Clear

China calls these Uyghur parents 'terrorists' without evidence. But they say they just want to be with their children again

China's government has responded to a CNN investigation on children from China's Xinjiang region who were ripped from their families. Amnesty International estimates Beijing's policy towards ethnic Uyghur Muslims has split up thousands of families. A CNN team began looking into this after the exiled parents of several children unsuccessfully pleaded for Chinese officials to allow their kids to leave the country. Desperate for answers and to reunite with their kids they turned to CNN. Since the broadcast of our story, however, the Chinese government and state media have launched a concerted campaign to discredit CNN's reporting and claim the parents are "terrorists." CNN's David Culver reports.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott, Rebecca Wright and David Culver, CNN

Three Uyghur parents who publicly appealed to Beijing to let their children leave China have been accused, without evidence, of child abandonment and terrorism by the Chinese government.

In separate statements, all three denied the allegations and called on Chinese authorities to allow their families to reunite.

In March, CNN revealed the stories of two Uyghur families torn apart by Beijing's crackdown in Xinjiang in the country's far west. The United States, which has labeled China's treatment of Uyghurs as "genocide," says up to two million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been sent to internment camps in the region since 2017.

Beijing strongly rejects any claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and insists that its actions are justified to combat religious extremism and prevent terrorism.

Mamutjan Abdurehim, who lives in Australia, said he has been apart from his wife and two children for five years, after she became trapped in Xinjiang following a routine trip home to Kashgar to renew her travel documents.

The children now live separately with their grandparents in Xinjiang. Mamutjan thought his wife had been sent to a detention center.

From their home in Italy, Ablikim Mamtinin and his wife Mihriban Kader said they had to flee China in 2016, afraid that Mihriban would face forced abortion and sterilization after she became pregnant with their sixth child.

The couple left their four eldest children behind, as they were told it would be too risky to try to apply for visas for the entire family. Once in Italy, they were able to obtain Italian visas for the children, now aged between 12 and 17, but the siblings were stopped by authorities in Shanghai in June 2020 when they tried to pick the documents up at the consulate.

All four children were then put into a state-owned orphanage in their hometown of Payzawat, where the Chinese government says they're "leading a normal life and attending local schools."

In a trip to Xinjiang in March, CNN tracked down both sets of children. Mamutjan's 10-year-old daughter Muhlise broke down in tears when asked about her parents. "I don't have mom with me right now, I don't have my dad either. I just want to be reunited with them," she said.

CNN also spoke to the second-oldest child of Ablikim and Mihriban, Yehya, in a video call. He said he wanted to be reunited with his parents and, during the call, could be seen being coached by a voice off camera.

CNN asked the Chinese government for a response to the families' claims on March 15, ahead of the article's publication, but received no answer. CNN sent the government detailed follow-up questions on March 22, ahead of the story's broadcast, but again received no response.

But in a one-page statement sent to CNN on April 2, the Chinese government accused all three parents living outside China of having "extremist religious" beliefs and abandoning their children by refusing to return to Xinjiang. Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities often say they fear immediate detention upon their return.

The Chinese government said that Mamutjan's wife Muherrem, the only one of the four parents currently inside China, had been sentenced to nine years in prison for "inciting ethnic hatred," alleging that she was influenced by her husband's "extremist religious" views.

Authorities did not provide any evidence for their claims, or any additional details of Muherrem's conviction. Both sets of parents vehemently deny the accusations by Chinese authorities.

"We (would) never abandon our children, but the Chinese government did not let them come to us," said Mihriban and Ablikim in a statement.

'Bring our children back to us'

Uyghurs who live overseas take great risks to speak out on allegations of human rights abuses by the Chinese government in their homeland.

Often, it means their relatives in Xinjiang are paraded on state television by Chinese authorities seeking to discredit them.

After CNN spoke to 10-year-old Muhlise, Chinese state broadcaster CGTN aired an interview with the young girl where she said she and her younger brother were happy living with their grandparents.

The children's grandfather told CGTN that his son, Mamutjan, needed to "come back home" to "raise his own children."

Mamutjan said the Chinese government's claims that he was a terrorist were "laughable," and he urged Beijing to free his wife.

"Four years of Muherrem's precious life (have) vanished just for her ethnicity and religion," he said in a post to Twitter.

Following CNN's broadcast of the story, a video of Mihriban and Ablikim's eldest child Zumeryem, 17, appeared on Twitter in which she said her parents had "abandoned" her and her siblings.

