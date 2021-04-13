Clear

Putin is massing troops at the Ukraine border and testing Biden's mettle

Article Image

As tensions with Russia continue to rise in eastern Europe, CNN gains unprecedented access to the Ukrainian president on the front line in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian military officials tell CNN they estimate more than 50,000 Russian troops are massing near the border. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael Bociurkiw

Trying to discern Russian President Vladimir Putin's endgame is always a difficult exercise, particularly given his inclination to upset the status quo -- as he did most recently, in 2014, with the invasion of Crimea and later the Donbas region of Ukraine. But now seems to be as good a time as ever for the Kremlin to test the mettle of President Joe Biden's new administration.

Since March, Russia has been building up its troops along its western border with Ukraine. According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, there are more Russian troops in the region now than in the run-up to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. "The United States is increasingly concerned by recently escalating Russian aggressions in eastern Ukraine," she added last week.

But it's more than concerning, it's alarming. According to Ukrainian officials, the build up of Russian forces in western Russia and Crimea includes more than 50,000 Russian troops, which is about 18% of Russia's ground forces.

And yet, so far, aside from the White House and State Department's relatively guarded statements and reports that the US may be deploying two Navy warships to the Black Sea, presumably as a show of force, the Biden administration has been slow to take forceful action.

Perhaps, like so many of us in the international community, the administration is trying to figure out Putin's objective. Regardless, though, the US needs to deter any further acts of aggression or seizure of territory by making clear the consequences if Russia persists in its border activities.

It seems unlikely that Putin wants to lead a full-scale invasion of Ukraine right now, especially given the risk of significant Russian casualties during the ongoing muddy season. Instead, the build up might be an effort to place renewed pressure on Ukraine to implement the 2015 so-called Minsk framework which, in exchange for a permanent cease fire and removal of armed combatants and weaponry, would grant special status to occupied Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

To a lesser extent, the Kremlin's provocative moves could be designed to show Biden that Russia still regards Ukraine as very much in its sphere of influence. With the Biden administration still mapping out its foreign policy posture, Putin may see this as the perfect time to set boundaries -- politically and militarily -- for the next four years.

Putin's latest approach -- lining troops along a contentious border -- might also be a prelude to introducing Russian "peacekeepers" in the region to maintain a permanent presence, as it has done elsewhere in the post-Soviet space.

This last scenario is one that former US ambassador to Russia Alexander Vershbow told me cannot be ruled out: "I wouldn't exclude the possibility of a unilateral deployment of Russian peacekeepers to 'protect' the poor, defenseless Russian citizens in occupied Donbas. It would enable (the Russians) to maintain the narrative that Donbas is a 'civil war' and that Ukraine, not Russia, is to blame for the dire conditions. This would avoid new bloodshed and might be greeted by some Europeans as a show of restraint rather than creeping annexation."

Though Moscow has been describing these border maneuvers as an exercise, Dmitry Kozak, a Russian official, said that his government could intervene to "defend" Russian citizens should the need arise. In fact, in the past two years, Moscow has been offering Russian passports to residents of the occupied parts of eastern Ukraine.

As tensions remain high, Ukraine has ramped up diplomatic efforts, reaching out to allies for support. Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where he received assurances that the country would support Ukraine's territorial integrity. And in what is probably a non-starter, Zelensky repeated his plea for the West to grant his country immediate membership into NATO in an interview with CNN.

Putin, however, would never accept the extension of the western military alliance to Russia's borders. After all, it is no coincidence that, in 2014, when Ukraine was about to embark on a path to joining European Union by signing a trade pact, Moscow responded by invading Crimea and later the Donbas region.

While the diplomatic words of support expressed by allies, including the United States, are probably welcome in Kyiv, Zelensky said that, at the moment, "Ukraine needs more than words." Whether there is further goodwill for Ukraine in western capitals remains to be seen: there is plenty of disenchantment with Zelensky for badly-stalled reforms that put at risk the next tranche of a $5 billion IMF loan. In addition, the country has faced criticism of its initial response to the pandemic, and it has fallen into the unenviable position of having the worst Covid-19 infection rates in Europe.

Still, the US is unlikely to sit by and watch Zelensky struggle. Former US ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor said he expects further measures from the White House. "The goal is to deter any attack by indicating strong US support and the preparation of additional, harsher sanctions and other measures to further isolate Russia. The robust security assistance from the US to Ukraine continues (is also key)," he told me. And, thus far, aside from providing Javelin anti-tank missiles, the Biden administration has announced $125 million in military assistance.

