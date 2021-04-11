Clear

2 police officers used excessive force, threatened Army officer during traffic stop, lawsuit says

US Army officer 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is suing two Virginia police officers after they pointed guns at him, pepper sprayed him and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in December 2020 for what the officers believed was a missing license plate on his new SUV.

Posted: Apr 11, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Apr 11, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Chris Boyette, CNN

A US Army officer is suing two Virginia police officers after they pointed guns at him, pepper sprayed him and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop last December for what the officers believed was a missing license plate on his new SUV.

The lawsuit by 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages, claiming two Windsor, Virginia, police officers violated his rights guaranteed under the First and Fourth Amendments.

The suit, filed in US District Court and first reported by the Virginian-Pilot, claims unlawful seizure, excessive force, illegal search, violating his First Amendment right to free speech, and common law assault, battery and false imprisonment.

CNN has tried unsuccessfully to reach the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, for comment. It's unclear if they have legal representation who would comment on their behalf. CNN has also reached out to Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle and Windsor town leaders for comment.

The incident was captured by several cameras, including both officers' body cameras and Nazario's phone. The footage and the lawsuit were obtained by CNN through Nazario's attorney.

"I'm honestly afraid to get out," Nazario is heard telling the officers after they've approached the vehicle with weapons drawn and order him to exit the vehicle.

"Yeah," Gutierrez says, "you should be."

Driver repeatedly asked police why he was pulled over

Nazario, who was in uniform, was driving a new Chevrolet Tahoe on December 5, 2020, when he was pulled over, the lawsuit says. The vehicle was new enough that Nazario did not have permanent license plates, it says, but he had "cardboard temporary plates" taped to the inside of the rear window.

According to the police reports provided as exhibits to the lawsuit, Crocker turned on his patrol vehicle's lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop at 6:34 p.m.for a black SUV "with dark tinted windows" and no license plate.

The lawsuit said the license plate is visible in the bodycam video at three separate times. In his police report, Crocker acknowledged seeing the plate later in the altercation.

Nazario's vehicle continued westbound at "a low rate of speed," Crocker wrote in the report, adding that the driver had "disregarded" his lights and sirens. "I was unable to see inside of the vehicle due to the window tint on all the windows," Crocker wrote.

Gutierrez, in his own police vehicle headed eastbound, turned around, the police reports say, getting behind Crocker's vehicle and turning on his lights and sirens as well.

The SUV stopped at a BP gas station in Windsor, about 30 miles west of Norfolk. The lawsuit says Nazario wanted to stop in a safe, well-lit place. By the time he stopped, he had gone less than a mile and one minute and 40 seconds had passed since Crocker activated his lights and siren, according to the lawsuit.

Body camera footage shows the officers exit their vehicles, unholster their guns and point them at the SUV. Gutierrez wrote the officers decided to conduct "a high risk traffic stop," citing the lack of vehicle tag, the driver's delay in stopping and the vehicle's "extremely dark window tint."

Crocker orders Nazario to show his hands. Footage shows Nazario complying after he begins recording the incident on his cell phone, but the police reports say he initially refused. Crocker asks how many occupants are in the vehicle while Nazario asks, "What's going on?"

The officers again tell him to open the door and step out. "I'm not getting out of the vehicle," Nazario says. "What's going on?"

The officers approach the SUV, and Nazario says, "I'm serving this country, and this is how I'm treated?" Gutierrez responds that he is a veteran and "learned to obey."

Gutierrez is heard telling Nazario he was "fixin' to ride the lightning, son," which the lawsuit describes as a "colloquial expression for an execution," particularly in reference to the electric chair.

Body camera footage shows Gutierrez, gun drawn, unfastening the velcro around what may be his stun gun at the same moment he makes the statement. In his report, Gutierrez writes he switched from a firearm to the Taser at some point before using pepper spray on Nazario.

'What did I do?'

Nazario again asks, "What's going on? What did I do?"

"You received an order. Obey it," Gutierrez says. Nazario then replied he was afraid to and Gutierrez told him he should be.

Gutierrez then tells the lieutenant he was pulled over for a "traffic violation" and is being "detained" for "obstruction of justice" because he was not cooperating.

The bodycam footage shows Nazario with his hands up and outside the window as the officers try to open his door. Gutierrez's report said that when Crocker attempted to unlock the driver door and open it, Nazario hit his hand away. The lawsuit said this narrative is false based on the body camera video and despite knowing it was not true, Gutierrez included it in the report.

Gutierrez then tells Crocker to back away before pepper spraying Nazario four times, according to the lawsuit. He continues to yell at Nazario to take his seat belt off and get out of the car. Nazario says his dog is in the back of the vehicle "choking" from the pepper spray.

With his hands still in the air, Nazario tells the officers, "I'm reaching for my seat belt," before stepping out of the vehicle. The officers order him to the ground while Nazario continues to stand by the vehicle and ask what's happening.

"You made this way more difficult than it had to be if you'd just complied," Gutierrez is heard saying in the body camera footage.

In the footage, the officers wrestle Nazario to the ground and handcuff him while he repeatedly says, "This is f**ked up."

Footage shows reflects trend, lawsuit says

Paramedics arrive soon after to treat Nazario for the pepper spray. At Nazario's request, Crocker also opens the back window of the vehicle for the dog, who is in a crate in the back.

