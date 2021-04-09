Clear

The Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective, and the chance of an adverse reaction is rare

CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses new polls on overall vaccinations against Covid-19 in the US and the origins of vaccine hesitancy.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Vaccinations are ramping up across the US. More than 175 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, according to CNN's vaccine tracker, a rate of about 53 doses per 100 people.

But some developments have dampened the excitement: This week, a few vaccination sites across the US paused operations after some patients reported adverse reactions following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine has also been linked to blood clots in four people who received the vaccine. One of the cases was fatal, European health officials confirmed.

Incidents of "breakthrough infections" have caused some concern, too: A few people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have still been infected with the virus and, in some cases, have died.

Both issues raise valid concerns, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. But the risks of getting vaccinated -- severe reactions remain incredibly rare -- far outweigh the risks of Covid-19 infection, he said.

All three vaccines continue to work well

Health experts in the US and beyond agree: All three Covid-19 vaccines currently authorized in the US continue to be safe and highly effective at preventing Covid-19 infection.

Moderna and Pfizer, which in clinical trials were found to be between 94% to 95% effective at preventing Covid-19 infection, have recently been studied under "real-world conditions" following their authorization in the US and other countries. A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that followed fully vaccinated health care workers found that both vaccines were 90% effective at preventing infections.

But 90% isn't 100%, so "breakthrough infections," or cases of Covid-19 that occur in fully vaccinated people, are to be expected and don't mean the vaccines are less effective, said Dr. Anthony Fauci at a White House briefing on Friday.

"That number of individuals who were breakthrough infections is not at all incompatible with a 90 plus percent vaccine efficacy. So I don't think that there needs to be concern about any shift or change in the efficacy of the vaccine," Fauci said in response to a question from CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Johnson & Johnson is not a 'second-class' vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was linked to four cases of blood clots, one case in a clinical trial and the remaining three during the vaccine's rollout in the US, the European Medicines Agency confirmed Friday. In one of the cases, the person died.

Vaccination sites in Iowa, Colorado, Georgia and North Carolina this week paused vaccinations after a few people reported adverse reactions from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Colorado, two of 11 people who complained of nausea and dizziness were taken to a hospital for evaluation but were released without hospitalization, health care provider Centura Health told CNN on Friday. The other nine people recovered with juice and water.

In a statement released on Friday, CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund told CNN, "CDC is aware of several incidents of vaccine recipients experiencing dizziness, light headedness, feeling faint, rapid breathing, and sweating (vasovagal or anxiety-related) symptoms following COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa, Colorado, Georgia, and North Carolina."

At this time, CDC and FDA "are not recommending health departments stop administering any lots of COVID-19 vaccine," the statement says. "CDC has performed vaccine lot analyses and has not found any reason for concern."

CDC officials take reports of adverse events seriously and "constantly analyze" the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, Schaffner said. Even considering those reports of adverse reactions, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still considered a safe and important tool to combat Covid-19.

Health experts worry, too, about the stigma that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a lesser vaccine than Moderna and Pfizer's offerings. Trials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed it was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe illness compared to the 90% effectiveness of Moderna and Pfizer.

But Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine is not a "second-class" vaccine, Schaffner said. It was evaluated under different circumstances -- it was tested later in 2020 than the other two, and one of its primary trial locations was South Africa, where a highly contagious variant began to dominate. The vaccine was found to be effective in preventing severe disease there, and no patients who received the vaccine were hospitalized or died.

Why some vaccinated people still get sick and even die

In Friday's briefing, Fauci noted that the few deaths seen among the 200-plus breakthrough infections predominantly occurred in elderly people. That's not unexpected, he said.

Older people are more likely than the rest of the population to have underlying conditions. Older people were also among the first to be vaccinated, in addition to health care workers, Schaffner noted.

Schaffner noted the fully vaccinated elderly are already at a heightened risk of death due to their age and health status.

"Those are populations that are enriched with people who have underlying illnesses," he said. "We know that, on a day-to-day basis, adverse events in that population are going to occur."

To determine whether the vaccine directly causes adverse reactions, health experts at the CDC and other agencies compare vaccinated people to unvaccinated people within the same demographics to find if adverse events occur more commonly in the vaccinated group. If they occur at similar rates, Schaffner said, the adverse events are likely not related to the vaccine.

