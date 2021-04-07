Clear

Two New York doormen who closed the doors while an Asian woman was attacked have been fired

Two doormen from a New York city apartment building have been fired after surveillance video appears to show one of them closing the door as an Asian woman was attacked right outside.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Anna Sturla and Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Two New York doormen who closed the doors to their building's apartment lobby while a 65-year-old Asian woman was punched and kicked outside have been fired, according to the building's owner.

The Brodsky Organization, which owns the building at 360 W. 43rd St. in Manhattan, said in a statement Tuesday that it had completed an inquiry into the doormen's response to the March 29 attack.

"Although the two employees seen on video closing doors in response to the perpetrator brandishing a knife did then emerge to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD officer, both remain suspended pending determination of whether all emergency protocols were sufficiently followed," they said in a statement to CNN.

"We are extremely distraught and shocked by this incident, and our hearts go out to the victim," it added.

It's unclear what specific emergency and safety protocols the company has in place, and CNN has reached out to Brodsky Organization for further clarification. The two doormen's names have not been made public.

Another video shows a more complete picture

A longer video obtained by CNN gives a fuller picture of the incident -- the viral clip appeared to simply show someone closing the door to the building after the woman was brutally attacked.

In the longer version, which captures more than six minutes of footage, a delivery person initially appears to witness the attack and the two doormen come to the door only after the perpetrator begins to walk away.

After one person closes the door, the three individuals inside appear to wait about a minute for the perpetrator to leave the vicinity before responding to the situation. During that time, two other people came and went from the building.

Within a couple of minutes, an emergency vehicle pulls up to the curb.

The New York Police Department said in a news conference the next day that there were no 911 calls for the incident and patrol officers drove by and came upon the victim after she was assaulted.

The doormen were suspended after the attack, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Building residents had defended the men in an open letter to the organization, saying surveillance footage "most certainly mischaracterizes" their actions and that they did not believe the staff members had "failed us as residents, our Midtown Manhattan community, nor our fellow AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) New Yorkers."

Local union SEIU 32BJ identified the two fired employees as a doorman and a concierge who are members of the union, but said they were not speaking to news media at the moment.

President Kyle Bragg noted in a statement that the union is "comprised of majority immigrant, Black and brown workers."

"Under their collective bargaining agreement, both employees have the right to file grievances. There is a contractual process to challenge terminations. The employees have initiated that process, but the process is just beginning and can take weeks or months," Bragg said. "We take anti-Asian hatred, and all forms of discrimination, seriously."

The alleged attacker has been charged

Brandon Elliot, the alleged attacker, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's office said Elliot has been indicted, though the charges in the indictment are sealed until later this month.

Elliot, 38, allegedly made anti-Asian statements toward the woman during the physical assault. The woman had serious injuries, including contusions and a fractured pelvis, and was treated at a Manhattan hospital, according to the NYPD.

The Legal Aid Society, who is representing Elliot, asked that the public reserve judgment on their client.

"Mr. Elliot has a constitutional right to counsel and due process," the organization said in a statement to CNN. "As with every client we represent, he will have unfettered access to our legal resources and expertise. We are fully reviewing this case and will have additional comments in the coming days and weeks."

The midmorning assault took place against a backdrop of attacks against Asians and Asian Americans, including the Atlanta-area spa shootings that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

The NYPD recorded 31 anti-Asian hate crimes in the city so far this year, compared to zero this time last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 530662

Reported Deaths: 6967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1104961655
Ramsey45899842
Dakota40347410
Anoka36452410
Washington23804272
Stearns20234211
St. Louis16099291
Scott15124115
Wright13974123
Olmsted1245894
Sherburne990778
Carver915541
Clay750789
Rice7281100
Blue Earth666239
Kandiyohi612379
Crow Wing575186
Chisago529748
Otter Tail524072
Benton508896
Mower442732
Winona432949
Douglas424970
Goodhue424270
Nobles393847
Morrison374556
McLeod372254
Beltrami360355
Polk355466
Itasca351451
Isanti348259
Steele340012
Lyon336348
Becker335848
Carlton317852
Freeborn313227
Pine301620
Nicollet291742
Brown283139
Mille Lacs262447
Todd262230
Le Sueur259622
Cass236826
Waseca224420
Meeker223037
Martin205829
Wabasha19693
Roseau191018
Hubbard165741
Dodge16564
Renville163543
Houston161614
Redwood160235
Fillmore14959
Cottonwood149320
Pennington148018
Chippewa142736
Faribault139719
Wadena138120
Sibley130010
Aitkin124236
Watonwan12299
Kanabec122021
Rock120218
Jackson109210
Yellow Medicine105918
Pipestone105825
Murray9889
Pope9646
Swift96218
Marshall82817
Stevens78110
Lake77219
Clearwater75014
Wilkin74512
Lac qui Parle72822
Koochiching71211
Big Stone5524
Lincoln5472
Grant5298
Norman5029
Mahnomen4807
Unassigned47678
Kittson43022
Red Lake3756
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2832
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 352613

Reported Deaths: 5776
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55073593
Linn20029328
Scott18436233
Black Hawk15379306
Woodbury14681219
Johnson1371980
Dubuque12913202
Dallas1076596
Pottawattamie10491157
Story1018447
Warren543786
Clinton527189
Cerro Gordo515286
Webster505590
Sioux500673
Marshall475474
Muscatine449896
Des Moines437364
Wapello4230120
Buena Vista420240
Jasper404869
Plymouth391479
Lee365555
Marion352875
Jones291555
Henry284637
Bremer277560
Carroll277350
Crawford260539
Boone254531
Benton248555
Washington246649
Dickinson235043
Mahaska221349
Jackson216542
Kossuth209960
Clay206025
Tama205969
Delaware198239
Winneshiek191033
Page188120
Buchanan186231
Fayette182541
Cedar181823
Wright177535
Hardin177240
Hamilton176549
Harrison172873
Clayton164155
Butler161534
Mills156020
Cherokee155138
Floyd153442
Lyon152441
Madison151619
Poweshiek151633
Allamakee148951
Iowa144424
Hancock142034
Winnebago134831
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun132911
Jefferson130435
Appanoose125947
Louisa125848
Emmet125640
Sac125319
Shelby125035
Mitchell124941
Union123132
Chickasaw121615
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116528
Franklin112021
Palo Alto108722
Howard102222
Unassigned9990
Montgomery98737
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92428
Ida88133
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72616
Worth6898
Taylor64412
Fremont59610
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53122
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VA issuing co-payment cancellations and refunds

Image

It's National Public Health Week

Image

Gov. Walz makes food service workers a priority for vaccination

Image

Speed limits are changing in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/7/21)

Image

World Health Day

Image

Feenstra tours north Iowa

Image

Self Driving Shuttles in Rochester

Image

National Public Health Week

Image

Elton Hills Drive Bridge Construction

Community Events