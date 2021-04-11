Clear

Michigan's Covid-19 surge becomes a reality check for a restless nation

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist responds to the Biden administration's policy of allocating Covid-19 vaccines based on states' populations, saying it does not account for hotspots like his state where coronavirus cases are surging.

Posted: Apr 11, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Apr 11, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Friday appeal to her state's residents to voluntarily take a two-week pause on indoor dining and gatherings was a sobering message and a reality check for Americans who have been returning to many of their old pastimes as the pace of vaccinations pick up.

"There's light at the end of this tunnel, but the recent rise in cases is a reminder that we are still in the tunnel," the Democratic governor said, urging people to continue to take precautions and get the vaccine -- which is now available to anyone 16 and older in her state. "That's the nature of this virus, the second we let our guard down it comes roaring back."

Nationally, case numbers and hospitalizations rose last week compared with the previous seven-day period, even as deaths continue to fall. Michigan hospitals are once again weighing whether to cancel elective surgeries while reviewing their surge plans -- and the state's predicament points to the difficult balancing act that the Biden administration faces as it tries to project optimism while fighting complacency about the virus.

The accelerating pace of vaccinations in the United States has rightly been a source of celebration, with a CNN analysis showing that the nation's pace is nearly five times faster than the global average. The US set a record high of 4.6 million vaccine doses reported administered in a 24-hour period, according to data published Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Americans have taken heart in the fact that more than one in four adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. But officials are citing increasing concern about the number of young people landing in the emergency room with Covid-19.

The emphasis on progress has inevitably created a false sense of security in some corners at a time when the virus remains unpredictable and increasingly contagious because of new variants.

The reality is that the country is still a long way away from herd immunity -- with vaccine hesitancy now standing as a major hurdle in achieving that goal. A stunning 40% of Marines have declined the Covid-19 vaccine, according to vaccine data provided to CNN on Friday by the Marine Corps.

A new Kaiser Family Foundation report last week found that a higher percentage of rural residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine (39%) than those in urban and suburban areas (31% each). But as access to vaccines increases, the rural population may soon fall behind. That is because a much larger percentage of Americans in rural areas say they definitely will not get the vaccine (21%) compared with 10% in urban areas and 13% in suburban areas, another looming challenge for the Biden administration.

Covid fatigue and a contagious variant

With many Americans tired of pandemic restrictions and convinced that the worst is behind them, some governors have quickened the pace of reopenings in their states, clearly feeling the heat of their approaching reelection campaigns.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is likely to face a recall this year, announced last week that his state will fully reopen by June 15, drawing criticism from opponents who questioned how he could predict what case rates would look like by that arbitrary date. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, threw out his state's mask mandate last month. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, recently banned so-called Covid-19 passports, arguing they would create "two classes of citizens based on vaccinations." And Whitmer, who faced a fierce backlash when she established some of the strictest Covid rules in the country last year, is notably taking a gentler approach by making her recommendations for a two-week pause voluntarily. All four leaders are up for reelection in 2022.

"To be very clear these are not orders, mandates or requirements," Whitmer said of her call for halting indoor dining, in-person high school classes and youth sports. "A year in, we all know what works and this has to be a team effort."

The spread of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States, is a central factor in Michigan's surge. And for that reason, the state is becoming a case study for the warnings that some top doctors and epidemiologists issued in recent weeks that the pace of vaccinations will be no match for the rate at which new variants may spread among the population.

One of the most bracing facts about Michigan's rise in cases is that nearly 40% of the state's residents have already received one dose of the vaccine, according to the state's tracking system.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, noted that Michigan's surge is happening despite its vaccination progress. "The vaccine rollout has been a really important tool to try to reduce these cases. But as you've seen from Michigan and Minnesota -- even though they have very high levels of vaccination relative to the rest of the country -- you're still seeing how severe the problem is," Osterholm said on CNN's "New Day" on Thursday. "We're just aren't going to be able to get enough people vaccinated quickly enough to keep the rest of the country from experiencing much of what we're seeing in the upper Midwest and Northeast."

While not everyone shares that perspective, the uncertainty has put the White House in a tenuous position, reflected in comments by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, during Friday's White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.

"On the one hand, we have so much reason for optimism and hope and more Americans are being vaccinated and protected from Covid-19," Walensky said. "On the other hand, cases and emergency room visits are up, and as I've highlighted through the week, we are seeing these increases in younger adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated."

She noted that particularly in Michigan and Minnesota, officials have been monitoring increasing reports of cases associated with youth sports: "I want to be clear, as cases increase in the community, we expect the cases identified in schools will also increase," Walensky said.

With the administration eager to keep children in school, she emphasized that those cases may not necessarily be associated with school-based transmission, which she argued can be avoided if schools follow all the safety protocols outlined by the CDC. Still, the risks to students are one of the reasons why the CDC dedicated $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan to support testing in schools across the country.

