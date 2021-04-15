Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Retail sales surged in March

Another 576,000 Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits - the lowest of the pandemic. Retail sales surged to 9.8% in March. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn and Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Retail sales surged in March as federal stimulus checks bolstered wallets and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines boosted spending at stores.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 9.8% in March compared with the month prior.

It was the steepest increase since May last year, when the retail sector stared to rebound from the early spring shutdowns across the nation.

The uptick was also far greater than the 5.9% bump economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted — and a sizable turnaround from the previous month. In February, retail sales fell more than expected, declining 2.7% according to the revised data.

Stripping out cars, auto parts and sales at gas stations, which tend to be more volatile, retail sales rose 8.2% last month.

Sales at sporting good, hobby and book stores jumped 23.5% in March, while clothing store sales grew 18.3% and electronics and appliance store sales increased 10.5%. Sales at online retailers grew 6%.

Restaurant sales increased 13.4%, a promising sign for the beleaguered industry.

The sharp March rebound came on the heels of the $1,400 stimulus checks included in President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

"When the government gives most people $1,400, spending naturally follows, even as funds also pour into savings and debt payoff," Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, said in a note.

"Spending will almost certainly drop back in April as some of the stimulus boost wears off," said Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics, "but with the vaccination rollout proceeding at a rapid pace and households finances in strong shape, we expect overall consumption growth to continue rebounding rapidly in the second quarter too."

An improving jobs market, more people getting vaccinated and loosened restrictions on stores and malls also likely helped.

The job market recovery gathered steam last month with 916,000 jobs added, the biggest gain since August. And the more people are gainfully employed, the more they can spend.

Jobless claims data from Thursday showed that the labor market recovery is still chugging along in April. Although another 576,000 American workers, adjusted for seasonal swings, filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, that was a much lower number than economists had predicted.

Meanwhile, more than one-third of the US population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC. Vaccinations are key to a full reopening of the economy and encouraging wary consumers to shop in stores and eat at restaurants.

The vaccine rollout is "generating a higher level of consumer confidence," Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said on a call with analysts Wednesday. "It's definitely affecting our traffic trends."

Some clothing retailers and restaurants hit hard by the pandemic say they expect to benefit from increased consumer demand in the coming months.

Levi CEO Chip Bergh said last week that there was "a lot of pent-up demand from people being stuck at home and hunkered down and not really doing a lot of shopping."

But there are still big question marks, including what happens when the stimulus package wears off and how rising coronavirus case counts in states like Michigan impact consumer sentiment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 547101

Reported Deaths: 7056
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1139831672
Ramsey47188850
Dakota41764418
Anoka37816415
Washington24550273
Stearns20738218
St. Louis16572296
Scott15682117
Wright14561125
Olmsted1264796
Sherburne1037380
Carver964944
Clay773889
Rice7506101
Blue Earth687340
Kandiyohi622679
Crow Wing603586
Chisago541549
Otter Tail537473
Benton524597
Mower448632
Douglas437270
Winona436649
Goodhue435371
Nobles397848
Morrison389159
McLeod385754
Beltrami369257
Isanti367559
Itasca362552
Polk359866
Steele354614
Becker349348
Lyon345048
Carlton325352
Freeborn323629
Pine307521
Nicollet303242
Brown292239
Mille Lacs274849
Le Sueur267622
Todd266430
Cass245926
Meeker230337
Waseca228720
Martin210729
Wabasha19903
Roseau194818
Hubbard169241
Dodge16914
Renville169143
Redwood164835
Houston162014
Cottonwood154120
Fillmore15109
Pennington149019
Chippewa144236
Faribault142419
Wadena142021
Sibley134010
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126821
Watonwan12509
Rock121818
Jackson115410
Yellow Medicine109819
Pipestone108825
Murray10189
Pope9946
Swift98018
Marshall84717
Stevens79910
Lake77919
Koochiching76412
Wilkin76312
Clearwater76114
Lac qui Parle73422
Big Stone5564
Lincoln5562
Grant5428
Norman5169
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48278
Kittson46122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2983
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356437

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55735598
Linn20229329
Scott18871234
Black Hawk15498306
Woodbury14858219
Johnson1395580
Dubuque13097202
Dallas1086796
Pottawattamie10668160
Story1027747
Warren552386
Clinton535489
Cerro Gordo520486
Webster507691
Sioux504873
Marshall476674
Muscatine456896
Des Moines440465
Wapello4250120
Buena Vista421440
Jasper407370
Plymouth395979
Lee367255
Marion354275
Jones292755
Henry286037
Bremer278560
Carroll278550
Crawford261739
Boone257231
Benton249555
Washington249149
Dickinson240443
Mahaska223849
Jackson217842
Kossuth212362
Clay209325
Tama206571
Delaware202039
Winneshiek193733
Page190320
Buchanan188131
Cedar183123
Fayette182841
Hardin179242
Wright179135
Hamilton177749
Harrison175273
Clayton166455
Butler162334
Mills158120
Cherokee156638
Floyd155042
Lyon154041
Madison153019
Poweshiek152333
Allamakee149051
Iowa145124
Hancock143334
Winnebago135731
Grundy135032
Cass134454
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet128240
Shelby127137
Sac126619
Appanoose126547
Louisa126349
Mitchell125241
Union123932
Chickasaw122515
Humboldt118026
Guthrie117328
Franklin112521
Palo Alto110121
Howard102622
Unassigned10010
Montgomery100037
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93428
Ida89233
Adair84232
Pocahontas83221
Monona80930
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74716
Worth7058
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53522
Wayne51923
Audubon4949
Adams3274
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor stresses the importance of being an organ donor

Image

Goose egg addling to control population in Rochester

Image

NIACC's Kramer named Pitcher of the Week

Image

Matthew Hurt's father talks to KIMT about his decision to declare for the NBA Draft

Image

SAW: Makadyn Gust from St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester reflects on police violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Rochester Honkers to award grants to youth teams

Image

Prom comeback

Community Events