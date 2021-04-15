Clear

Fauci says this is a pause and not a cancellation of the J&J vaccine. Here's how long a final decision may take

CDC vaccine advisers are meeting today to review six "rare and severe" blood clot cases among more than 6.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA and CDC have recommended pausing use of the vaccine while it is being reviewed.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says the recommended pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is just that: a pause -- and not a cancellation -- and will likely last days to weeks.

"I doubt very seriously if we're talking about weeks to months," he told CNN on Wednesday.

And that pause, he added, should help underscore and confirm "how seriously we take safety even though it's a rare event."

"If anybody's got a doubt that 'Oh, they may not be taking safety very seriously,' I think this is an affirmation that safety is a primary consideration when it comes to the (Food and Drug Administration) and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). That's why it was done," Fauci added.

The two agencies recommended Tuesday that the country pause the use of the J&J vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot, among more than 6.8 million Americans who got the shot. A day later, advisers to the CDC put off making any decision about recommendations for the vaccine, with members of the group saying they need more information.

"I just don't feel there's enough information to make an evidence-based decision," Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, told the meeting. "We won't have all the information, but I think there are some things that we can gather relatively quickly, which all have to do with the benefit/risk balance."

"We do need to better understand the risk, which we know is going to be very rare, very low, but we really don't know exactly how low and how to correctly characterize it," Bell added.

The pause will allow researchers to investigate a potential link to severe blood events, and particularly whether certain populations may be more susceptible, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Wednesday.

J&J pause may cause delays, officials say

While scientists continue to look into the adverse events, state leaders and federal officials are working to adjust to the change.

The federal government is helping to get Americans who were scheduled for the J&J vaccine set up with another Covid-19 vaccine instead, but those changes may cause a drop in daily vaccination numbers, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.

"However, I want to be clear that we have more than enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccine supply to continue working to accelerate the current pace of vaccination," he said.

Federal allocations of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for next week are about 7% higher than they were this week, federal data shows.

And while state leaders said they have enough supply to stay on track with their vaccination operations, some expressed concern about the impact.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the pause a "surprising setback" for the state, "at a time when our vaccine efforts are showing much progress, and because states weren't informed in advance of the announcement, we were left to develop contingency plans in the moment for vaccine clinics scheduled yesterday and throughout the week."

"Putting even one vaccine on hold is disappointing," she added. "But ensuring a safe vaccination process, one that everyone can be confident in, will continue to be a top priority."

Other officials in the US said the interruption could have a major impact on college students, who were key targets for getting the single-dose vaccine before leaving school at the end of the spring semester.

Pause is important for vaccine confidence, expert says

But the move to recommend a pause is important for vaccine confidence, experts said.

"When you look at what our biggest obstacles are in the coming months, it is really around vaccine demand, or hesitancy or confidence," epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder told the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.

"And one of the biggest drivers, especially in those who are most... resistant to getting vaccinated, it really comes down to either a lack of trust in health systems or a lack of trust in the government.

"So it is absolutely essential that the CDC and the FDA behave in a way that is transparent, honest, aboveboard, where they show they're doing their due diligence, because that is really what's going to predict, in the longer term, whether people feel comfortable getting vaccinated," Gounder added.

Others however worry the pause may exacerbate Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy.

"I think it has a chilling effect," Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN. "I think people may wrongly think, 'Well if it's true with this J&J vaccine maybe it's true with all vaccines.'"

The other two Covid-19 vaccines approved for the US -- Pfizer and Moderna -- are not implicated in the pause, officials have said.

Michigan leaders beg residents to get vaccinated

In some parts of the country, officials are pleading with Americans to get vaccinated with the available vaccines to prevent another possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

In Michigan, a state already in the middle of another surge, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan emphasized the need for continuing vaccinations on Wednesday and predicted their troubling Covid-19 metrics will continue to rise.

Michigan cities currently account for nine of the 10 worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the country's metropolitan areas, according to the latest COVID-19 Community Profile Report published by the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Covid-19 Team.

Over seven days, the Detroit metro area reported 581 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents -- more than 25,000 total cases -- the report shows, with some metro areas in Michigan reporting even higher per capita rates.