"Being able to rapidly identify new cases among students will help us slow the spread of Covid-19 while we simultaneously work to expand equitable access to vaccines," she said.

To try to control the spread in Michigan, Whitmer has urged the Biden administration to send more vaccine doses to her state, calling for the creation of a "vaccine surge program" to help hotspots.

So far the Biden administration has refused, a decision that White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients defended on Friday, even as he stressed that the administration is sending more resources -- including offers of more personnel, greater testing capacity and more therapeutics and treatments to help patients -- to states struggling with a rise in cases. A senior administration official told CNN's Pamela Brown on Saturday that an additional 160 Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccinators are on their way to Michigan to assist the state in administering the doses it has on hand.

"There are tens of millions of people across the country in each and every state and county who have not yet been vaccinated," Zients said Friday. "The fair and equitable way to distribute the vaccine is based on the adult population by state, tribe and territory. That's how it's been done, and we will continue to do so."

"The virus is unpredictable. We don't know where the next increase in cases could occur," he added, noting that the US is not even halfway through its vaccination program. "So now is not the time to change course on vaccine allocation."

But if the situation gets more dire in Michigan -- and other states face similar surges -- that may become a difficult position for the Biden administration to maintain. Whitmer may be the first Democratic governor to publicly pressure the administration for a vaccine surge program, but she is unlikely to be the last.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 540277

Reported Deaths: 7022
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1125861667
Ramsey46611846
Dakota41151414
Anoka37226413
Washington24233273
Stearns20532215
St. Louis16380295
Scott15455116
Wright14317124
Olmsted1256996
Sherburne1020879
Carver946043
Clay765189
Rice7408100
Blue Earth676840
Kandiyohi618879
Crow Wing591786
Chisago535648
Otter Tail531673
Benton518396
Mower446032
Winona434549
Douglas432170
Goodhue429871
Nobles396147
Morrison382859
McLeod381154
Beltrami365057
Isanti360159
Polk358966
Itasca356851
Steele346614
Becker344848
Lyon341848
Carlton322152
Freeborn319429
Pine305321
Nicollet298542
Brown289139
Mille Lacs269547
Le Sueur265022
Todd264830
Cass241426
Meeker227037
Waseca225820
Martin209029
Wabasha19793
Roseau194018
Dodge16794
Hubbard167641
Renville167443
Redwood163335
Houston161814
Cottonwood151420
Fillmore15039
Pennington148419
Chippewa143636
Faribault141619
Wadena139820
Sibley132110
Aitkin126736
Kanabec124921
Watonwan12429
Rock120918
Jackson113010
Yellow Medicine108218
Pipestone107225
Murray10149
Pope9906
Swift97118
Marshall83717
Stevens79010
Lake77819
Wilkin75412
Clearwater75314
Koochiching74312
Lac qui Parle73022
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5532
Grant5388
Norman5119
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48578
Kittson44322
Red Lake3796
Traverse3585
Lake of the Woods2932
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 354875

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55489598
Linn20153329
Scott18692234
Black Hawk15460306
Woodbury14773219
Johnson1384380
Dubuque13023202
Dallas1082196
Pottawattamie10612160
Story1024447
Warren548286
Clinton530789
Cerro Gordo518586
Webster506091
Sioux502673
Marshall476274
Muscatine454796
Des Moines439065
Wapello4245120
Buena Vista420940
Jasper406270
Plymouth393779
Lee366655
Marion353975
Jones292055
Henry285337
Bremer278260
Carroll277650
Crawford261539
Boone256131
Benton248955
Washington247849
Dickinson238643
Mahaska223049
Jackson216842
Kossuth211461
Clay208325
Tama206371
Delaware200939
Winneshiek192533
Page189020
Buchanan187331
Cedar182623
Fayette182641
Wright178635
Hardin178542
Hamilton176949
Harrison174673
Clayton165355
Butler161834
Mills157420
Cherokee156438
Floyd154342
Lyon153541
Poweshiek152133
Madison151919
Allamakee149051
Iowa144624
Hancock142634
Winnebago135331
Grundy134832
Cass133954
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet127140
Shelby126537
Louisa126049
Appanoose125847
Sac125819
Mitchell125241
Union123732
Chickasaw122015
Humboldt117926
Guthrie116728
Franklin112321
Palo Alto109622
Howard102622
Unassigned10030
Montgomery99737
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93128
Ida88533
Adair84032
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76310
Lucas74822
Osceola73716
Worth6978
Taylor64812
Fremont60410
Decatur5889
Van Buren55318
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4939
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Area Builders home show

Image

Canvas and Chardonnay reopens

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Grizzlies tie series with win over Peoria

Image

Over 23,000 speeding tickets given in Minnesota during February and March

${item.thumbnail.title}

Longtime nature educator pushes for oil addling alternative in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/10/21)

Image

Yammy Bear aims to spread positivity in Rochester

Image

Bringing awareness to sexual assault and child abuse in North Iowa

Community Events