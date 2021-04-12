Clear

5 things to know for April 12: Coronavirus, Congress, police violence, Iran, United Arab Emirates

Rain and snow for parts of the northern US as severe storms develop in Texas later today. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Apr 12, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Cruise lines are already betting big on a rebound, even though the CDC has yet to give the go-ahead for ships to sail to and from US ports.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The United States is still seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, especially among younger people who haven't gotten a vaccine. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky did point out death rates are going down. That's cold comfort considering more than 562,000 people in the US have now died of the virus. China is in a tight spot after the country's top health official admitted efficacy rates for Chinese Covid-19 vaccines are "not high." He suggested either increasing doses or mixing with other vaccines to improve performance. India just crossed the threshold of 100 million vaccinations, but the country is still contending with record case numbers. Canadians in Montreal are protesting a new curfew put into effect to curb Covid-19 numbers, while in the UK, officials are lauding the slow rollback of restrictions as vaccinations increase.

2. Congress

Congress will return to Washington this week with a jam-packed agenda, facing big questions about infrastructure, immigration and gun control. President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure and tax plan will be front and center, but it could take months to advance as Democrats remain divided over details of the policy and how, exactly, to pass it. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says Biden hopes for real progress on the plan by Memorial Day. Meanwhile, there are discussions about a possible bipartisan approach to expand background checks and other gun legislation following a spate of mass shootings, but it's not clear whether a deal can be made that will pass through both chambers.

3. Police violence

The Minnesota National Guard was deployed to Brooklyn Center last night after hundreds of people gathered to protest the death of a man in an officer-involved shooting and car crash. Police said they were trying to take a man into custody after they determined he had outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. He got back into his vehicle and an officer shot him, police said. He then drove several blocks before striking another vehicle, police said. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz identified the man as Daunte Wright. Wright's mother said her 20-year-old son called her as he was being pulled over, saying it was because he had air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror.

4. Iran 

The head of Iran's atomic energy agency has labeled an incident at the country's Natanz nuclear site as a "terrorist action," and now Israel's army chief has appeared to hint at possible Israeli involvement. Natanz is an underground facility where uranium enrichment takes place. Iranian officials were especially suspicious because the incident, characterized by a member of Iran's parliament as a "blackout," happened on the weekend of Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day. Israel's Prime Minister's office offered no comment on the reports.

5. United Arab Emirates

The United Nations is "very concerned" about the welfare of Princess Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the missing daughter of Dubai's ruler in the United Arab Emirates. In secret recordings obtained by the BBC and shared with CNN in February, Princess Latifa claimed she was being held hostage in a "villa converted into a jail," with no access to medical help. She also sent a letter to UK police that month, asking them to investigate the alleged kidnapping of her sister in Britain in 2000. At the time of the recordings, Dubai's royal family said Latifa was being cared for at home. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights asked the family for "proof of life" late last week, but has not received it.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters

He's the first Japanese man to don the green jacket.

Here's who won at the BAFTA Awards

Quick -- what does a BAFTA trophy look like? The answer is at the end of this section*.

The job of binge-watching true crime for a day is back -- and could earn you $2,400

And to think we've been doing it all this time for free!

Why ending pandemic lockdowns created new shortages of ketchup and everything else

Three words: Supply chain issues.

The time has come to start training the pets for your return to work

Who will go through the worse separation anxiety, us or them?

*It's a mask!

HAPPENING LATER

The Chauvin trial resumes

The third week of the murder trail of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin begins today. Minnesota prosecutors are nearing the end of their case, so the defense may begin to call witnesses week. Here's a preview of what their three main arguments will be in an effort to gain an acquittal.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$85

That's how much Myanmar's military is charging families to retrieve the bodies of relatives killed by security forces in a bloody crackdown on Friday. At least 82 people were killed in the city of Bago after it was "raided" by the military's security forces, according to an advocacy group.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle. And she's contemplating ... She described it as having left a huge void in her life."

