5 things to know for April 21: Chauvin trial, coronavirus, infrastructure, Russia and China, Chad

Over 80 million are waking up to sub-freezing temperatures and record cold. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The annual Lyrid meteor shower marks the first big meteor show of the year. It peaks on April 22 (tomorrow), so make sure to get a good look at the night sky.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Chauvin trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder. As the nation held its collective breath yesterday afternoon, a Minneapolis jury convicted Chauvin of all three charges against him related to the May 2020 death of George Floyd, including one charge each of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Allies and activists expressed bittersweet relief at the decision, with groups gathering in major cities across the country to hear the news. (You can see photos of reactions to the verdict here.) Floyd's nephew, Brandon Williams, called the verdict a "pivotal moment for America." President Joe Biden said it showed that "no one should be above the law." It will be another eight weeks until Chauvin is sentenced, and since the judge revoked his bail after the verdict, he will await sentencing in jail. Three other officers are also awaiting trial in relation to Floyd's death, and will be tried together in August.

2. Coronavirus

The Covid-19 vaccine supply in the US may soon outpace demand, and while that sounds like a good thing, it actually presents serious challenges. Experts say this will result in slowed vaccine enthusiasm, even though only about 40% of Americans have had a single vaccine dose and only 26% are fully vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other infectious disease experts say, in order to reach that all-important herd immunity, between 75% and 80% of the population needs to be immune to the virus, whether through inoculation or previous infection. Meanwhile, CDC advisers will meet again Friday to decide what to do about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was paused due to a handful of reports of dangerous blood clots. However, blood clot experts are still urging people to get the vaccine because they know of something that is far more likely to cause deadly blood clotting complications: Covid-19 itself.

3. Infrastructure

The largest coal miners' union in America is backing President Joe Biden's $2 trillion green energy plan. It may seem like a case of strange bedfellows. But the coal industry would benefit from the Biden proposals to rebuild bridges, ports and airports -- likely boosting demand for steel, which typically uses coal as a key ingredient. The infrastructure plan also calls for expanding access to broadband in rural areas where many coal mining communities are located. The president of the United Mine Workers of America also said the plan would create lots of new job opportunities. In a completely different infrastructure realm, the Biden administration kicked off a 100-day effort to beef up cybersecurity in the nation's power grid, calling for industry leaders to install technologies that could thwart attacks on the electricity supply. This comes after a cyberattack in Florida that sought to compromise a water treatment plant.

4. Russia and China

China and Russia are modernizing their nuclear weapons and capabilities faster than the US, the top military official in charge of the US' nuclear arsenal says. Adm. Charles Richard, the head of US Strategic Command, says the two countries are updating their technologies so frequently, and so broadly, that it's hard to keep up with all of the developments. If the US doesn't start investing more in nuclear defense and infrastructure, Richard warns, the nation will be "at risk of losing credibility in the eyes of our adversaries." The Biden administration is currently carrying out a nuclear posture review, which is examining the total amount of money invested in the nuclear modernization program. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated operations, interim upgrades and full modernization of the US nuclear weapons program could cost $1.2 trillion.

5. Chad

BREAKFAST BROWSE

All six English clubs have withdrawn from football's 'Super League' plan, forcing supporters to re-think the elite tournament

The lesson? Don't mess with people's football!

iPhones and iPads will get a big update next week

The update will include new emojis and, even more thrilling, new privacy features.

Taco Bell will start reusing its sauce packets

In the recycling way, not in the gathering, washing them out, and filling them back up -- way.

Natty Light is releasing boozy popsicles and flavored vodka

Whatever state of matter you prefer your alcohol in, beer brands have you covered.

The baggier, more relaxed 'mom jean' trend is perfect for people coming out of quarantine

Or -- hear us out -- sweatpants forever.

TODAY'S NUMBER

66,000

That's how many people in the greater Los Angeles area experienced homelessness in 2020. A judge has ruled that all homeless people living on Los Angeles' Skid Row must be offered housing by October 18.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Leaders, not industry, hold the power and have the moral responsibility to take bold actions to address this crisis."

