California says it will fully reopen in June, citing falling Covid-19 case rates

California, the first state to implement a lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, plans to fully reopen activities and businesses beginning June 15, according to state officials.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 7:50 PM
By Jason Hanna, Cheri Mossburg and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

California, the first state to implement a lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, plans to fully reopen activities and businesses beginning June 15, state officials said Tuesday.

Falling infection rates, low hospitalizations and rising vaccinations are reasons this can be done, state Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said.

California's mask mandate, however, would remain in place at least "in the short run," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The state's return to normal is subject to ongoing mask wearing and ongoing vigilance, Newsom said, along with a continued supply of vaccines.

"Looking 10 weeks out," Newsom said, "our expectation is ... everybody that would want the vaccine will have the opportunity to receive a vaccine."

California's announcement comes as some health experts have asked states to delay reopening so that more people can be vaccinated to fight off the spread of more-contagious variants, which they say is contributing to rising cases in parts of the US.

Dr. Seema Yasmin, an epidemiologist and CNN medical analyst, noted that California is waiting -- more than two months -- before fully reopening and that any sour circumstances before then still could change the state's plans.

"We have to really make sure that we don't drop our guard down," Yasmin told CNN on Tuesday.

As part of the June 15 reopening, Ghaly said, California will abandon its four-tier system that helps determine how open a county could be based on metrics like case rates and positivity rates.

Ghaly, too, said the date could be adjusted.

"We're looking at the supply and availability of vaccines. If the supply isn't there, we may make some tweaks to that June 15 date," he said, adding that "necessary precautions" would also be taken if Covid-19 hospitalizations rise.

Health officials will use science and data to guide the reopening, and variants will be closely monitored, Ghaly said.

Test positivity rate much lower in California

Cases in California are down sharply from the winter, though the decline has leveled off in recent weeks.

The state averaged more than 2,700 new cases over the last week -- roughly the same average from two weeks ago, but way below a peak average of about 46,000 new daily cases back on December 21, Johns Hopkins University data show.

Newsom boasted Monday that California has the lowest Covid-19 positivity rate in the nation at 1.7%, far from its peak of 17.1% in early January.

The US test positivity rate averaged 5.71% over the seven days, as of Saturday, US Health and Human Services data show. The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until test positivity rates were 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

California has no plan to impose a vaccine passport plan system, but some sectors, such as large conventions with more than 5,000 people, will be required to demonstrate that all attendees are either vaccinated or tested, officials said. That restriction will remain in place until October 1.

Restrictions ease with increased vaccinations

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he is moving up his deadline for states to make all American adults eligible for a vaccine to April 19, instead of the previous May 1 goal.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said that 150 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered within his first 75 days in office, in line with a stated goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office

By Monday night, most states already had planned to open eligibility to everyone 16 and older by April 19. One of the few remaining states that hadn't, Oregon, said Tuesday it would do so on April 19.

Some states have begun making plans for a return to normalcy.

In Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling for residents to get vaccinated as soon as they have the chance. She is also loosening many restrictions beginning May 1, including allowing seated live entertainment indoors at 25% capacity, and recreation centers, libraries, museums and galleries and non-essential retail will be able to operate with 50% capacity indoors or outdoors.

"We know that we can expect to see some increases in cases this month, but with vaccinations and continued safeguards we expect that later in the spring that those cases will come down," the mayor said Monday, before reminding residents to "get vaccinated as soon as you have the opportunity."

Bowser is one of many local and state leaders to ease restrictions, though holding on to precautions is still a crucial part of the fight against the virus, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"We're not there yet and the variants make it particularly concerning," Jha said. "We really do have to hunker down for a few more weeks. We are very close to the finish line but we can't stop yet."

The daily rate of new coronavirus cases generally rose over the last four weeks, and part of that is due to the spread of highly transmissible variants like B.1.1.7, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this week.

The US has averaged more than 64,600 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week -- slightly lower than the previous week, but still about 17% higher than two weeks ago, and 12% higher than four weeks ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Cases have particularly jumped in Michigan: The state Monday reported its highest daily case count since November, with more than 11,000, according to Johns Hopkins. Just eight weeks ago, cases were as low as 563 in a day.

And across the state, at least 81 new clusters have been reported in K-12 schools, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In Ohio, a rise in the positivity rate has sent the state to a "back to basics, common sense" order on Covid-19 prevention, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The new, "simplified" order, which should be ready for signing by the end of Monday, includes wearing masks at most indoor locations, avoiding congregating in groups larger than 10 people and maintaining social distancing.

"It truly, truly is a race," DeWine said. "These are the things that we need to do as we move forward."

Dangerous variant has spread to all 50 states.

The highly contagious Covid-19 variant first identified in the UK, meanwhile, has been reported in every state in the US, and experts say they're concerned spreading variants could send cases surging.

