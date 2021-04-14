Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Officer charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, a prosecutor said. Authorities say Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in a Minneapolis suburb after a traffic stop. Someone convicted of this charge would face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, Brad Parks and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A police officer who authorities say shot and killed a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb after a traffic stop has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter in the case, authorities said Wednesday.

Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter is charged in Sunday's shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said.

Potter was arrested late Wednesday morning by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

In Minnesota, second-degree manslaughter applies when authorities allege a person causes someone's death by "culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another."

Someone convicted of this charge would face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000. CNN has sought comment from Potter's attorney, Earl Gray.

Wright's death Sunday in Brooklyn Center, which then-Police Chief Tim Gannon said appeared to be the result of Potter mistaking her gun for her Taser as Wright resisted arrest, has roiled a metropolitan area scarred by other police-involved deaths and reignited national conversations about policing and the use of force.

Developments in the investigation have unfolded daily, including the release of body camera footage and Gannon's statement that the shooting appeared accidental on Monday, and the resignations of Potter and Gannon on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Protests, some violent, have taken place each night in and around Brooklyn Center. Wright's family had called for charges against the officer.

Demonstrations Tuesday began peacefully, but chaos erupted around the Brooklyn Center police station by evening. Officers used pepper spray and fired flash bombs at protesters, who hurled water bottles and other projectiles at officers in riot gear.

The unified law enforcement command in Brooklyn Center made "upwards of 60 arrests" Tuesday night, many of which were for "riot and other criminal behaviors," Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Matt Langer said.

Though Potter has submitted a resignation letter, Mayor Mike Elliott said Tuesday he has not accepted it, adding "we're doing our internal process to make sure that we are being accountable to the steps that we need to take." Earlier, he told CBS he thought Potter should be fired.

Orput is the prosecutor in Washington County, near Hennepin County, where Brooklyn Center is. The case was given to Washington County prosecutors to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in Hennepin County, officials have said.

Sunday's killing of Wright is at least the third high-profile death of a Black man during a police encounter in the Minneapolis area in the past five years, after the shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights in 2016 and the death of George Floyd last year. Minneapolis police also were under scrutiny when an officer was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, a White woman.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd, is taking place just 10 miles from Brooklyn Center.

Gray, Potter's attorney, also is the attorney for Thomas Lane, one of four officers involved in Floyd's death, and one of the defense attorneys for Jeronimo Yanez, the former police officer who was found not guilty in Castile's death.

Protesters scale fence outside FBI office

In Tuesday's demonstrations, protesters were seen scaling a fence outside the FBI office, holding a banner reading, "Justice for Daunte Wright." Members of the National Guard were in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

By the time the city's 10 p.m. curfew started, hundreds of protesters had dwindled to a few dozen. With officers and police vehicles forming a line across front yards and the street blocking the police precinct, those remaining draped themselves in blankets and lit a small garbage fire in the falling snow.

On the street where protesters were once shoulder to shoulder, the few remaining chanted: "Say his name: Daunte Wright," and "I smell bacon, fry the pig."

Speaking at a late-night news conference, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said there was recognition of the pain suffered in the community on Sunday night.

"The person (Kim Potter) is no longer a police officer, and they'll be held accountable for their actions," he said. "But we can't have people hurting our communities, we can't have people hurting the men and women who are paid to protect them."

Two families come together in tragedy

Floyd's family left the courthouse during Chauvin's trial Tuesday "because they thought it was important that they give comfort to Daunte Wright's mother" and family, attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference with the two families.

"We will stand in support with you. ... The world is traumatized, watching another African American man being slayed," said Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd. "I woke up in the morning with this on my mind. I don't want to see another victim."

The losses of both Wright and Floyd were acknowledged in Tuesday's protests. Demonstrators knelt for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, to symbolize the amount of time authorities say Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

And just as the Floyd family did last year, the Wright family is looking for more answers surrounding their loved one's death.

One of the family's attorneys, Jeffrey Storms, told CNN that Gannon's explanation -- that the shooting appeared to be an accident -- "is by no means proper or enough."

"There were a number of intentional events that led to (Daunte Wright) being dead, and we need to find out exactly why each one of those intentional events happened," Storms said Tuesday.

"Grabbing your sidearm that you've likely deployed thousands, if not tens of thousands, of times is an intentional act," Storms said. "A sidearm feels different than a Taser. It looks different than a Taser. (It) requires different pressure in order to deploy it."

Wright's father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC on Tuesday that he couldn't accept Gannon's explanation that Sunday's shooting was accidental.

"I can't accept that -- a mistake. That doesn't even sound right," he told ABC's "Good Morning America." He cited the officer's length of service -- authorities said she'd been with Brooklyn Center police for 26 years.

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said she wanted to see the officer "held accountable for everything that she's taken from us."

"It should have never, ever escalated the way it did," Katie Wright told ABC.