"The rate of infections in Detroit continues to climb and we know exactly why it continues to climb. And we are the only ones who can stop it," Duggan said Wednesday, urging residents to follow safety measures but also to encourage friends and loved ones to get vaccinated.

But it's not just Michigan.

Leading US officials have recently reported Covid-19 case and hospitalization increases -- predominantly in younger groups who have not yet gotten vaccinated -- fueled by dangerous variants circulating in the country.

"The virus still has hold on us — infecting people and putting them in harm's way — and we need to remain vigilant," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing last week. "We need to continue to accelerate our vaccination efforts and to take the individual responsibility to get vaccinated when we can."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 545404

Reported Deaths: 7040
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1136671672
Ramsey47031847
Dakota41584415
Anoka37699413
Washington24468273
Stearns20690217
St. Louis16561296
Scott15628116
Wright14510125
Olmsted1261396
Sherburne1032379
Carver960543
Clay771689
Rice7481101
Blue Earth684840
Kandiyohi622279
Crow Wing600186
Chisago540649
Otter Tail535973
Benton523096
Mower447932
Winona435949
Douglas435070
Goodhue433571
Nobles397548
Morrison387759
McLeod384454
Beltrami367557
Isanti366259
Itasca361651
Polk359466
Steele352614
Becker347948
Lyon343948
Carlton324652
Freeborn322329
Pine307021
Nicollet301842
Brown291739
Mille Lacs273748
Le Sueur266922
Todd265930
Cass245026
Meeker229937
Waseca228020
Martin210429
Wabasha19813
Roseau194718
Renville168943
Hubbard168841
Dodge16844
Redwood164335
Houston161914
Cottonwood152720
Fillmore15099
Pennington148819
Chippewa143736
Faribault142219
Wadena141321
Sibley133410
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126621
Watonwan12479
Rock121418
Jackson114810
Yellow Medicine109119
Pipestone107825
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97818
Marshall84317
Stevens79710
Lake77819
Wilkin76212
Clearwater75914
Koochiching75912
Lac qui Parle73122
Lincoln5552
Big Stone5544
Grant5408
Norman5159
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned47878
Kittson45122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2972
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355785

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55636598
Linn20188329
Scott18815234
Black Hawk15480306
Woodbury14816219
Johnson1391580
Dubuque13066202
Dallas1084996
Pottawattamie10637160
Story1026247
Warren550386
Clinton533589
Cerro Gordo519886
Webster506491
Sioux504273
Marshall476374
Muscatine456396
Des Moines439665
Wapello4248120
Buena Vista421540
Jasper406970
Plymouth394979
Lee366855
Marion354275
Jones292455
Henry285637
Bremer278360
Carroll278250
Crawford261639
Boone256831
Benton249455
Washington248549
Dickinson238943
Mahaska223749
Jackson217642
Kossuth212062
Clay209225
Tama206371
Delaware202039
Winneshiek192733
Page190020
Buchanan187931
Cedar182823
Fayette182641
Hardin179042
Wright179035
Hamilton177249
Harrison175273
Clayton165855
Butler162334
Mills157820
Cherokee156538
Floyd154542
Lyon153941
Madison152719
Poweshiek152233
Allamakee149151
Iowa145024
Hancock143034
Winnebago135431
Grundy134832
Cass134154
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130435
Emmet127540
Shelby126737
Appanoose126247
Louisa126249
Sac126219
Mitchell125241
Union123832
Chickasaw122115
Humboldt117926
Guthrie117128
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109721
Howard102622
Montgomery100037
Unassigned9980
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida89133
Adair84232
Pocahontas83121
Monona80530
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74316
Worth7018
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4949
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC's Kramer named Pitcher of the Week

Image

Matthew Hurt's father talks to KIMT about his decision to declare for the NBA Draft

Image

SAW: Makadyn Gust from St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester reflects on police violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Rochester Honkers to award grants to youth teams

Image

Prom comeback

Image

Virtual Learning changes

Image

Vaccines for Children

Community Events