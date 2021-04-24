Clear

The problem with the big climate pledges we've heard this week

Alok Sharma, President of the U.N. Climate Change Conference 26, speaks to Becky Anderson as world leaders gather for a summit on climate. They discuss the U.S. and China's targets for lowering emissions, and whether UK policies match the country's ambitions.

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Apr 24, 2021 1:21 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Ivana Kottasová, CNN

It's been a big week for climate. US President Joe Biden's new emission cutting target has sparked a game of climate one-upmanship among leaders of the world's most polluting countries.

The United Kingdom, Japan and Canada all came up with new ambitious climate goals, while the European Union agreed on a new climate law on Wednesday, following marathon talks that lasted 14 hours.

But as global leaders race to trump each other with their big climate pledges, scientists, activists and those most impacted by climate change are not holding their breath.

The new targets signal a turning point. They can make a real difference. But without a detailed plan on how to achieve them, they can easily become empty promises -- it wouldn't be the first time that happened.

The pledges made this week are already coming in too late. Under the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, countries were meant to come forward with specific emission cutting plans by 2020 -- a deadline that was missed by most because of the pandemic. The ones that were made on time were overwhelmingly insufficient.

"We received 75 plans, but we have almost 200 parties to the Paris Agreement," UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told CNN on Thursday. "We have also heard from the US, from Japan, from Canada that those plans are going to be coming forward very soon. And we are eager to see them," she added.

Still, what happened this week mattered. Just the fact that the US has returned to the climate table marks a new beginning. The country is the world's second-biggest polluter after China and its per person emissions are by far the highest among the world's largest economies. Without America on board, it would be much harder for the world to achieve the goal.

That also means Biden is wielding a lot of power. If he delivers on his promises, he could steer the whole world into the right direction.

"The US never really took part in climate politics globally. There were brief periods of times when they tried, for example during the Clinton administration or during [the] Obama [administration], but it always failed because Congress wasn't supporting the President," said Reinhard Steurer, a climate scientist and an associate professor at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna.

"Now that has changed, Congress is in the hands of the Democrats and is very much behind climate policy making and that makes a huge difference," he added.

Ambitious, but still insufficient

By signing the Paris deal, countries around the world agreed to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures and to keep it as close as possible to a limit of 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Experts have repeatedly warned that exceeding the threshold will contribute to more extreme weather, greater sea level rise, wildfires, floods and food shortages for millions of people.

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said that to reach the goal, global greenhouse gas emissions must reach net zero by 2050 -- which is why many countries have already pledged to become carbon neutral by the middle of the century.

Steurer said that while these big, long-term goals are important, they are more of a symbol, a way for the governments to indicate they are serious about climate. "There was a big fuss about those far, far away targets, the net zero targets in 30 years from now, but they are not that important for what happens today, while the 2030 targets are tangible, they are relevant for what happens now," he said.

According to the IPCC, emissions need to fall by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 if there's any chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and by 25% to keep it to below 2 degrees.

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) -- a non-profit analysis group which tracks government climate action -- said that, while the new pledges announced this week created a momentum, they are still not sufficient to keep warming to 1.5 degrees.

For example, CAT said that Biden's 2030 target of cutting emissions to 50% to 52% below 2005 levels falls short of the 57% to 63% the US needed to be in line with the 1.5 degree target. Similarly, the EU's 2030 target of 55% below 1990 levels is weaker than the 58% to 70% required to comply with the 1.5 degree goal, CAT said. The group's latest global model suggests that if the current emission targets are met, temperatures would increase by about 2.1 degrees.

Other experts have pointed out the goals are set using a fair bit of creative accounting. For example, both the US and the EU include into the targets the carbon that will be removed from the atmosphere, for example through planting more forests.

"For the EU, the real number is 52.8%," Steurer said. "Normally, when a government says 'we reduce by 55%,' it means 55% less emissions. In this case, they do a little trick and count in [carbon] sinks," he said. "The bad thing is that when other countries start doing the same, we get quite a mess with the numbers, so it's not a good move at all."

On top of that, a big chunk of global emissions remain unaccounted for, because under the current agreements, individual countries are not responsible for international aviation and shipping. The UK became an outlier this week when it said it will -- for the first time -- include the two in its climate targets.

Governments also tend to set the baseline for their targets in a way that suits them the best. That's why there was such a variety in the goals announced this week.

The American goal is set against 2005, which is roughly the time when emissions peaked before starting to decrease slowly. According to an estimate by the Rhodium Group, a private data analytics firm, American emissions have already fallen by about 21.5% between 2005 and 2020, partly because of a large short-term drop due to the pandemic last year. The EU and the UK measure their goal against 1990 emission levels, while Japan set the baseline at 2013.

However, Steurer points out these historical drops are largely down to the fact that manufacturing has shifted from the West to China and other Asian countries. "A lot of the stuff we consume is produced in China and the emissions are counted into the Chinese carbon emissions record, and so we [the West] feel like we did accomplish quite something," he said.

It's the 'now' that matters

So while the new targets are a good start, what happens in the next few months and years will be crucial. "We know that the make or break for 1.5 degree is in the the next decade," said Imke Luebbeke, head of EU Climate and Energy Policy at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

She said the signs are at best mixed, pointing out the UK's new 2035 target to slash emission by 78% compared to 1990 levels.

