Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

America's newsrooms are reckoning with their mass shooting coverage

Experts say coverage should be holistic, not episodic. Abene Clayton, the lead reporter for the Guns and Lies in America project for The Guardian, says that reporters should "spread their time and attention on gun violence equitably" and says media coverage tends to favor shooting stories with "surprise value." Kyle Pope also weighs in.

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Apr 18, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

At least 45 mass shootings have occurred in the United States over the past month, and America's journalists are covering the stories as they unfold, both on the ground and from their computers.

There is a mass shooting — when four or more people (excluding the gunman) are shot and wounded or killed — nearly every day in America, and journalists are responsible for covering those shootings. But race is deeply embedded in how gun violence is covered by the media.

At least 100 people in the United States die per day as a result of gun violence, but so often, the shootings that get the most attention are those in white or suburban areas with a certain level of "surprise value," Abené Clayton, the lead reporter for the Guns and Lies in America project at The Guardian, said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. She added that those shootings garner a lot of attention because "so many Americans say to themselves, 'I could have been here.'"

On the other hand, when a mass shooting happens in a city where gun violence is more common — such as Oakland, Philadelphia or Chicago — "people don't see themselves in those places and there is a very racist idea that gun violence just happens there," Clayton said. She added that there is a misconception that gun violence is a natural byproduct of living in those cities.

Kyle Pope, the editor and publisher of the Columbia Journalism Review, told CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter that it's important for the media to "focus on what happens between these big, high-profile events."

Covering the moments "between" the big events includes focusing on the aftermath of mass shootings as well as police killings of Black men. CNN correspondents Miguel Marquez and Sara Sidner were in Minnesota last week, covering the fallout from a police officer killing Daunte Wright, just a few miles from where George Floyd was killed in May 2020.

"Gun violence is part of a vicious cycle of race and inequality in the US, reflecting existing social inequalities, and also making it even more challenging for young Black people, especially young black men, to escape poverty and violence," a Brookings Institution report notes.

In preparation for the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, Minneapolis and other US cities are implementing increased security. "I am incredibly anxious and concerned about what's going to happen not only in Minneapolis, but across the country this week or whenever that verdict comes down in the Derek Chauvin trial," CNN's senior national correspondent Miguel Marquez said.

And in 2021, the news coverage extends beyond major media websites, broadcasts and newspapers. With cell phone accessibility, "Everybody has their own little TV station, and they're broadcasting all the time" Sidner said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 554536

Reported Deaths: 7083
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1155051679
Ramsey47786853
Dakota42410422
Anoka38477415
Washington24913273
Stearns20994218
St. Louis16774297
Scott15946117
Wright14764127
Olmsted1273297
Sherburne1060080
Carver980145
Clay781289
Rice7632101
Blue Earth695840
Kandiyohi627380
Crow Wing615086
Chisago548250
Otter Tail542673
Benton530597
Mower450532
Goodhue442471
Douglas441870
Winona438149
Nobles400248
Morrison394659
McLeod394355
Isanti375159
Beltrami372257
Itasca370752
Polk365367
Steele361914
Becker353948
Lyon347848
Carlton329352
Freeborn326829
Pine311821
Nicollet306542
Brown294439
Mille Lacs281250
Le Sueur269722
Todd268730
Cass249626
Meeker235937
Waseca231221
Martin212529
Wabasha19953
Roseau197318
Renville172043
Hubbard171841
Dodge17123
Redwood166435
Houston162614
Cottonwood156821
Fillmore15169
Pennington150619
Chippewa145836
Wadena144021
Faribault143419
Sibley135710
Kanabec130621
Aitkin128636
Watonwan12549
Rock122719
Jackson117310
Yellow Medicine110419
Pipestone109725
Murray10229
Pope10226
Swift99518
Marshall85617
Stevens82010
Lake78419
Clearwater77414
Koochiching76913
Wilkin76812
Lac qui Parle73522
Big Stone5644
Lincoln5592
Grant5478
Norman5229
Mahnomen5048
Unassigned49578
Kittson46622
Red Lake3877
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods3053
Cook1450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357796

Reported Deaths: 5821
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55970604
Linn20297330
Scott19082234
Black Hawk15550306
Woodbury14897221
Johnson1404281
Dubuque13153202
Dallas1089196
Pottawattamie10747162
Story1031147
Warren555186
Clinton537390
Cerro Gordo521986
Webster508291
Sioux506073
Marshall477174
Muscatine459896
Des Moines441465
Wapello4253120
Buena Vista421740
Jasper407670
Plymouth397079
Lee368155
Marion354575
Jones293055
Henry286137
Bremer279260
Carroll279151
Crawford262040
Boone258533
Benton250355
Washington249550
Dickinson242043
Mahaska224850
Jackson217942
Kossuth212663
Clay211025
Tama206671
Delaware202839
Winneshiek194433
Page190321
Buchanan188831
Cedar183823
Fayette182941
Wright180435
Hardin179942
Hamilton178049
Harrison176373
Clayton167055
Butler162534
Mills158620
Cherokee157138
Floyd155342
Lyon154741
Madison153919
Poweshiek152733
Allamakee149051
Iowa145524
Hancock143534
Winnebago136031
Grundy135232
Cass134354
Calhoun133211
Jefferson130635
Emmet128840
Shelby128337
Sac127219
Louisa126849
Appanoose126747
Mitchell125241
Union124032
Chickasaw122615
Humboldt118326
Guthrie117929
Franklin112721
Palo Alto110922
Howard102822
Montgomery100637
Unassigned10030
Clarke98223
Keokuk94530
Monroe94128
Ida89633
Adair84532
Pocahontas83621
Monona81230
Davis79924
Greene76710
Osceola75516
Lucas74923
Worth7078
Taylor65212
Fremont6139
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53623
Wayne52123
Audubon4949
Adams3284
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Pleasant conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

April Tool's Day

Image

Byron baseball starts season strong

Image

Hayfield BB PKG

Image

Minnesota DNR offering virtual firearm safety classes for youth

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/17/21)

Image

North Broadway Avenue project begins Monday

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/16/21)

Image

Mom hosting Prom

Image

Vaccines for manufacturing

Community Events