More than 15,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which also appears to be more deadly, have been reported in the US.

The good news is that existing vaccines are very effective against the variants, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said Monday evening.

The bad news is that the US may not be able to administer them fast enough to avoid another surge.

"We are not going to have enough vaccines, the way we are going, into the arms of enough Americans over the course of the next six to 10 weeks with this surge that we are going to stop it," Osterholm told CNN's Erin Burnett.

And though the US is vaccinating nearly five times faster than the global average, with 40% of adults having received at least one shot, lower income countries with limited vaccine access could become a site for variants to spin out of control, Osterholm said.

Fortunately, the US has conditions that could help combat another surge: increased vaccination rates, a significant percentage of the population having already been infected and warming weather, Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA Vaccines Advisory Committee, said Monday.

Poll: Percentage of Americans visiting family or friends hit a pandemic high

The percentage of Americans who reported seeing family or friends in the last week -- 55% -- has reached a pandemic high, according to a poll released Tuesday by Axios-Ipsos.

Forty-five percent of respondents reported going out to eat in the last week, and 37% visited a park, beach or outdoor space, according to the poll, which was conducted April 2-5, and made up of a nationally representative sample of 979 Americans ages 18 and older.

Sixty-four percent of respondents reported social distancing in the last week.

The perceived risk of regular activities declined from previous polls, with 55% of respondents saying that returning to pre-coronavirus life is a moderate or large risk -- the lowest level since April. The percentage of respondents who consider attending a sporting event as risky dropped to 69%, from 79% in September.

More than two-thirds -- 71% -- view traveling by plane or mass transit as risky, down from 80% in February. Thirty-seven percent thought that this was a large risk, which is down from 73% in April.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 527650

Reported Deaths: 6963
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1098001654
Ramsey45675841
Dakota40045410
Anoka36166410
Washington23674272
Stearns20169211
St. Louis16011291
Scott15043114
Wright13886123
Olmsted1242994
Sherburne981478
Carver907541
Clay746789
Rice722499
Blue Earth661939
Kandiyohi610779
Crow Wing567886
Chisago527448
Otter Tail521472
Benton505796
Mower440732
Winona432649
Douglas423770
Goodhue421870
Nobles393647
Morrison372556
McLeod370654
Beltrami359155
Polk355066
Itasca349051
Isanti344359
Steele338212
Lyon334548
Becker333648
Carlton316752
Freeborn312127
Pine300620
Nicollet288242
Brown281639
Todd261630
Mille Lacs260247
Le Sueur259122
Cass235026
Waseca222720
Meeker222637
Martin205329
Wabasha19623
Roseau190318
Dodge16494
Hubbard164841
Renville162943
Houston161414
Redwood159435
Fillmore14939
Cottonwood148520
Pennington147918
Chippewa142636
Faribault139019
Wadena137820
Sibley128710
Aitkin123836
Watonwan12279
Kanabec121421
Rock120218
Jackson108210
Pipestone105825
Yellow Medicine105318
Murray9869
Swift96118
Pope9606
Marshall82717
Stevens78010
Lake77219
Clearwater74714
Wilkin74412
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70711
Big Stone5514
Lincoln5472
Grant5258
Norman5029
Unassigned48078
Mahnomen4797
Kittson42722
Red Lake3746
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2702
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351889

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54951590
Linn19995328
Scott18347232
Black Hawk15353306
Woodbury14656219
Johnson1368880
Dubuque12868202
Dallas1074496
Pottawattamie10461156
Story1016147
Warren542185
Clinton525289
Cerro Gordo514285
Webster505190
Sioux499672
Marshall475174
Muscatine448996
Des Moines436764
Wapello4227119
Buena Vista420040
Jasper404769
Plymouth390479
Lee365255
Marion352375
Jones291255
Henry284537
Bremer277159
Carroll276950
Crawford260338
Boone253731
Benton248555
Washington245749
Dickinson233243
Mahaska221049
Jackson216242
Kossuth209360
Tama205568
Clay205225
Delaware197639
Winneshiek190833
Page188020
Buchanan186131
Fayette182341
Cedar181323
Wright177435
Hardin176940
Hamilton176449
Harrison172773
Clayton163855
Butler161433
Mills155820
Cherokee155038
Floyd153442
Lyon152141
Poweshiek151533
Madison151219
Allamakee148851
Iowa144224
Hancock141534
Winnebago134531
Grundy134232
Cass133254
Calhoun132711
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125747
Louisa125548
Emmet125340
Sac125119
Mitchell124841
Shelby124435
Union122832
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108222
Howard102222
Unassigned10020
Montgomery98637
Clarke97823
Keokuk93830
Monroe92028
Ida88033
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80230
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72516
Worth6878
Taylor64312
Fremont59510
Decatur5849
Van Buren55218
Ringgold53122
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