In an edited clip, Zumeryem said she didn't want to leave Xinjiang. "I like everything and everyone here ... I live very well here, and my life is really colorful and happy every day," she said.

CNN later learned that the children were repeatedly interrogated after CNN's attempt to visit them. In particular, the children were reprimanded for taking a photo showing themselves with a sign in Chinese that said "Mom, dad, we miss you," which appeared in CNN's story.

In its statement to CNN, the Chinese government said that Mihriban and Ablikim were "key members of a violent terrorist group," without providing any evidence, and that they had brainwashed and trained other members of their organization.

Mihriban and Ablikim said, if they had any extremist religious views, Italy wouldn't have granted them asylum.

"We refuse the Chinese government's baseless accusations and we demand them to bring our children back to us! That is the only request we have!" they said in a statement.

During a session of the foreign affairs committee in the Italian parliament on April 8, Italy's Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano said the four children have valid visas and the country's embassy in Beijing is "ready to receive (them)."

Di Stefano said the Italian government was trying to resolve the "delicate" issue and reunite the family. "The case... deserves maximum attention," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 560450

Reported Deaths: 7122
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1167211690
Ramsey48313858
Dakota42928423
Anoka38965419
Washington25195274
Stearns21198219
St. Louis16926298
Scott16187118
Wright14964128
Olmsted1282897
Sherburne1072580
Carver993045
Clay787390
Rice7701102
Blue Earth704240
Kandiyohi631381
Crow Wing624286
Chisago554750
Otter Tail547673
Benton536697
Mower453032
Goodhue448572
Douglas446071
Winona439549
Nobles401948
Morrison397559
McLeod397255
Isanti382559
Itasca379053
Beltrami375457
Polk367967
Steele366214
Becker359448
Lyon349748
Carlton331152
Freeborn329629
Pine313821
Nicollet310343
Brown295639
Mille Lacs285450
Le Sueur273822
Todd270030
Cass252526
Meeker239137
Waseca231921
Martin215230
Wabasha20003
Roseau198319
Hubbard174441
Renville172943
Dodge17253
Redwood166735
Houston162714
Cottonwood158221
Fillmore15229
Pennington151519
Chippewa147537
Wadena145821
Faribault145519
Sibley137110
Kanabec133622
Aitkin129436
Watonwan12609
Rock123419
Jackson118210
Yellow Medicine111319
Pipestone110526
Pope10386
Murray10319
Swift100418
Marshall85817
Stevens83310
Lake78819
Clearwater78514
Koochiching77813
Wilkin77312
Lac qui Parle73922
Big Stone5764
Lincoln5613
Grant5528
Norman5229
Mahnomen5178
Unassigned48678
Kittson46822
Red Lake3877
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3073
Cook1480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359450

Reported Deaths: 5839
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56274608
Linn20392330
Scott19245236
Black Hawk15611306
Woodbury14960221
Johnson1415481
Dubuque13196203
Dallas1094596
Pottawattamie10804162
Story1035747
Warren559186
Clinton541791
Cerro Gordo524987
Webster508792
Sioux507873
Marshall477575
Muscatine463297
Des Moines443165
Wapello4255121
Buena Vista422140
Jasper408470
Plymouth398779
Lee369255
Marion355775
Jones293455
Henry286837
Carroll280152
Bremer279860
Crawford262840
Boone259633
Benton251155
Washington249850
Dickinson243743
Mahaska225750
Jackson218942
Kossuth213763
Clay212325
Tama206971
Delaware204539
Winneshiek194933
Page190721
Buchanan189031
Cedar185023
Fayette183541
Hardin181942
Wright180635
Hamilton178449
Harrison176673
Clayton167355
Butler162734
Mills159020
Cherokee157738
Floyd156242
Lyon155341
Madison154819
Poweshiek153233
Allamakee149351
Iowa146224
Hancock144234
Winnebago136931
Grundy135532
Cass135154
Calhoun133411
Jefferson131235
Emmet129940
Shelby129037
Sac128419
Louisa127349
Appanoose126747
Mitchell125441
Union123332
Chickasaw122715
Guthrie118529
Humboldt118426
Franklin113121
Palo Alto111323
Howard102922
Montgomery101537
Unassigned10040
Clarke98524
Keokuk95031
Monroe94528
Ida90133
Adair84832
Pocahontas84121
Monona81430
Davis79924
Osceola77116
Greene76710
Lucas75723
Worth7138
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5919
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4969
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain showers return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Image

Walk a Block

Community Events