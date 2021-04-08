Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester woman arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol Full Story

Norwegian Cruise Line wants CDC to let vaccinated passengers sail

US-based Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Frank Del Rio spoke to CNN's Erica Hill about the proposal he sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requesting to sail as early as July amid a global pandemic.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Norwegian Cruise Line wants to start US cruises again on July 4, and it's willing to require all passengers and staff to be vaccinated before it sets sail.

Norwegian, which despite its name is a US-based company, sent a letter Monday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, notifying it of its proposal. It's the first major American cruise line to lay out plans for a resumption of US sailings.

No industry has been decimated quite like the US cruise ship industry, which hasn't been able to sail to or from a US port in more than a year. Other industries, even in travel and hospitality, are showing signs of a rebound. Rising vaccination rates are raising hopes of a return to normalcy. But the US cruise industry is still stuck in limbo with no clear sign when it'll be back in business.

So on Monday, Norwegian essentially said: Enough. The company said it plans to require vaccinations for everyone on a ship at least two weeks before sailing.

"Vaccinations are the primary vehicle for Americans to get back to their everyday lives," said Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio."We believe that through a combination of 100% mandatory vaccinations for guests and crew and science-backed public health measures ... we can create a safe, 'bubble-like' environment."

CDC issues a return-to-sea plan

The CDC Friday put out guidance on how it expects to allow a resumption of sailings. It said it "recommends" rather than requires vaccinations for all aboard a ship. The group also said it wanted to see "simulated (trial) voyages that will allow crew and port personnel to practice new Covid-19 operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers." And it did not give a date by which the CDC planned to allow US sailings again for the first time since March of 2020.

The CDC's statement was not welcomed by the industry.

The Cruise Line International Association, the industry trade group, Monday called the CDC's statement "disappointing," "unduly burdensome" and "largely unworkable." It said the health agency is demanding a zero-risk approach for cruises, rather than calling for efforts to mitigate the pandemic, which it said is the CDC's guideline for "every other US sector of our society."

In response, the CDC said it is committed to working with the cruise industry to resume cruising following its phased approach outlined in its conditional sailing order -- hopefully, by mid-summer.

But Norwegian said it shares the CDC's view that vaccinations can help Americans return to normalcy, and it believes its plan "shares in the spirit and exceeds the intent" of the CDC's guidelines.

The company sails under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The other two major US-based cruise companies, Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean, have yet to announce their own plans for a resumption of US sailings.

"We are reviewing and studying all options to ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew," said Royal Caribbean.

Shares of Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Caribbean all closed higher Monday on the proposal.

Cruise ban

The three companies all suffered massive losses last year, totaling $6.8 billion between them. All have borrowed large amounts of money and cut staff to ride out the crisis.

Cruising has resumed in more than 10 major cruise markets globally, with nearly 400,000 passengers taking cruises over the last eight months in Europe, Asia and the South Pacific, according to the industry group Cruise Line International Association. Additional sailings are planned in the Mediterranean and Caribbean later this spring and summer. But Canada has extended its ban on cruises into 2022.

But American public health officials have not signed off on a resumption of US sailings, the world's largest cruise market. The trade group has called for the CDC to announce a definite date for the resumption of US cruises by early July.

"The lack of any action by the CDC has effectively banned all sailings in the largest cruise market in the world," said the group's March 24 statement. "Cruising is the only sector of the US economy that remains prohibited, even as most others have opened or continued to operate throughout the pandemic."

The guidance from CDC that is blocking US cruises "does not reflect the industry's proven advancements and success operating in other parts of the world, nor the advent of vaccines, and unfairly treats cruises differently," said the group's CEO Kelly Craighead. "Cruise lines should be treated the same as other travel, tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 532658

Reported Deaths: 6986
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1109731660
Ramsey46044843
Dakota40509413
Anoka36608411
Washington23900273
Stearns20261212
St. Louis16136292
Scott15212115
Wright14053123
Olmsted1249094
Sherburne995078
Carver921141
Clay755989
Rice7300100
Blue Earth669639
Kandiyohi612979
Crow Wing578386
Chisago531148
Otter Tail525473
Benton510196
Mower443532
Winona432949
Douglas427070
Goodhue425370
Nobles394147
Morrison375857
McLeod374354
Beltrami361856
Polk356466
Itasca351851
Isanti351259
Steele341613
Lyon337848
Becker336948
Carlton317952
Freeborn314128
Pine301821
Nicollet293642
Brown283839
Mille Lacs263847
Todd262530
Le Sueur261122
Cass237326
Waseca224720
Meeker223737
Martin206729
Wabasha19723
Roseau191218
Dodge16664
Hubbard165841
Renville164243
Houston161614
Redwood160535
Cottonwood150020
Fillmore14969
Pennington148218
Chippewa143236
Faribault140319
Wadena138520
Sibley131110
Aitkin124536
Watonwan12329
Kanabec122221
Rock120218
Jackson110010
Yellow Medicine107218
Pipestone106325
Murray9979
Pope9736
Swift96218
Marshall83217
Stevens78210
Lake77419
Clearwater75014
Wilkin74612
Lac qui Parle72822
Koochiching71911
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5472
Grant5328
Norman5039
Mahnomen4827
Unassigned47878
Kittson43122
Red Lake3766
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2832
Cook1420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 352885

Reported Deaths: 5777
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55108593
Linn20045328
Scott18478233
Black Hawk15381306
Woodbury14691219
Johnson1373580
Dubuque12929202
Dallas1077596
Pottawattamie10498157
Story1018847
Warren544086
Clinton527989
Cerro Gordo515986
Webster506090
Sioux500773
Marshall475474
Muscatine450296
Des Moines437264
Wapello4231120
Buena Vista420240
Jasper405169
Plymouth391879
Lee365755
Marion352875
Jones291455
Henry284837
Bremer277860
Carroll277450
Crawford260839
Boone254731
Benton248555
Washington247049
Dickinson235343
Mahaska221549
Jackson216642
Kossuth210361
Clay206625
Tama205969
Delaware198839
Winneshiek191033
Page188220
Buchanan186231
Fayette182541
Cedar181923
Wright177535
Hardin177240
Hamilton176649
Harrison173073
Clayton164355
Butler161534
Mills156420
Cherokee155238
Floyd153642
Lyon152541
Poweshiek151733
Madison151519
Allamakee148951
Iowa144424
Hancock142134
Winnebago134931
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun132911
Jefferson130535
Appanoose125947
Louisa125848
Emmet125640
Sac125319
Mitchell125041
Shelby125035
Union123232
Chickasaw121715
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116528
Franklin112121
Palo Alto108922
Howard102422
Unassigned9980
Montgomery98937
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92428
Ida88133
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76210
Lucas74722
Osceola72616
Worth6938
Taylor64412
Fremont59710
Decatur5869
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53122
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Scattered showers through Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Despite the Pandemic, Heart disease is still a leading cause of death in the US

Image

Olmsted County Free Fair returning this summer

Image

Ongoing Heart of the City construction to be completed by late summer

Image

SAW: Shane Crofton from Triton

Image

Speed limit changes set to slow down Rochester streets

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast

Image

Clear Lake sisters to sing national anthem at Target Field Tuesday

Image

Recognizing Olmsted County Public Health workers for National Public Health Week

Image

'Heart of the City' a look at one year of construction

Image

VA issuing co-payment cancellations and refunds

Community Events