Side effects aren't rare, but severe reactions are

Minor side effects after receiving a vaccine aren't uncommon. In the case of the Covid-19 vaccines, an estimated 10% to 15% of volunteers in clinical trials developed noticeable side effects, a former Operation Warp Speed official said late last year.

The most common complaints for the Covid-19 vaccine include arm soreness, fatigue, body aches and, in some cases, a low-grade fever. Nausea, like the 11 patients in Colorado experienced, headaches and swelling at the injection site may occur, too, according to the CDC.

Severe side effects, like an allergic reaction, are far less common, occurring around every two to five per million people, Baylor College of Medicine dean Dr. Peter Hotez told CNN earlier this month.

Severe adverse reactions are extremely rare, but they're commonly associated with vaccines, and in most cases, health agencies say the benefits outweigh the risk. The rare disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause muscle weakness and is thought to follow infection with a virus, occurs in about one or two cases per million flu vaccines. But the vaccine is still considered an essential tool in preventing unnecessary deaths: In the 2017-2018 flu season, of the estimated 45 million Americans diagnosed with the flue, around 61,000 of them died.

The risk from the Covid-19 vaccine is miniscule compared to the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 itself, Schaffner said. As case numbers surge once again in the US, even as millions of people are vaccinated, it's hugely important that those who can get vaccinated do, he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 535182

Reported Deaths: 7000
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1115361664
Ramsey46218845
Dakota40740413
Anoka36822411
Washington24005273
Stearns20346213
St. Louis16190293
Scott15294115
Wright14144124
Olmsted1251295
Sherburne1002978
Carver929642
Clay759889
Rice7329100
Blue Earth672640
Kandiyohi615179
Crow Wing582386
Chisago532448
Otter Tail527273
Benton513396
Mower444232
Winona433749
Douglas428670
Goodhue426170
Nobles395147
Morrison378257
McLeod375554
Beltrami363657
Polk357166
Isanti353559
Itasca352951
Steele343414
Becker338748
Lyon338648
Carlton319652
Freeborn316028
Pine303021
Nicollet294942
Brown286639
Mille Lacs266047
Todd263430
Le Sueur262522
Cass238226
Waseca224820
Meeker224537
Martin207829
Wabasha19743
Roseau191618
Dodge16714
Hubbard166441
Renville165143
Houston161714
Redwood161735
Cottonwood150820
Fillmore14999
Pennington148418
Chippewa143436
Faribault141019
Wadena139020
Sibley131610
Aitkin125136
Watonwan12389
Kanabec122921
Rock120418
Jackson111610
Yellow Medicine107518
Pipestone106525
Murray10059
Pope9776
Swift96318
Marshall83417
Stevens78510
Lake77419
Wilkin75112
Clearwater75014
Koochiching73011
Lac qui Parle72822
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5502
Grant5328
Norman5089
Mahnomen4877
Unassigned47878
Kittson43222
Red Lake3766
Traverse3585
Lake of the Woods2862
Cook1420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 353509

Reported Deaths: 5784
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55244595
Linn20071328
Scott18547234
Black Hawk15409306
Woodbury14710219
Johnson1377880
Dubuque12958202
Dallas1078396
Pottawattamie10539158
Story1020447
Warren545286
Clinton529089
Cerro Gordo516986
Webster506090
Sioux501373
Marshall475874
Muscatine451096
Des Moines437764
Wapello4233120
Buena Vista420740
Jasper405770
Plymouth392579
Lee366155
Marion352975
Jones291655
Henry285137
Bremer277960
Carroll277450
Crawford261339
Boone255231
Benton248655
Washington247149
Dickinson236543
Mahaska221849
Jackson216642
Kossuth210961
Clay206825
Tama206069
Delaware199339
Winneshiek191233
Page188220
Buchanan186331
Fayette182541
Cedar182123
Wright178035
Hardin177542
Hamilton176649
Harrison174073
Clayton165155
Butler161534
Mills156820
Cherokee155738
Floyd153742
Lyon152741
Poweshiek151833
Madison151719
Allamakee149051
Iowa144524
Hancock142234
Winnebago135031
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet126040
Appanoose125947
Louisa125748
Sac125419
Mitchell125241
Shelby125135
Union123332
Chickasaw121815
Humboldt117826
Guthrie116528
Franklin112221
Palo Alto109222
Howard102322
Unassigned9990
Montgomery99237
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92628
Ida88033
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76210
Lucas74822
Osceola72816
Worth6958
Taylor64412
Fremont60110
Decatur5879
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53322
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