"That's a very ambitious target, but the implementation is lacking a good progress, and very contradictory policies are in place," she said. "Just to give you one example, the building sector in the UK is a real problem, yet just recently, the government scrapped its Green Homes scheme, a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) commitment to support home owners to improve the insulation in their homes, so this doesn't really make sense," she said.

Oliver Geden, a climate policy expert and a senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, warned that time is running out. "Even in the EU, the negotiations will take at least a year, if not more, and then you have something like eight years left until 2030," he said.

The aggressive targets will require the whole economy to transform -- and when that happens, some people are bound to lose out.

This has happened in the past. While the world as a whole benefited from the big changes brought by the industrial revolution or globalization, some people were left behind. That's why global climate leaders keep stressing that, this time, the transition must be done in a just way.

That means that, when politicians decide to close down coal mines and dirty power plants, they have to think about the people whose jobs will disappear as a result.

"In a rich country, you're going to be able to deal with that," Geden said, pointing to Germany, which is funneling new funding into regions most-affected by the coal phaseout. In poorer countries, this becomes more difficult, which is why climate aid must be part of the plan.

But climate financing is another way in which the world is falling way behind its promises. "If you look at the global picture, in the Paris Agreement, countries pledged $100 billion a year into the Green Climate Fund ... if you look at what they really delivered, it's, I think, not even $20 billion so far," Steurer said.

The harsh truth is that, as countries become better at cutting emissions, the goals will become harder and harder to achieve. Switching from coal to renewable energy sources is relatively easy compared to other changes that will be required.

"The power sector is really the easiest to change, because it does not really affect daily lives of the majority of the population, once you go into transport and building, then you interfere with people's daily lives," Geden said, pointing to the fact that reaching the climate target will likely require big societal changes, including people's diets, their shopping and travel habits and the way they heat -- or cool -- their homes.

"That's where politicians become a little bit more cautious because you run into discussions like 'how dare you tell me that I can't eat meat anymore' and 'how dare you make fuels more expensive,'" he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 562420

Reported Deaths: 7132
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1170781693
Ramsey48500859
Dakota43135425
Anoka39159420
Washington25272274
Stearns21264219
St. Louis16969298
Scott16258118
Wright15030130
Olmsted1284497
Sherburne1079480
Carver996945
Clay790090
Rice7716102
Blue Earth706440
Kandiyohi633681
Crow Wing626586
Chisago557350
Otter Tail549173
Benton539897
Mower453232
Goodhue449972
Douglas446971
Winona440549
Nobles401948
Morrison398359
McLeod398155
Isanti385559
Itasca381553
Beltrami376057
Polk369067
Steele367514
Becker360548
Lyon350048
Carlton332052
Freeborn330329
Pine315121
Nicollet311243
Brown296439
Mille Lacs286850
Le Sueur274922
Todd270930
Cass253826
Meeker240537
Waseca232121
Martin215930
Wabasha20003
Roseau198619
Hubbard175041
Dodge17333
Renville173243
Redwood167035
Houston163015
Cottonwood158721
Fillmore15239
Pennington151919
Chippewa147737
Wadena146321
Faribault145819
Sibley137210
Kanabec135522
Aitkin129536
Watonwan12639
Rock123919
Jackson118910
Yellow Medicine111319
Pipestone110826
Pope10426
Murray10349
Swift100518
Marshall86417
Stevens83810
Lake79219
Clearwater79014
Koochiching78013
Wilkin77712
Lac qui Parle74222
Big Stone5774
Lincoln5613
Grant5558
Norman5239
Mahnomen5178
Unassigned48478
Kittson46822
Red Lake3887
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3083
Cook1490

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359925

Reported Deaths: 5844
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56360608
Linn20418330
Scott19292236
Black Hawk15620306
Woodbury14975221
Johnson1418681
Dubuque13210204
Dallas1096096
Pottawattamie10836164
Story1036847
Warren561286
Clinton541991
Cerro Gordo525687
Webster508792
Sioux508373
Marshall477675
Muscatine464297
Des Moines444165
Wapello4255121
Buena Vista422640
Jasper408670
Plymouth398979
Lee369555
Marion355975
Jones293955
Henry287437
Carroll280652
Bremer280060
Crawford262940
Boone260033
Benton251555
Washington249650
Dickinson244343
Mahaska226050
Jackson219342
Kossuth213864
Clay212825
Tama207171
Delaware204639
Winneshiek195033
Page190721
Buchanan189131
Cedar185223
Fayette183741
Hardin182142
Wright180735
Hamilton178549
Harrison177273
Clayton167455
Butler162734
Mills159320
Cherokee157638
Floyd156542
Lyon155541
Madison155319
Poweshiek153333
Allamakee149451
Iowa146424
Hancock144234
Winnebago137131
Grundy135532
Cass135454
Calhoun133512
Jefferson131435
Emmet130340
Shelby129437
Sac128619
Louisa127449
Appanoose126647
Mitchell125441
Union123332
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie118629
Humboldt118426
Franklin113421
Palo Alto111523
Howard103022
Montgomery101537
Unassigned9990
Clarke98524
Keokuk95131
Monroe94528
Ida90033
Adair84932
Pocahontas84321
Monona81930
Davis80024
Osceola77316
Greene76910
Lucas75923
Worth7138
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4969
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking some light snow for Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/24/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Community Events