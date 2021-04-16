Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Martin Braithwaite spent time in a wheelchair as a child; now he's Lionel Messi's wingman at Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite tells CNN about his journey from being in a wheelchair for two years as a kid to playing with Leo Messi at FC Barcelona.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Don Riddell, CNN

It's a memory that Martin Braithwaite has pushed to the back of his mind -- watching his friends having fun while he was temporarily trapped in a wheelchair.

"I don't have a lot of memories because it's such a sad moment," Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite recently told CNN Sport, "You're looking at all the other kids running around, smiling, playing. It hurt. Obviously, it was a really tough period of my life."

Between the ages of five and seven, Braithwaite suffered from Legg-Calvé-Perthes, a hip disorder that could have led to deformities in his femur.

"I remember the feeling of, how can you say... embarrassment...about being different. You didn't want this kind of attention."

Despite his physical limitations, Braithwaite was still dreaming. Dreaming of a future when he'd welcome the attention, in a life as a professional footballer at one of the top clubs in the world.

READ: Argentine artist channels 'hand of God' with Maradona portrait

A 'hell of a journey'

Braithwaite has described what happened between then and now as a "hell of a journey," which over a period of 20 years took him out of that wheelchair and into the arms of his teammate, Lionel Messi.

There are many ways to explain Barcelona's considerable success in recent years, but a key one is La Masia, Barca's youth academy, which has produced some of the greatest players in the history of the game.

In 2010, Messi, Xavi and Andrés Iniesta were the three finalists for the coveted Ballon D'Or award. All three were products of the famous academy; it was an extraordinary and unprecedented feat.

But it's not the only route into the first team at the Nou Camp Stadium; as Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann discovered, dazzling performances on the world stage will also catch the eye of the Barcelona scouts.

In contrast, Braithwaite charted a more unusual course through the backwaters of European football before the opportunity finally knocked.

"Always wanted to be a soccer player," explained the 29-year-old Danish forward. "Since I was really young, I didn't have anything else in mind. I didn't have a plan B. So, when there's no plan B, you don't get distracted."

READ: Erling Haaland destined to 'smash a lot of records'

In 2007, Braithwaite signed a youth contract with his hometown club in Denmark, Esbjerg, adding the Danish Cup to his resume before stepping up to the French Ligue 1 with Toulouse.

That led him to England and second-tier club Middlesbrough, where he struggled to make an impact.

Loan spells at another French club, Bordeaux, and then a minnow of La Liga, Leganes, followed. Braithwaite had moved to Leganes permanently when he received one of the most important phone calls of his life.

"I was picking up my son from [football] practice and we are driving home and my agent called and he told me that Barcelona is interested. He said they seemed really, really interested."

Braithwaite could hardly contain his excitement, but more than a decade in the professional game had prepared him to manage his expectations.

"It felt amazing. But I know in football [when] there's interest, it doesn't mean anything. There's still a long way to go for you to sign the papers."

What followed was an excruciating fortnight, in which the talks continued but life had to carry on as normal. Meanwhile he trained and played for Leganes and did his best to hide the negotiations from everyone, even his wife.

"I'm not a guy who keeps that many secrets; I'm really an open book. My wife would feel that something was up because I'm hiding these phone calls."

READ: Soccer club founded by Turkish immigrants creates stir in Germany

Eventually, he felt confident enough to reveal what he'd been up to, but by that point the cat was already well out of the bag.

"She just smiled and said, 'I know what you're going to tell me,'" recalls Braithwaite of his wife being hit up with messages on her phone about the transfer. "The surprise was spoiled a little bit."

Still, the significance of his achievement wasn't lost on his family.

"It was a really emotional moment for both of us because I've been talking about it for a long time," said Braithwaite. "And she's seen all the sacrifices for me to get here."

In conversation with Braithwaite, his unbridled positivity shines through. As he meandered through European football, he never doubted he could play for one the continent's big teams.

"They [Barcelona] could see that that I have the abilities to play in a lot higher level," Braithwaite told CNN.

"They could also see my game is what they needed. That's also what they told me, that I got the mindset to play in a big club with the pressure. Looking back at it now, it just shows they were right."

Braithwaite played just three games with the Catalans before the pandemic closed everything down in March 2020 and only twice has he played in front of a big crowd at the club's Camp Nou stadium.

But he settled into the team quickly, providing a couple of assists on his debut, and this season Braithwaite has been a regular, even scoring a dramatic late winner to send Barca through to the Spanish Cup Final.

READ: The year of two Copa del Rey finals: Athletic Bilbao loses first, but has second chance against FC Barcelona

A team player

Since the departure of Suarez to Atletico Madrid, Braithwaite has inherited the coveted number nine #9 shirt previously worn by the Brazilian great Ronaldo and Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o.

For many players, the step from up from Leganes to Barcelona would have felt like a Herculean leap, but Braithwaite never saw it quite that way. He'd always imagined what it would feel like.

"In Denmark we are a bit more humble, down to earth; we don't dream too big," said Braithwaite, who is the son of a Guyanese father and a Danish mother.

"My dad grew up in America; they dream a lot. And I think that's the American side of me coming out; I dream big and I want to go and conquer the world."