Britian's Prince Andrew, describing how his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is faring following the death of her husband Prince Philip last week.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It all comes together

These fascinating sculptures look like nothing in particular until you look from a certain angle and BOOM -- magic. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 542053

Reported Deaths: 7035
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1129221671
Ramsey46808847
Dakota41281414
Anoka37372413
Washington24322273
Stearns20596216
St. Louis16440296
Scott15511116
Wright14374124
Olmsted1258796
Sherburne1026779
Carver950443
Clay765889
Rice7432101
Blue Earth679340
Kandiyohi620379
Crow Wing594086
Chisago537648
Otter Tail533173
Benton520296
Mower446532
Winona435349
Douglas433270
Goodhue431271
Nobles396648
Morrison384559
McLeod382354
Beltrami366257
Isanti362259
Polk359166
Itasca358251
Steele348914
Becker345848
Lyon342648
Carlton323352
Freeborn320129
Pine306021
Nicollet299842
Brown290639
Mille Lacs271248
Le Sueur265422
Todd265430
Cass242426
Meeker228037
Waseca226820
Martin209629
Wabasha19793
Roseau194118
Dodge16824
Renville168043
Hubbard167841
Redwood163735
Houston161814
Cottonwood151820
Fillmore15069
Pennington148519
Chippewa143736
Faribault141719
Wadena140021
Sibley132710
Aitkin127036
Kanabec125821
Watonwan12429
Rock121018
Jackson114110
Yellow Medicine108419
Pipestone107425
Murray10149
Pope9926
Swift97518
Marshall84017
Stevens79610
Lake77819
Wilkin75612
Clearwater75514
Koochiching74912
Lac qui Parle73122
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5532
Grant5388
Norman5129
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48178
Kittson44822
Red Lake3817
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2932
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355069

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55519598
Linn20164329
Scott18724234
Black Hawk15464306
Woodbury14787219
Johnson1386780
Dubuque13033202
Dallas1082296
Pottawattamie10621160
Story1024747
Warren548486
Clinton531189
Cerro Gordo519386
Webster505991
Sioux502973
Marshall476274
Muscatine454996
Des Moines439465
Wapello4246120
Buena Vista421140
Jasper406370
Plymouth393979
Lee366755
Marion353975
Jones292055
Henry285337
Bremer278260
Carroll277850
Crawford261139
Boone256431
Benton248955
Washington247849
Dickinson238743
Mahaska223349
Jackson217142
Kossuth211461
Clay208325
Tama206371
Delaware201039
Winneshiek192633
Page189020
Buchanan187331
Cedar182623
Fayette182641
Wright178735
Hardin178642
Hamilton177049
Harrison174673
Clayton165455
Butler161834
Mills157320
Cherokee156438
Floyd154542
Lyon153541
Poweshiek152133
Madison152019
Allamakee149051
Iowa144624
Hancock142734
Winnebago135331
Grundy134732
Cass133954
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet127140
Shelby126637
Louisa126149
Appanoose125847
Sac125719
Mitchell125241
Union123732
Chickasaw122015
Humboldt117926
Guthrie116728
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109622
Howard102622
Unassigned10030
Montgomery99737
Clarke98023
Keokuk94430
Monroe93228
Ida88533
Adair84032
Pocahontas83021
Monona80530
Davis79824
Greene76310
Lucas74822
Osceola73816
Worth7008
Taylor65012
Fremont60410
Decatur5889
Van Buren55318
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4939
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Slight rain chances to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battling alcoholism during the pandemic

Image

Mayo Clinic Physician response vehicle

Image

RCTC MBB 04-10

Image

RCTC WBB 04-10

Image

HAYFIELD BBB STATE CHAMPS

Image

North IA Bulls

Image

04-11-21 MED CITY FC

Image

04-11-21 HAYFIELD PKG

Image

Olde Pine Theatre reopens

Image

Ramadan preparations

Community Events