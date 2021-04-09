Clear

Joe Manchin on the fate of Joe Biden's agenda

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia told CNN that the deadly attack on January 6th at the US Capitol "changed" him, saying, "you can't have this many people split to where they want to go to war with each other" as he calls for Democrats and Republicans to work together on top legislative priorities in a divided Washington.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Joe Manchin says it's no fun being the most powerful man in Washington.

The West Virginia Democrat, who sits at the fulcrum of the Senate balance of power, suggested the US Capitol insurrection was a warning for him -- of the divisions tearing America apart and the dangers wrought by politicians who abuse their power.

"Something told me, 'Wait a minute. Pause. Hit the pause button.' Something's wrong. You can't have this many people split to where they want to go to war with each other," Manchin told CNN's Lauren Fox in an interview on Thursday.

It might surprise some of his fellow Democrats, however, to learn that Manchin now appears to believe that the appropriate response to those horrific events is to prevent either side in the Senate from exerting their will over the other. If that means thwarting a bid to overturn supermajority filibuster rules in the Senate that could buckle Democratic dreams of a radical and historic Joe Biden presidency, that appears to be a risk he's willing to take.

"I've watched people that had power and abused it," Manchin said. "I've watched people that sought power and destroyed themselves. And I've watched people that had a moment of time to make a difference and change things, and used it -- I would like to be that third."

Manchin makes his arguments as a Democrat from a conservative state that Donald Trump overwhelmingly carried twice. He's not just in a delicate personal position. He's the personification of a divided country, and -- as the crucial swing vote in a 50-50 Senate -- he's enormously consequential for Biden's agenda.

After laying out a series of limited gun restrictions earlier Thursday, the President pleaded with Congress to pass gun control legislation following a spate of mass shootings. But Manchin wouldn't commit to a House-passed bill that would tighten background checks for firearms purchases. He also said he wanted to speak to Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock about federal voting rights legislation, following the passage of a sweeping election law in their home state of Georgia that discriminates against minority voters. He suggested he'd get Republicans to sit down with Democrats on an issue on which the two sides could hardly be farther apart.

The power of Joe Manchin

Asked whether he was enjoying his moment in the spotlight, Manchin said, "No."

But the pressure is nothing yet, since he -- and a small group of other more moderate Democratic senators -- could end up as the roadblock to ambitious Democratic plans for sweeping reforms of the electoral system partly designed to counter those Republican voter suppression tactics. The coal-state senator could block Biden's hopes to take the United States towards zero fossil fuel emissions. And if his reluctance to embrace the filibuster-dodging tactic of reconciliation stands, he could kill Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan that represents the second leg of the President's ambitious plan to remake the American economy.

It is not clear at this point whether Manchin's positions are absolute -- or could be modified by events if, for instance, the Republicans with whom he wants Biden to compromise stonewall the President.

Manchin also made clear that he's been in frequent and apparently friendly contact with a President who knows something about giving those whose votes he needs the space and respect to reach their final positions.

"We've had a good friendship and relationship for a long time. We understand each other," Manchin told CNN.

A turbulent and fateful political period is about to ensue during a months-long effort by the President to build public support for his infrastructure plan. How it turns out could shift the ground on which Manchin is assessing his own position. It's unknown whether Manchin's current stance will be sustainable should Biden's future bills prove as popular as the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill -- for which he voted. Disproportionate largesse sent West Virginia's way in the infrastructure package might offer Manchin a route to approving the legislation. It is too early to rule out the idea that he is maximizing the power that fate has handed him to advantage his constituents.

It would also be quite a statement if he were to go down as the Democratic senator who effectively helped Republicans neuter a presidency born in a crisis that led to a sweet spot for fundamental political reform.

"I'm representing West Virginia to the best of my ability. And I'm trying to speak for my state," Manchin said in the interview.

Trust in Republicans

At times, it seems that Manchin is the most naïve man in Washington. He often appears to be operating in an idealized version of the capital that no longer exists. He is, after all, trying to force cooperation between Biden and Republicans who have clearly signaled -- even in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans -- that they want nothing to do with anything that could give the President a win. And there appears to be no common ground between Democrats who believe Republicans are already acting to steal the next election with a flurry of state bills that narrow access to voting and Republicans who believe Democratic voter reform efforts in Washington amount to an unconstitutional power grab.

But that's not how Manchin sees it, as he explained when justifying his refusal to kill the filibuster. Unless he recants, it would be impossible for federal voting rights legislation to pass over Republican opposition in the Senate.

"I think we can find a pathway forward. I really do. I'm going to be sitting down with both sides in understanding where everybody is coming from," he said. "We should have an open, fair and safe election. If we have to put guard rails on we can put guard rails on so people can't take advantage of people. And I believe there are Republicans that feel exactly like I feel."

