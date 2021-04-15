Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As Afghan women, we finally have a seat at peace talks. Don't abandon us

Article Image

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with Fatima Gailani, an Afghan women's rights activist and government peace negotiator, about her views on the planned withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Habiba Sarabi, Fawzia Koofi and Sharifa Zurmati

After two decades of war, this can be a historic year of peace in Afghanistan. But, as Afghan negotiators, we are duty-bound to caution that peace must not come at the cost of our humanity. And it must not come at the cost of the rights of Afghan women, who have gained so much in recent years.

President Joe Biden's announcement that he will withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by September, however, could challenge our efforts -- especially if American troops leave before a long-term political solution is achieved. After years of conflict, we and other representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban are finally at the negotiating table in Doha, Qatar, where we are hammering out the details of what could become a durable peace deal. But if the Taliban does not believe the United States is firmly committed to a stable and democratic Afghanistan, that could spell trouble for our future talks.

Since the United States went to war with the Taliban, we have been able to make unprecedented progress toward democracy and human rights, all while improving the quality of life for Afghan women. Over the last two decades, the risk that an Afghan woman will die in childbirth has plummeted, while the life expectancy of an average Afghan woman has increased by almost 10 years. Meanwhile, the percentage of Afghan girls who attend secondary school has grown more than sixfold.

Despite the security and economic hardships that continue to plague the country, Afghanistan's women have continued to show resilience, passion and strength. Western security, diplomatic efforts and financial aid have created the necessary space for Afghan women to begin to thrive. And, after nearly half a century of war, we are seeing them claim their power. Women are casting votes in Parliament, issuing decisions in our Supreme Court, serving as pilots and police officers, and even running international businesses.

And today, we, together with our male colleagues, represent Afghanistan's society in peace talks with the Taliban, the same group that once prevented women from going to school or getting jobs outside the home.

Since the peace talks began in September, we have worked relentlessly to negotiate vital issues that matter to the future of all Afghan citizens. Because women represent almost half of Afghanistan's population, we have a duty to press the issues that affect all Afghans -- from national security to economic growth to style of governance.

While the Taliban may deride women as tokens of a human rights agenda set in Western capitals, they are wrong. And the threat they, and their allies, pose to us remains quite real.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban agreed to work toward a peace deal in Afghanistan. And yet, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), "2020 marked the highest number of women killed in the country in a single year since the UNAMA began systematic documentation in 2009." Three hundred ninety women were killed, a 13% increase last year -- largely a result of targeted killings and the use of improvised explosive devices.

In recent months, women's new roles have proven increasingly risky, as assassins have gunned down prominent female judges, journalists and other leaders -- women who were our colleagues in rebuilding a shared society.

But such violent acts will not silence the voices of women who long for stability and freedom in all regions of the world. They merely deepen our resolve to unite and preserve hard-won progress.

At this historic moment, we call on the countries with the most vested interests in Afghanistan's future -- Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, the European Union and, yes, the United States -- to push both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to reserve at least 30% of elected seats and appointments for women in our government. This proportional rule should immediately be applied to the agenda and procedural rules for this month's next peace talks in Turkey. And future international aid should be conditioned on sustaining our constitutionally enshrined role in Afghanistan's democracy.

These are not simply humanitarian imperatives: Women contribute to Afghanistan's stability. If they are unsafe or excluded, the country as a whole will be worse off, deepening the toll of a conflict in which thousands of Afghan and American troops have fought and died side by side -- a sacrifice that women will never forget as we strive to create a better future for our children.

Afghanistan's new leaders are no longer the traditional male power brokers and, therefore, men can no longer be the sole decision makers when it comes to the future of our rights and our security.

We press on because we know that an inclusive Afghanistan is the only path to a lasting, just peace and end to the war. We are not alone: Women of all walks of life do not want to return to an era in which their fundamental rights counted for nothing.

The Islamic Republic and the Taliban should engage meaningfully at the negotiating table, since there is no going back. For the Afghan people and the Afghan women, the only way is forward. And if Biden truly wants to play a role in brokering a genuine and enduring peace in Afghanistan, then we ask that he find a meaningful way to support peace through international diplomacy, even after American troops are gone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 547101

Reported Deaths: 7056
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1139831672
Ramsey47188850
Dakota41764418
Anoka37816415
Washington24550273
Stearns20738218
St. Louis16572296
Scott15682117
Wright14561125
Olmsted1264796
Sherburne1037380
Carver964944
Clay773889
Rice7506101
Blue Earth687340
Kandiyohi622679
Crow Wing603586
Chisago541549
Otter Tail537473
Benton524597
Mower448632
Douglas437270
Winona436649
Goodhue435371
Nobles397848
Morrison389159
McLeod385754
Beltrami369257
Isanti367559
Itasca362552
Polk359866
Steele354614
Becker349348
Lyon345048
Carlton325352
Freeborn323629
Pine307521
Nicollet303242
Brown292239
Mille Lacs274849
Le Sueur267622
Todd266430
Cass245926
Meeker230337
Waseca228720
Martin210729
Wabasha19903
Roseau194818
Hubbard169241
Dodge16914
Renville169143
Redwood164835
Houston162014
Cottonwood154120
Fillmore15109
Pennington149019
Chippewa144236
Faribault142419
Wadena142021
Sibley134010
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126821
Watonwan12509
Rock121818
Jackson115410
Yellow Medicine109819
Pipestone108825
Murray10189
Pope9946
Swift98018
Marshall84717
Stevens79910
Lake77919
Koochiching76412
Wilkin76312
Clearwater76114
Lac qui Parle73422
Big Stone5564
Lincoln5562
Grant5428
Norman5169
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48278
Kittson46122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2983
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356437

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55735598
Linn20229329
Scott18871234
Black Hawk15498306
Woodbury14858219
Johnson1395580
Dubuque13097202
Dallas1086796
Pottawattamie10668160
Story1027747
Warren552386
Clinton535489
Cerro Gordo520486
Webster507691
Sioux504873
Marshall476674
Muscatine456896
Des Moines440465
Wapello4250120
Buena Vista421440
Jasper407370
Plymouth395979
Lee367255
Marion354275
Jones292755
Henry286037
Bremer278560
Carroll278550
Crawford261739
Boone257231
Benton249555
Washington249149
Dickinson240443
Mahaska223849
Jackson217842
Kossuth212362
Clay209325
Tama206571
Delaware202039
Winneshiek193733
Page190320
Buchanan188131
Cedar183123
Fayette182841
Hardin179242
Wright179135
Hamilton177749
Harrison175273
Clayton166455
Butler162334
Mills158120
Cherokee156638
Floyd155042
Lyon154041
Madison153019
Poweshiek152333
Allamakee149051
Iowa145124
Hancock143334
Winnebago135731
Grundy135032
Cass134454
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet128240
Shelby127137
Sac126619
Appanoose126547
Louisa126349
Mitchell125241
Union123932
Chickasaw122515
Humboldt118026
Guthrie117328
Franklin112521
Palo Alto110121
Howard102622
Unassigned10010
Montgomery100037
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93428
Ida89233
Adair84232
Pocahontas83221
Monona80930
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74716
Worth7058
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53522
Wayne51923
Audubon4949
Adams3274
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor stresses the importance of being an organ donor

Image

Goose egg addling to control population in Rochester

Image

NIACC's Kramer named Pitcher of the Week

Image

Matthew Hurt's father talks to KIMT about his decision to declare for the NBA Draft

Image

SAW: Makadyn Gust from St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester reflects on police violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Rochester Honkers to award grants to youth teams

Image

Prom comeback

Community Events