Apart from helping Barca domestically, Braithwaite knows that he now has an opportunity to take his game to another level, as he prepares to play in the postponed European Championships with the Danish national team.

"I think when you surround yourself with high-performance people, it only brings the best out of you. I've been increasing my performances, jumping up another level. I'm looking at the small details of all the players around me, and it's just amazing."

While Braithwaite is hoping that Messi will stay at Barca -- the Argentine star tried to leave at the end of last season and could walk when his contract is up this summer -- the 29-year-old Dane is planning to stick around and "win a lot of titles."

He's busy off the field, too, working alongside his uncle and business partner Philip Michael, after co-founding a real estate start-up aimed at empowering individuals and giving back to the community.

VISIT: CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Temple 1 is focused on "helping minority entrepreneurs incubate business ideas, receive mentorship, be introduced to strategic partners" and have the chance to receive investment.

Along with Michael, who Braithwaite describes more like an older brother, they've also created NYCE Companies, which are "on a mission to reduce the wealth gap of the BIPOC community."

BIPOC is an acronym for Black, Indigenous (and) People of Color.

"We want to teach people about financial freedom and the power that they possess," says Braithwaite. "We have so many things

that we want to do and always with the mindset to give back."

Braithwaite knows what it is to suffer and he has felt the urge to help out when he can. Reminiscing about his time in the wheelchair he says, "When I see people in similar situations, I kind of know what they're going through and what they feel."

So, when he's not setting up goals for Lionel Messi and trying to land titles for Barca, Brathwaite is doing his bit to help others realize their life goals, a team player, both on and off the field.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 547101

Reported Deaths: 7056
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1139831672
Ramsey47188850
Dakota41764418
Anoka37816415
Washington24550273
Stearns20738218
St. Louis16572296
Scott15682117
Wright14561125
Olmsted1264796
Sherburne1037380
Carver964944
Clay773889
Rice7506101
Blue Earth687340
Kandiyohi622679
Crow Wing603586
Chisago541549
Otter Tail537473
Benton524597
Mower448632
Douglas437270
Winona436649
Goodhue435371
Nobles397848
Morrison389159
McLeod385754
Beltrami369257
Isanti367559
Itasca362552
Polk359866
Steele354614
Becker349348
Lyon345048
Carlton325352
Freeborn323629
Pine307521
Nicollet303242
Brown292239
Mille Lacs274849
Le Sueur267622
Todd266430
Cass245926
Meeker230337
Waseca228720
Martin210729
Wabasha19903
Roseau194818
Hubbard169241
Dodge16914
Renville169143
Redwood164835
Houston162014
Cottonwood154120
Fillmore15109
Pennington149019
Chippewa144236
Faribault142419
Wadena142021
Sibley134010
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126821
Watonwan12509
Rock121818
Jackson115410
Yellow Medicine109819
Pipestone108825
Murray10189
Pope9946
Swift98018
Marshall84717
Stevens79910
Lake77919
Koochiching76412
Wilkin76312
Clearwater76114
Lac qui Parle73422
Big Stone5564
Lincoln5562
Grant5428
Norman5169
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48278
Kittson46122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2983
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356437

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55735598
Linn20229329
Scott18871234
Black Hawk15498306
Woodbury14858219
Johnson1395580
Dubuque13097202
Dallas1086796
Pottawattamie10668160
Story1027747
Warren552386
Clinton535489
Cerro Gordo520486
Webster507691
Sioux504873
Marshall476674
Muscatine456896
Des Moines440465
Wapello4250120
Buena Vista421440
Jasper407370
Plymouth395979
Lee367255
Marion354275
Jones292755
Henry286037
Bremer278560
Carroll278550
Crawford261739
Boone257231
Benton249555
Washington249149
Dickinson240443
Mahaska223849
Jackson217842
Kossuth212362
Clay209325
Tama206571
Delaware202039
Winneshiek193733
Page190320
Buchanan188131
Cedar183123
Fayette182841
Hardin179242
Wright179135
Hamilton177749
Harrison175273
Clayton166455
Butler162334
Mills158120
Cherokee156638
Floyd155042
Lyon154041
Madison153019
Poweshiek152333
Allamakee149051
Iowa145124
Hancock143334
Winnebago135731
Grundy135032
Cass134454
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet128240
Shelby127137
Sac126619
Appanoose126547
Louisa126349
Mitchell125241
Union123932
Chickasaw122515
Humboldt118026
Guthrie117328
Franklin112521
Palo Alto110121
Howard102622
Unassigned10010
Montgomery100037
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93428
Ida89233
Adair84232
Pocahontas83221
Monona80930
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74716
Worth7058
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53522
Wayne51923
Audubon4949
Adams3274
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Slight warm up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MSHSL seeks relief from face masks for spring sport athletes

Image

Aaron's Friday Forecast (4/16/21)

Image

Rochester Running Club hoping to make the Med City a runner friendly community

Image

Severe Weather Awareness - Tornadoes

Image

Live mannequins in Rochester raise awareness for limb loss

Image

RPD hosts informational session on tasers

Image

Vaccine Symptoms video journal

Image

Child Abuse Prevention Month

Image

Vigil for Daunte Wright

Image

Construction coming along in Pine Island

Community Events