Bodycam footage shows Gutierrez telling Nazario he understood the lieutenant chose to continue driving before stopping at the gas station for safety reasons, and that it "happens all the time" and "80% of the time -- not always -- it's a minority."

The officers ultimately released Nazario without charges. But the lawsuit claims the officers "engaged in conduct in an attempt to extort" Nazario's silence by saying "in no uncertain terms" that unless he "were to remain silent" the officers would "charge him with multiple crimes" and "destroy his military career."

In the bodycam footage, Gutierrez is heard telling Nazario he had spoken with the police chief and had two options: the officers could either wait with him until he could drive home -- "go do your deployment, go continue serving my country" -- and release him without charges. Or they could "push the issue," write him a ticket for no license plate display and charge him with obstruction of justice.

"There's no need getting this on your record," Gutierrez is heard saying in the bodycam footage. "If you want to fight it and argue ... if that's what you want, we'll charge you, have you go to court, notify the commander, do all that," Gutierrez said.

In his report, Gutierrez wrote he chose to let Nazario go because he knew the military could take punitive action against Nazario.

"Being a military veteran I did not want to see his career ruined over one erroneous decision," Gutierrez says.

Taken together, Nazario's lawsuit says, the footage is indicative of a wider trend among police officers in the US.

"These cameras captured footage of behavior consistent with a disgusting nationwide trend of law enforcement officers, who, believing they can operate with complete impunity, engage in unprofessional, discourteous, racially biased, dangerous, and sometimes deadly abuses of authority, (including issuing unreasonable comply-or-die commands,) ignore the clearly established mandates of the Constitution of these United States and the state and local laws, and usurp the roles of legislator, judge, jury, and executioner; substituting the rule of law for their arbitrary and illegal conduct," the lawsuit said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 540277

Reported Deaths: 7022
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1125861667
Ramsey46611846
Dakota41151414
Anoka37226413
Washington24233273
Stearns20532215
St. Louis16380295
Scott15455116
Wright14317124
Olmsted1256996
Sherburne1020879
Carver946043
Clay765189
Rice7408100
Blue Earth676840
Kandiyohi618879
Crow Wing591786
Chisago535648
Otter Tail531673
Benton518396
Mower446032
Winona434549
Douglas432170
Goodhue429871
Nobles396147
Morrison382859
McLeod381154
Beltrami365057
Isanti360159
Polk358966
Itasca356851
Steele346614
Becker344848
Lyon341848
Carlton322152
Freeborn319429
Pine305321
Nicollet298542
Brown289139
Mille Lacs269547
Le Sueur265022
Todd264830
Cass241426
Meeker227037
Waseca225820
Martin209029
Wabasha19793
Roseau194018
Dodge16794
Hubbard167641
Renville167443
Redwood163335
Houston161814
Cottonwood151420
Fillmore15039
Pennington148419
Chippewa143636
Faribault141619
Wadena139820
Sibley132110
Aitkin126736
Kanabec124921
Watonwan12429
Rock120918
Jackson113010
Yellow Medicine108218
Pipestone107225
Murray10149
Pope9906
Swift97118
Marshall83717
Stevens79010
Lake77819
Wilkin75412
Clearwater75314
Koochiching74312
Lac qui Parle73022
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5532
Grant5388
Norman5119
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48578
Kittson44322
Red Lake3796
Traverse3585
Lake of the Woods2932
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 354875

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55489598
Linn20153329
Scott18692234
Black Hawk15460306
Woodbury14773219
Johnson1384380
Dubuque13023202
Dallas1082196
Pottawattamie10612160
Story1024447
Warren548286
Clinton530789
Cerro Gordo518586
Webster506091
Sioux502673
Marshall476274
Muscatine454796
Des Moines439065
Wapello4245120
Buena Vista420940
Jasper406270
Plymouth393779
Lee366655
Marion353975
Jones292055
Henry285337
Bremer278260
Carroll277650
Crawford261539
Boone256131
Benton248955
Washington247849
Dickinson238643
Mahaska223049
Jackson216842
Kossuth211461
Clay208325
Tama206371
Delaware200939
Winneshiek192533
Page189020
Buchanan187331
Cedar182623
Fayette182641
Wright178635
Hardin178542
Hamilton176949
Harrison174673
Clayton165355
Butler161834
Mills157420
Cherokee156438
Floyd154342
Lyon153541
Poweshiek152133
Madison151919
Allamakee149051
Iowa144624
Hancock142634
Winnebago135331
Grundy134832
Cass133954
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet127140
Shelby126537
Louisa126049
Appanoose125847
Sac125819
Mitchell125241
Union123732
Chickasaw122015
Humboldt117926
Guthrie116728
Franklin112321
Palo Alto109622
Howard102622
Unassigned10030
Montgomery99737
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93128
Ida88533
Adair84032
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76310
Lucas74822
Osceola73716
Worth6978
Taylor64812
Fremont60410
Decatur5889
Van Buren55318
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4939
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Area Builders home show

Image

Canvas and Chardonnay reopens

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Grizzlies tie series with win over Peoria

Image

Over 23,000 speeding tickets given in Minnesota during February and March

${item.thumbnail.title}

Longtime nature educator pushes for oil addling alternative in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/10/21)

Image

Yammy Bear aims to spread positivity in Rochester

Image

Bringing awareness to sexual assault and child abuse in North Iowa

Community Events