Again, many Democrats -- keen to take advantage of what could be a fleeting moment of power in Washington with their thin majorities in the House and Senate -- will be infuriated with Manchin's position.

Yet he is acting perfectly within his rights. And Democrats in effect handed him that power with what many of them regard as a disappointing performance in congressional elections that fell well short of the standard Biden set when he beat Trump. And if it wasn't for a Democrat from West Virginia, who won reelection in 2018 in a Trump bastion, they'd be in the minority in the Senate.

Still, Democrats may find the logic of Manchin's arguments about the Capitol insurrection hard to understand.

"January 6 changed me ... I never thought in my life, I never read in the history books to where our form of government had been attacked, at our seat of government, which is Washington, DC, at our Capitol, by our own people," Manchin told CNN.

But his comment that people went "to war with each other" in January is difficult to parse, since the mob that attacked the Capitol was inspired by Trump's multiple lies about election fraud. There was only one side doing the attacking.

As the country moves farther from January 6, Manchin's hot seat is only going to get more uncomfortable -- but for now at least, he's got no intention of vacating it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 532658

Reported Deaths: 6986
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1109731660
Ramsey46044843
Dakota40509413
Anoka36608411
Washington23900273
Stearns20261212
St. Louis16136292
Scott15212115
Wright14053123
Olmsted1249094
Sherburne995078
Carver921141
Clay755989
Rice7300100
Blue Earth669639
Kandiyohi612979
Crow Wing578386
Chisago531148
Otter Tail525473
Benton510196
Mower443532
Winona432949
Douglas427070
Goodhue425370
Nobles394147
Morrison375857
McLeod374354
Beltrami361856
Polk356466
Itasca351851
Isanti351259
Steele341613
Lyon337848
Becker336948
Carlton317952
Freeborn314128
Pine301821
Nicollet293642
Brown283839
Mille Lacs263847
Todd262530
Le Sueur261122
Cass237326
Waseca224720
Meeker223737
Martin206729
Wabasha19723
Roseau191218
Dodge16664
Hubbard165841
Renville164243
Houston161614
Redwood160535
Cottonwood150020
Fillmore14969
Pennington148218
Chippewa143236
Faribault140319
Wadena138520
Sibley131110
Aitkin124536
Watonwan12329
Kanabec122221
Rock120218
Jackson110010
Yellow Medicine107218
Pipestone106325
Murray9979
Pope9736
Swift96218
Marshall83217
Stevens78210
Lake77419
Clearwater75014
Wilkin74612
Lac qui Parle72822
Koochiching71911
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5472
Grant5328
Norman5039
Mahnomen4827
Unassigned47878
Kittson43122
Red Lake3766
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2832
Cook1420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 352885

Reported Deaths: 5777
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55108593
Linn20045328
Scott18478233
Black Hawk15381306
Woodbury14691219
Johnson1373580
Dubuque12929202
Dallas1077596
Pottawattamie10498157
Story1018847
Warren544086
Clinton527989
Cerro Gordo515986
Webster506090
Sioux500773
Marshall475474
Muscatine450296
Des Moines437264
Wapello4231120
Buena Vista420240
Jasper405169
Plymouth391879
Lee365755
Marion352875
Jones291455
Henry284837
Bremer277860
Carroll277450
Crawford260839
Boone254731
Benton248555
Washington247049
Dickinson235343
Mahaska221549
Jackson216642
Kossuth210361
Clay206625
Tama205969
Delaware198839
Winneshiek191033
Page188220
Buchanan186231
Fayette182541
Cedar181923
Wright177535
Hardin177240
Hamilton176649
Harrison173073
Clayton164355
Butler161534
Mills156420
Cherokee155238
Floyd153642
Lyon152541
Poweshiek151733
Madison151519
Allamakee148951
Iowa144424
Hancock142134
Winnebago134931
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun132911
Jefferson130535
Appanoose125947
Louisa125848
Emmet125640
Sac125319
Mitchell125041
Shelby125035
Union123232
Chickasaw121715
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116528
Franklin112121
Palo Alto108922
Howard102422
Unassigned9980
Montgomery98937
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92428
Ida88133
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76210
Lucas74722
Osceola72616
Worth6938
Taylor64412
Fremont59710
Decatur5869
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53122
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
More rain arrives tonight into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Defending the Legacy: Lourdes aims high this season

Image

Rochester Grizzlies in a must-win situation

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/8/21)

Image

Mayo doctor discusses importance of youth sports and staying active

Image

An IA bill would allow alcohol delivery via an app

Image

U.S. Sen. Smith discusses Covid relief funding in Rochester

Image

What do I do if I lose my Covid-19 vaccination card?

Image

Minority Health Awareness Month

Image

Rochester mosque holds vaccination event

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/8/21)

Community Events