But will further sanctions -- on a country that is already heavily sanctioned - have much impact on Putin? Not much, unless they include the harshest possible measures that limit the ability of the oligarchs in Putin's immediate circle to conduct financial, property and other transactions overseas. And frankly, nothing short of a multicountry coordinated move that would include the United Kingdom, a favorite investment location for Russian oligarchs, would likely influence Putin's approach to Ukraine.

At the moment, many fear that the escalation in troops will place Ukraine and Russia on a path of no return, where their disagreement can only be resolved by military means. But without an immediate, unequivocal and robust response from the US and its western allies, this is a battle Kyiv is sure to lose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 544046

Reported Deaths: 7037
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1133801672
Ramsey46957847
Dakota41493415
Anoka37550413
Washington24418273
Stearns20651216
St. Louis16500296
Scott15592116
Wright14440124
Olmsted1260496
Sherburne1031779
Carver956143
Clay769089
Rice7454101
Blue Earth682140
Kandiyohi621879
Crow Wing596486
Chisago539948
Otter Tail535173
Benton521396
Mower447732
Winona435749
Douglas434270
Goodhue431971
Nobles396848
Morrison386359
McLeod383254
Beltrami366957
Isanti363959
Itasca359451
Polk359466
Steele349714
Becker346548
Lyon343748
Carlton324352
Freeborn321729
Pine306521
Nicollet300742
Brown291239
Mille Lacs272548
Le Sueur266222
Todd265830
Cass243826
Meeker229337
Waseca227820
Martin209729
Wabasha19803
Roseau194718
Hubbard168541
Renville168543
Dodge16834
Redwood163935
Houston161814
Cottonwood152520
Fillmore15089
Pennington148719
Chippewa143736
Faribault141819
Wadena141221
Sibley133210
Aitkin127436
Kanabec126121
Watonwan12439
Rock121218
Jackson114710
Yellow Medicine109019
Pipestone107525
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97718
Marshall84117
Stevens79610
Lake77819
Wilkin75812
Clearwater75614
Koochiching75612
Lac qui Parle73122
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5542
Grant5398
Norman5139
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48778
Kittson44922
Red Lake3817
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2962
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355246

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55552598
Linn20170329
Scott18763234
Black Hawk15468306
Woodbury14792219
Johnson1387680
Dubuque13035202
Dallas1082796
Pottawattamie10627160
Story1024647
Warren549086
Clinton531989
Cerro Gordo519386
Webster506191
Sioux503473
Marshall476274
Muscatine455096
Des Moines439365
Wapello4246120
Buena Vista421240
Jasper406670
Plymouth394179
Lee366855
Marion353975
Jones292355
Henry285537
Bremer278260
Carroll277750
Crawford261739
Boone256331
Benton249155
Washington248249
Dickinson238743
Mahaska223449
Jackson217242
Kossuth211561
Clay208625
Tama206371
Delaware201039
Winneshiek192633
Page189320
Buchanan187331
Cedar182723
Fayette182641
Wright178835
Hardin178742
Hamilton177049
Harrison174673
Clayton165455
Butler161834
Mills157520
Cherokee156438
Floyd154542
Lyon153641
Madison152219
Poweshiek152133
Allamakee149051
Iowa144824
Hancock142734
Winnebago135331
Grundy134732
Cass133954
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet127340
Shelby126637
Appanoose126247
Louisa126049
Sac125819
Mitchell125241
Union123732
Chickasaw122015
Humboldt117926
Guthrie116828
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109622
Howard102622
Unassigned10040
Montgomery99737
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida88533
Adair84032
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76310
Lucas74822
Osceola73816
Worth7018
Taylor65012
Fremont60410
Decatur5899
Van Buren55318
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4929
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy and cool conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/13

Image

Mayo Clinic physicians out in the community

Image

Alcohol Awareness Month

Image

Jake Braaten commits to SMSU

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast

Image

Protests continue in wake of Daunte Wright's Death

Image

CENTURY TRACK AND FIELD

Image

Testing sirens for severe weather season in Olmsted County

Image

Police investigating weekend shooting in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/12/21)

Community Events