A portion of a letter written by 101 Nobel laureates, including the Dalai Lama and Jody Williams, who was awarded the 1997 Peace Prize for her campaign to ban landmines. The letter, addressed to President Joe Biden and others attending Biden's virtual climate summit, urges world leaders to phase out fossil fuels to curb the climate crisis.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

To infinity and beyond 

Peer inside these sculptures to behold an endless array of light and patterns. (Click here to view)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 558850

Reported Deaths: 7109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1163921683
Ramsey48174858
Dakota42802422
Anoka38846419
Washington25133274
Stearns21146219
St. Louis16908298
Scott16122117
Wright14909127
Olmsted1279397
Sherburne1069180
Carver989945
Clay786090
Rice7672102
Blue Earth701040
Kandiyohi630081
Crow Wing621686
Chisago553050
Otter Tail546173
Benton535197
Mower451932
Goodhue446372
Douglas444771
Winona439249
Nobles401248
McLeod396855
Morrison396859
Isanti381559
Itasca377453
Beltrami374557
Polk366667
Steele364714
Becker357148
Lyon349248
Carlton330852
Freeborn328729
Pine313021
Nicollet309042
Brown294939
Mille Lacs284750
Le Sueur272222
Todd269430
Cass251026
Meeker238637
Waseca231921
Martin214229
Wabasha19993
Roseau198119
Hubbard173641
Renville172843
Dodge17203
Redwood166635
Houston162614
Cottonwood157921
Fillmore15189
Pennington151219
Chippewa146837
Wadena145121
Faribault144519
Sibley136810
Kanabec133122
Aitkin129336
Watonwan12599
Rock123219
Jackson117710
Yellow Medicine111119
Pipestone110126
Pope10336
Murray10299
Swift100118
Marshall85617
Stevens82510
Lake78419
Clearwater78114
Koochiching77613
Wilkin77112
Lac qui Parle73722
Big Stone5704
Lincoln5612
Grant5528
Norman5229
Mahnomen5118
Unassigned49478
Kittson46822
Red Lake3877
Traverse3605
Lake of the Woods3073
Cook1460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358814

Reported Deaths: 5833
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56152607
Linn20365330
Scott19192235
Black Hawk15580306
Woodbury14931221
Johnson1411281
Dubuque13182203
Dallas1092096
Pottawattamie10784162
Story1034047
Warren557786
Clinton540291
Cerro Gordo524186
Webster508591
Sioux507373
Marshall477275
Muscatine462397
Des Moines442265
Wapello4254120
Buena Vista421940
Jasper407770
Plymouth398379
Lee368655
Marion355275
Jones293355
Henry286637
Bremer279860
Carroll279852
Crawford262440
Boone259433
Benton250955
Washington248950
Dickinson242943
Mahaska225350
Jackson218642
Kossuth213663
Clay212025
Tama206871
Delaware203639
Winneshiek194833
Page190621
Buchanan188931
Cedar184823
Fayette183241
Wright180635
Hardin180542
Hamilton178349
Harrison176673
Clayton167355
Butler162634
Mills158820
Cherokee157438
Floyd155842
Lyon155141
Madison154619
Poweshiek153033
Allamakee149251
Iowa145924
Hancock143834
Winnebago136531
Grundy135432
Cass135054
Calhoun133411
Jefferson130935
Emmet129440
Shelby128837
Sac127819
Louisa127349
Appanoose126747
Mitchell125341
Union123232
Chickasaw122615
Humboldt118426
Guthrie118129
Franklin113121
Palo Alto111122
Howard102922
Montgomery100837
Unassigned10060
Clarke98424
Keokuk94831
Monroe94228
Ida89633
Adair84832
Pocahontas83821
Monona81430
Davis79924
Greene76710
Osceola76316
Lucas75023
Worth7128
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5919
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4959
Adams3314