What happened in traffic stop that ended Wright's life

Wright was with his girlfriend Sunday afternoon, driving to the house of his older brother, Damik Bryant.

Officers pulled him over in Brooklyn Center for an expired tag and learned he had an outstanding warrant, police said. It was not clear what the warrant was for.

Wright gave officers his name before calling his mother, Bryant said. His mother, Katie Wright, told reporters that Daunte Wright called her, and she heard a police officer ask him to put down his phone and get out of the car.

Daunte told her he'd explain why he was pulled over after he exited, she said. She eventually heard police ask him to hang up, and then scuffling, before the call ended, she said.

Body camera footage released Monday shows Wright standing outside his vehicle with his arms behind his back and an officer directly behind him, trying to handcuff him. An officer tells Wright "don't," before Wright twists away and gets back into the driver's seat of the car.

The officer whose camera footage was released is heard warning the man she's going to use her Taser on him, before repeatedly shouting, "Taser! Taser! Taser!"

Then, the officer is heard screaming, "Holy sh*t! I just shot him."

The car's door closes, and Wright drives away. The car crashed several blocks away, police said. Police and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures following the crash, but Wright died at the scene, Gannon said.

Gannon said the portion of body-worn camera footage released Monday led him to believe the shooting was accidental and that the officer's actions before the shooting were consistent with the department's training on Tasers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 545404

Reported Deaths: 7040
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1136671672
Ramsey47031847
Dakota41584415
Anoka37699413
Washington24468273
Stearns20690217
St. Louis16561296
Scott15628116
Wright14510125
Olmsted1261396
Sherburne1032379
Carver960543
Clay771689
Rice7481101
Blue Earth684840
Kandiyohi622279
Crow Wing600186
Chisago540649
Otter Tail535973
Benton523096
Mower447932
Winona435949
Douglas435070
Goodhue433571
Nobles397548
Morrison387759
McLeod384454
Beltrami367557
Isanti366259
Itasca361651
Polk359466
Steele352614
Becker347948
Lyon343948
Carlton324652
Freeborn322329
Pine307021
Nicollet301842
Brown291739
Mille Lacs273748
Le Sueur266922
Todd265930
Cass245026
Meeker229937
Waseca228020
Martin210429
Wabasha19813
Roseau194718
Renville168943
Hubbard168841
Dodge16844
Redwood164335
Houston161914
Cottonwood152720
Fillmore15099
Pennington148819
Chippewa143736
Faribault142219
Wadena141321
Sibley133410
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126621
Watonwan12479
Rock121418
Jackson114810
Yellow Medicine109119
Pipestone107825
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97818
Marshall84317
Stevens79710
Lake77819
Wilkin76212
Clearwater75914
Koochiching75912
Lac qui Parle73122
Lincoln5552
Big Stone5544
Grant5408
Norman5159
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned47878
Kittson45122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2972
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355785

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55636598
Linn20188329
Scott18815234
Black Hawk15480306
Woodbury14816219
Johnson1391580
Dubuque13066202
Dallas1084996
Pottawattamie10637160
Story1026247
Warren550386
Clinton533589
Cerro Gordo519886
Webster506491
Sioux504273
Marshall476374
Muscatine456396
Des Moines439665
Wapello4248120
Buena Vista421540
Jasper406970
Plymouth394979
Lee366855
Marion354275
Jones292455
Henry285637
Bremer278360
Carroll278250
Crawford261639
Boone256831
Benton249455
Washington248549
Dickinson238943
Mahaska223749
Jackson217642
Kossuth212062
Clay209225
Tama206371
Delaware202039
Winneshiek192733
Page190020
Buchanan187931
Cedar182823
Fayette182641
Hardin179042
Wright179035
Hamilton177249
Harrison175273
Clayton165855
Butler162334
Mills157820
Cherokee156538
Floyd154542
Lyon153941
Madison152719
Poweshiek152233
Allamakee149151
Iowa145024
Hancock143034
Winnebago135431
Grundy134832
Cass134154
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130435
Emmet127540
Shelby126737
Appanoose126247
Louisa126249
Sac126219
Mitchell125241
Union123832
Chickasaw122115
Humboldt117926
Guthrie117128
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109721
Howard102622
Montgomery100037
Unassigned9980
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida89133
Adair84232
Pocahontas83121
Monona80530
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74316
Worth7018
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4949
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/14

Image

Rochester NAACP reacts to death of Daunte Wright

Image

Efforts underway to control Rochester's goose population

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week - Severe Thunderstorms

Image

Klaahsen inducted to IGCA Hall of Fame

Image

Protests continue in Brooklyn Center following death of Daunte Wright

Image

Adapted Bowling

Image

Violent protests continue in Brooklyn Center Tuesday evening

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/13/21)

Image

Boat sales rising amid pandemic

Community Events