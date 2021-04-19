Clear

Minnesota has a First Amendment problem

The Minnesota governor is vowing to implement changes after members of the media were mistreated and wrongfully arrested in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Brian Stelter recaps the recent incidents and talks with two CNN correspondents, Miguel Marquez and Sara Sidner, about navigating tense situations during the unrest.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 9:01 AM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 9:01 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Authorities in Minnesota are coming under wholly deserved scrutiny for mistreating members of the media who are covering protests in Brooklyn Center and beyond.

While the state's governor has expressed regret for the earlier incidents, including the wrongful arrest of a CNN producer, there are new concerns about what will happen later this week when a jury is expected to deliver a verdict in State v. Chauvin.

On Sunday's "Reliable Sources" telecast, CNN correspondent Sara Sidner pointed out that Gov. Tim Walz also expressed regret last year when Omar Jimenez and his CNN colleagues were detained on live TV.

"We heard the regret before," Sidner said. "So what changed, exactly? Nothing. Nothing changed. The police are still treating journalists [by] throwing them to the ground." So "it should not be a regret," she said. "It should stop. It should change."

"Now, what they're doing to the journalists, they are also doing to some of the protesters who had nothing to do with the violence as well, and we should speak on that as well," Sidner added, speaking up for the constitutional rights of protesters.

Unrest has consumed portions of Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles from downtown Minneapolis, since Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer during an arrest attempt on April 11.

Numerous members of the media have been harassed, assaulted, or arrested, according to a letter that was jointly signed by dozens of media outlets and filed with state officials on Saturday.

The letter disclosed that CNN producer Carolyn Sung was "thrown to the ground" and arrested by Minnesota state troopers on Tuesday night; the details of her treatment, as conveyed in the letter, are disturbing.

Sung, who is Asian-American, repeatedly ID'ed herself as a CNN journalist, and showed her credentials. The letter stated, "Despite repeatedly hearing Sung identify herself as a member of the press and tell the troopers that the zip ties were tight on her wrists, one trooper yelled at Sung, 'Do you speak English?'"

Sung was transported to the Hennepin County Jail; patted down; fingerprinted; and "ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform" before attorneys were able to secure her release.

The descriptions of the episode provoked widespread condemnation over the weekend.

"Authorities willing to intimidate and abuse the press will treat the public at large the same way," Mara Gay of The New York Times commented.

Later in the week, on Friday, reporters in Brooklyn Center were rounded up, forced to the ground, and photographed. "Some colleagues got pretty roughed up," Reuters photographer Leah Millis said.

"I've only seen that in Afghanistan when US forces were trying to control a local population," CNN's Miguel Marquez said.

"Some in law enforcement clearly view reporters as part of the problem and are trying to force us to commit to their controls regardless of basic rights," Marquez added.

On Saturday, the governor Walz joined a call between state authorities and media representatives, and he conveyed dismay and embarrassment over the mistreatment. Walz and other state officials expressed an understanding that the eyes of the world are on Minnesota right now, especially with the Chauvin verdict looming, and that they don't want attacks on the media to be part of the story.

In a lengthy statement, the Minnesota State Police pledged to "respect the rights of the media to cover protest activity." All of these words and claims may be put to the test soon.

On Sunday's "Reliable Sources," Marquez also talked about the tense moment when his crew was assailed by angry protesters last week.

"A lot of people are very angry, suspicious of the press, the corporate media, all of those things come into it," he said.

Marquez and Sidner said they cover the protests in order to give voice to all the frustrations and pain.

"We get it from all sides," Sidner wrote on Twitter. "A protestor who gets mad and attacks us. And then the police. This job ain't for everybody. But it is all worth it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 556381

Reported Deaths: 7098
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1158471682
Ramsey47939856
Dakota42586422
Anoka38655415
Washington24993274
Stearns21052219
St. Louis16821298
Scott16013117
Wright14818127
Olmsted1276297
Sherburne1064880
Carver984945
Clay783490
Rice7649101
Blue Earth698640
Kandiyohi628181
Crow Wing618186
Chisago550650
Otter Tail543973
Benton532297
Mower451132
Goodhue444172
Douglas442870
Winona438649
Nobles400648
Morrison396059
McLeod395255
Isanti378259
Itasca373653
Beltrami372957
Polk366067
Steele364014
Becker356048
Lyon348648
Carlton329452
Freeborn328129
Pine312321
Nicollet307542
Brown294739
Mille Lacs282150
Le Sueur270822
Todd268830
Cass250426
Meeker237437
Waseca231421
Martin213429
Wabasha19953
Roseau197818
Renville172543
Hubbard172341
Dodge17193
Redwood166335
Houston162614
Cottonwood157021
Fillmore15179
Pennington151019
Chippewa146537
Wadena144621
Faribault144019
Sibley136410
Kanabec131721
Aitkin128736
Watonwan12569
Rock123019
Jackson117410
Yellow Medicine110819
Pipestone109926
Pope10306
Murray10269
Swift100018
Marshall85617
Stevens82210
Lake78419
Clearwater77814
Koochiching77313
Wilkin77012
Lac qui Parle73622
Big Stone5644
Lincoln5592
Grant5498
Norman5229
Mahnomen5088
Unassigned50378
Kittson46822
Red Lake3877
Traverse3605
Lake of the Woods3073
Cook1460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358085

Reported Deaths: 5821
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56023604
Linn20310330
Scott19111234
Black Hawk15560306
Woodbury14906221
Johnson1405881
Dubuque13162202
Dallas1090196
Pottawattamie10763162
Story1031547
Warren555686
Clinton537790
Cerro Gordo522986
Webster508391
Sioux506673
Marshall477274
Muscatine460796
Des Moines441965
Wapello4254120
Buena Vista421940
Jasper407670
Plymouth397479
Lee368555
Marion354575
Jones293155
Henry286337
Bremer279360
Carroll279351
Crawford261840
Boone258833
Benton250355
Washington249550
Dickinson242343
Mahaska224850
Jackson218242
Kossuth213063
Clay211225
Tama206671
Delaware203039
Winneshiek194433
Page190421
Buchanan188831
Cedar184423
Fayette183041
Wright180435
Hardin179942
Hamilton178149
Harrison176473
Clayton167155
Butler162534
Mills158720
Cherokee157138
Floyd155442
Lyon154841
Madison154119
Poweshiek152733
Allamakee149151
Iowa145524
Hancock143734
Winnebago136131
Grundy135332
Cass134654
Calhoun133211
Jefferson131035
Emmet128740
Shelby128637
Sac127319
Louisa127249
Appanoose126647
Mitchell125341
Union124132
Chickasaw122615
Humboldt118326
Guthrie117929
Franklin112821
Palo Alto111022
Howard102822
Montgomery100637
Unassigned10050
Clarke98323
Keokuk94730
Monroe94128
Ida89733
Adair84532
Pocahontas83721
Monona81230
Davis79924
Greene76710
Osceola75516
Lucas74923
Worth7098
Taylor65312
Fremont6139
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53623
Wayne52123
Audubon4939
Adams3284
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Mason City
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking an arctic front, cooling us down for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Image

Walk a Block

Image

Cleaning up Chester Woods

Image

Little Thistle collecting donations

Image

Rochester United PKG

Image

Grizzlies PKG

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

April Tool's Day

Community Events