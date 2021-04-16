Not Available
At least eight people were killed in shooting at an FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, police said. A FedEx worker describes what he heard at the scene.
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Related Content
- FedEx facility shooting kills 8 in Indianapolis
- FedEx is hiking rates again
- FedEx will keep its NRA discount
- Facebook fallout; Alwaleed speaks; FedEx earnings
- FedEx driver's patriotic act caught on camera
- Indianapolis 500 Fast Facts
- Two people killed, 3 wounded at bar on Indianapolis
- FedEx may get $1.5 billion boost from tax cut
- FedEx and UPS go back and forth over the NRA
- Here's why FedEx isn't opening a new plant in Indiana
Scroll for more content...