Audubon4979
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking a warm start to the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/24/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Community Events