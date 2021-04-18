Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Peloton Tread+ owners told to stop using the treadmill in 'urgent warning'

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people who use the Peloton Tread+ treadmill, saying there have been "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under" the device.

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Apr 18, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

A US government agency issued an "urgent warning" for users of Peloton's Tread+ following multiple dangerous incidents with the machine, including a child's death.

In a news release Saturday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has become aware of 39 accidents involving the treadmill, including "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under" the $4,295 device. The CPSC said it's urging customers with small children and pets to stop using the machine immediately.

The statement comes after a March incident with the machine that involved a child's death. Peloton CEO John Foley sent a letter to Tread+ owners at the time, saying the warning comes after a "tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death."

The CPSC released a video showing a small child playing with a powered-on treadmill while it lifts off the ground and the child becomes pinned under it. The agency released details of other incidents, including a child being injured when an adult was using it and "pets and objects" also being sucked beneath it suggesting "possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result."

Peloton blasted the CPSC in a release Saturday, calling its warning "inaccurate and misleading." Peloton said there's "no reason" to stop using the machine if safety instructions, such as correctly using its safety key, are followed. It also said that the Tread+ should be kept away from children under 16 years old and pets "at all times."

Specifically, Peloton took issue with the video released by the CPSC. The company said that if the treadmill's safety key had been used properly, that could have avoided the "kind of incident that this video depicts."

"The Tread+ includes safety warnings and instructions in several places, including in the user manual, in a safety card left on top of the Tread+ tray on delivery, and on the product itself," Peloton said.

The CPSC said it's continuing to investigate "all known incidents" with the machine. It suggests owners stop using the machine if they have small children or pets are at home. If customers want to continue to use it, the unit should be kept in a locked room away from children and pets, and it should be unplugged when not in use. The commission requests people to report incidents on its website or on its hotline at 800-638-2772.

A voluntary recall wasn't issued by the agency because Peloton hasn't agreed to a corrective action, such as a repair or replacement, nor is it stopping the sale of the Tread+, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer watchdog group, called Peloton's actions "outrageous" and said the company was not putting safety first.

"You'd think that the CPSC could easily order a recall in a case like this, but it can't, thanks to laws on the books that put corporate public relations ahead of children's lives," said William Wallace, manager of safety policy at Consumer Reports, in a statement. "This warning by the CPSC indicates that Peloton is not putting safety first, and there's little the agency can do about it right now beyond alerting the public."

The Peloton Tread+ is the most expensive treadmill in the company's hardware lineup. It recently released a cheaper treadmill, which doesn't appear to be affected by this warning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 554536

Reported Deaths: 7083
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1155051679
Ramsey47786853
Dakota42410422
Anoka38477415
Washington24913273
Stearns20994218
St. Louis16774297
Scott15946117
Wright14764127
Olmsted1273297
Sherburne1060080
Carver980145
Clay781289
Rice7632101
Blue Earth695840
Kandiyohi627380
Crow Wing615086
Chisago548250
Otter Tail542673
Benton530597
Mower450532
Goodhue442471
Douglas441870
Winona438149
Nobles400248
Morrison394659
McLeod394355
Isanti375159
Beltrami372257
Itasca370752
Polk365367
Steele361914
Becker353948
Lyon347848
Carlton329352
Freeborn326829
Pine311821
Nicollet306542
Brown294439
Mille Lacs281250
Le Sueur269722
Todd268730
Cass249626
Meeker235937
Waseca231221
Martin212529
Wabasha19953
Roseau197318
Renville172043
Hubbard171841
Dodge17123
Redwood166435
Houston162614
Cottonwood156821
Fillmore15169
Pennington150619
Chippewa145836
Wadena144021
Faribault143419
Sibley135710
Kanabec130621
Aitkin128636
Watonwan12549
Rock122719
Jackson117310
Yellow Medicine110419
Pipestone109725
Murray10229
Pope10226
Swift99518
Marshall85617
Stevens82010
Lake78419
Clearwater77414
Koochiching76913
Wilkin76812
Lac qui Parle73522
Big Stone5644
Lincoln5592
Grant5478
Norman5229
Mahnomen5048
Unassigned49578
Kittson46622
Red Lake3877
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods3053
Cook1450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357796

Reported Deaths: 5821
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55970604
Linn20297330
Scott19082234
Black Hawk15550306
Woodbury14897221
Johnson1404281
Dubuque13153202
Dallas1089196
Pottawattamie10747162
Story1031147
Warren555186
Clinton537390
Cerro Gordo521986
Webster508291
Sioux506073
Marshall477174
Muscatine459896
Des Moines441465
Wapello4253120
Buena Vista421740
Jasper407670
Plymouth397079
Lee368155
Marion354575
Jones293055
Henry286137
Bremer279260
Carroll279151
Crawford262040
Boone258533
Benton250355
Washington249550
Dickinson242043
Mahaska224850
Jackson217942
Kossuth212663
Clay211025
Tama206671
Delaware202839
Winneshiek194433
Page190321
Buchanan188831
Cedar183823
Fayette182941
Wright180435
Hardin179942
Hamilton178049
Harrison176373
Clayton167055
Butler162534
Mills158620
Cherokee157138
Floyd155342
Lyon154741
Madison153919
Poweshiek152733
Allamakee149051
Iowa145524
Hancock143534
Winnebago136031
Grundy135232
Cass134354
Calhoun133211
Jefferson130635
Emmet128840
Shelby128337
Sac127219
Louisa126849
Appanoose126747
Mitchell125241
Union124032
Chickasaw122615
Humboldt118326
Guthrie117929
Franklin112721
Palo Alto110922
Howard102822
Montgomery100637
Unassigned10030
Clarke98223
Keokuk94530
Monroe94128
Ida89633
Adair84532
Pocahontas83621
Monona81230
Davis79924
Greene76710
Osceola75516
Lucas74923
Worth7078
Taylor65212
Fremont6139
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53623
Wayne52123
Audubon4949
Adams3284
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking an arctic front, cooling us down for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

April Tool's Day

Image

Byron baseball starts season strong

Image

Hayfield BB PKG

Image

Minnesota DNR offering virtual firearm safety classes for youth

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/17/21)

Image

North Broadway Avenue project begins Monday

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/16/21)

Image

Mom hosting Prom

Image

Vaccines for manufacturing

Community Events