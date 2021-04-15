Clear

Former officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright to make first court appearance as tension eases at protests

CNN's Miguel Marquez reports on the ongoing protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

While protesters gathered for the fourth night in a row in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center to protest the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, there was a palpable easing of tension, according to law enforcement officials, hours after a former police officer was arrested and charged in his death.

The former officer, Kim Potter, will make her first appearance in court Thursday.

"My message to all who are demanding justice for (Daunte Wright) and for his family is this: Your voices have been heard, now the eyes of the world are watching Brooklyn Center and I urge you to protest peacefully and without violence," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said Wednesday.

Potter was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Wright. Officers had stopped Wright's car Sunday, and body camera footage showed Potter drawing her weapon as she shouted "Taser" and firing at Wright.

Potter, who resigned as a Brooklyn Center police officer this week, posted bail and was released from custody, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's official website. CNN has reached out to Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, for comment.

Wright's family had called for charges against the officer and, as the trial of a former officer in the death of George Floyd took place just ten miles away, hundreds have gathered for four consecutive days to protest Wright's death.

However, after three nights of sometimes violent exchanges between protesters and law enforcement officers, the tension appeared to have eased by Wednesday night.

"We are thankful tonight, the tension and anxiety and the stress seemed to be lowered," Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Matt Langer said at a late-night news conference.

There were "about 24 arrests," he said, which was significantly lower than the previous nights.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said the majority of the people being arrested in Brooklyn Center were not residents of the city.

And for the second night in a row, there were no reports of looting or fires set in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

Officer faces up to 10 years in prison

In Minnesota, second-degree manslaughter applies when authorities allege a person causes someone's death by "culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another."

Someone convicted of this charge would face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.

Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned on Tuesday, had said Wright's death appeared to be the result of Potter mistaking her gun for her Taser as Wright resisted arrest.

However, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension examined Potter's duty belt and found her handgun is holstered on the right side of her belt, while the Taser is on the left side, according to a news release from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput's office.

Citing a criminal complaint, the release said the Taser is yellow with a black grip and is set in a straight-draw position, "meaning Potter would have to use her left hand to pull the Taser out of its holster."

Though Potter has submitted a resignation letter, Mayor Elliott said Tuesday he has not accepted it, adding "we're doing our internal process to make sure that we are being accountable to the steps that we need to take." Earlier, he told CBS he thought Potter should be fired.

Potter is still entitled to benefits following her resignation, though it is not clear what those benefits are, acting City Manager Reggie Edwards said.

Orput is the prosecutor in Washington County, which is near Hennepin County, the location of Brooklyn Center. The case was given to Washington County prosecutors to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in Hennepin County, officials have said.

Reacting to the manslaughter charge, one of the Wright family's attorneys, Benjamin Crump, released a statement saying "while we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back."

"This (shooting) was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate and unlawful use of force," Crump's statement reads.

What the body cameras showed

Sunday's killing of Wright is at least the third high-profile death of a Black man during a police encounter in the Minneapolis area in the past five years, after the shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights in 2016 and the death of George Floyd last year. Minneapolis police also were under scrutiny when an officer was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, a White woman.

Body camera footage of the incident was released Monday, the day after Wright's death. Wright was pulled over Sunday by police, who learned that he had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge, according to the news release from Orput's office.

The footage shows Wright standing outside his vehicle with his arms behind his back and an officer directly behind him, trying to handcuff him. An officer tells Wright "don't," before Wright twists away and gets back into the driver's seat of the car.

Orput's office said Potter "pulled her Glock 9mm handgun with her right hand and pointed it at Wright."

The officer whose camera footage was released is heard warning the man she's going to use her Taser on him, before repeatedly shouting, "Taser! Taser! Taser!" It's at this point that Orput's office says Potter "pulled the trigger on her handgun" and fired one round into the left side of Wright.

"Wright immediately said, "ah, he shot me," and the car sped away for a short distance before crashing into another vehicle and stopping," the release said.

Then, the officer is heard screaming, "Holy sh*t! I just shot him."

An ambulance was called and Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, Orput's release states.

Gannon said the portion of body-worn camera footage released Monday led him to believe the shooting was accidental and that the officer's actions before the shooting were consistent with the department's training on Tasers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 545404

Reported Deaths: 7040
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1136671672
Ramsey47031847
Dakota41584415
Anoka37699413
Washington24468273
Stearns20690217
St. Louis16561296
Scott15628116
Wright14510125
Olmsted1261396
Sherburne1032379
Carver960543
Clay771689
Rice7481101
Blue Earth684840
Kandiyohi622279
Crow Wing600186
Chisago540649
Otter Tail535973
Benton523096
Mower447932
Winona435949
Douglas435070
Goodhue433571
Nobles397548
Morrison387759
McLeod384454
Beltrami367557
Isanti366259
Itasca361651
Polk359466
Steele352614
Becker347948
Lyon343948
Carlton324652
Freeborn322329
Pine307021
Nicollet301842
Brown291739
Mille Lacs273748
Le Sueur266922
Todd265930
Cass245026
Meeker229937
Waseca228020
Martin210429
Wabasha19813
Roseau194718
Renville168943
Hubbard168841
Dodge16844
Redwood164335
Houston161914
Cottonwood152720
Fillmore15099
Pennington148819
Chippewa143736
Faribault142219
Wadena141321
Sibley133410
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126621
Watonwan12479
Rock121418
Jackson114810
Yellow Medicine109119
Pipestone107825
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97818
Marshall84317
Stevens79710
Lake77819
Wilkin76212
Clearwater75914
Koochiching75912
Lac qui Parle73122
Lincoln5552
Big Stone5544
Grant5408
Norman5159
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned47878
Kittson45122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2972
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355785

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55636598
Linn20188329
Scott18815234
Black Hawk15480306
Woodbury14816219
Johnson1391580
Dubuque13066202
Dallas1084996
Pottawattamie10637160
Story1026247
Warren550386
Clinton533589
Cerro Gordo519886
Webster506491
Sioux504273
Marshall476374
Muscatine456396
Des Moines439665
Wapello4248120
Buena Vista421540
Jasper406970
Plymouth394979
Lee366855
Marion354275
Jones292455
Henry285637
Bremer278360
Carroll278250
Crawford261639
Boone256831
Benton249455
Washington248549
Dickinson238943
Mahaska223749
Jackson217642
Kossuth212062
Clay209225
Tama206371
Delaware202039
Winneshiek192733
Page190020
Buchanan187931
Cedar182823
Fayette182641
Hardin179042
Wright179035
Hamilton177249
Harrison175273
Clayton165855
Butler162334
Mills157820
Cherokee156538
Floyd154542
Lyon153941
Madison152719
Poweshiek152233
Allamakee149151
Iowa145024
Hancock143034
Winnebago135431
Grundy134832
Cass134154
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130435
Emmet127540
Shelby126737
Appanoose126247
Louisa126249
Sac126219
Mitchell125241
Union123832
Chickasaw122115
Humboldt117926
Guthrie117128
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109721
Howard102622
Montgomery100037
Unassigned9980
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida89133
Adair84232
Pocahontas83121
Monona80530
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74316
Worth7018
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4949
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC's Kramer named Pitcher of the Week

Image

Matthew Hurt's father talks to KIMT about his decision to declare for the NBA Draft

Image

SAW: Makadyn Gust from St. Charles

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester reflects on police violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/14/21)

Image

Rochester Honkers to award grants to youth teams

Image

Prom comeback

Image

Virtual Learning changes

Image

Vaccines for Children

Community Events