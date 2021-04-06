Clear

The US economy is growing at its fastest pace since 1984

The International Monetary Fund projects the US economy to grow 6.4% this year, up 1.3 percentage points from the group's forecast in January. It expects the global economy to expand 6% in 2021. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package will boost the US economy and drive faster global growth this year, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, though it warned that many countries continue to suffer from the pandemic and are at risk of being left behind.

The US economy will surpass its pre-pandemic size as growth reaches 6.4% this year, the IMF said, up 1.3 percentage points from the group's forecast in January. The rebound will help the global economy expand 6% in 2021, an upgrade of 0.5 percentage points from the IMF's previous outlook. The estimates are broadly in line with Wall Street's expectations.

"At $1.9 trillion, the Biden administration's new fiscal package is expected to deliver a strong boost to growth in the United States in 2021 and provide sizable positive spillovers to trading partners," the IMF said in a report. Other governments and central banks around the world have also pumped trillions into the global economy.

The IMF said the "unprecedented policy response" to the pandemic means the "recession is likely to leave smaller scars than the 2008 global financial crisis." The group estimates global output dropped 3.3% in 2020, while the US economy shrunk 3.5%.

There are already signs the US recovery is gaining speed. American employers added 916,000 jobs in March, the biggest gain since August. The US manufacturing sector is also roaring ahead, with the ISM Manufacturing Index recently posting its best reading since 1983.

The IMF expects that the coronavirus vaccine rollout and massive government stimulus will combine this year to produce the fastest annual growth rate in the United States since 1984 under President Ronald Reagan. But many other countries will have to wait until 2022 or 2023 to recover all the output lost during the pandemic. Global output growth will slow to 4.4% next year, according to the IMF.

"Multispeed recoveries are under way in all regions and across income groups, linked to stark differences in the pace of vaccine rollout, the extent of economic policy support, and structural factors such as reliance on tourism," said Gita Gopinath, director of research at the IMF. "The divergent recovery paths are likely to create significantly wider gaps in living standards between developing countries and others."

The upgraded US forecast means the world's biggest economy is on track to grow more quickly than many other developed nations this year. The IMF expects growth of 4.4% in the 19 countries that use the euro as Europe battles another wave of coronavirus that has forced Germany, France and Italy to tighten restrictions. Output is expected to expand 3.3% in Japan.

But some nations in Asia will still outpace the United States. The IMF expects China, which was the only major economy to avoid recession last year, to grow 8.4% in 2021 — much stronger than the country's official forecast of more than 6%. Output in India will expand 12.5% in the fiscal year to March 2022.

The IMF credited continued government stimulus and vaccine rollouts for stronger growth projections. It said that consumer prices could be volatile, but it does not expect high levels of inflation to take root because of weak wage growth and unemployment.

Still, the IMF cautioned that a "high degree of uncertainty surrounds" its projections, reflecting the wide range of potential coronavirus developments. "Greater progress with vaccinations can uplift the forecast, while new virus variants that evade vaccines can lead to a sharp downgrade," the group said in its report.

While advanced economies were hit harder than developing nations by fallout from the 2008 global financial crisis, the IMF expects the opposite to be true in the pandemic. The group also said that young people, women and lower-skilled workers have been more likely to lose their jobs due to coronavirus.

"Once the health crisis is over, policy efforts can focus more on building resilient, inclusive, and greener economies, both to bolster the recovery and to raise potential output," said Gopinath.

While stimulus has helped protect the economy and financial system, it has also encouraged investors to take excessive risks and driven up asset prices, the IMF warned in a separate report. If interest rates rise sharply in response to inflation, that could lead to tighter financing conditions.

The fallout would hit developing markets and poorer countries hardest.

"There is a risk that financial conditions in emerging market economies may tighten markedly, especially if policymakers in advanced economies take steps toward policy normalization," said the IMF.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 527650

Reported Deaths: 6963
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1098001654
Ramsey45675841
Dakota40045410
Anoka36166410
Washington23674272
Stearns20169211
St. Louis16011291
Scott15043114
Wright13886123
Olmsted1242994
Sherburne981478
Carver907541
Clay746789
Rice722499
Blue Earth661939
Kandiyohi610779
Crow Wing567886
Chisago527448
Otter Tail521472
Benton505796
Mower440732
Winona432649
Douglas423770
Goodhue421870
Nobles393647
Morrison372556
McLeod370654
Beltrami359155
Polk355066
Itasca349051
Isanti344359
Steele338212
Lyon334548
Becker333648
Carlton316752
Freeborn312127
Pine300620
Nicollet288242
Brown281639
Todd261630
Mille Lacs260247
Le Sueur259122
Cass235026
Waseca222720
Meeker222637
Martin205329
Wabasha19623
Roseau190318
Dodge16494
Hubbard164841
Renville162943
Houston161414
Redwood159435
Fillmore14939
Cottonwood148520
Pennington147918
Chippewa142636
Faribault139019
Wadena137820
Sibley128710
Aitkin123836
Watonwan12279
Kanabec121421
Rock120218
Jackson108210
Pipestone105825
Yellow Medicine105318
Murray9869
Swift96118
Pope9606
Marshall82717
Stevens78010
Lake77219
Clearwater74714
Wilkin74412
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70711
Big Stone5514
Lincoln5472
Grant5258
Norman5029
Unassigned48078
Mahnomen4797
Kittson42722
Red Lake3746
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2702
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351889

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54951590
Linn19995328
Scott18347232
Black Hawk15353306
Woodbury14656219
Johnson1368880
Dubuque12868202
Dallas1074496
Pottawattamie10461156
Story1016147
Warren542185
Clinton525289
Cerro Gordo514285
Webster505190
Sioux499672
Marshall475174
Muscatine448996
Des Moines436764
Wapello4227119
Buena Vista420040
Jasper404769
Plymouth390479
Lee365255
Marion352375
Jones291255
Henry284537
Bremer277159
Carroll276950
Crawford260338
Boone253731
Benton248555
Washington245749
Dickinson233243
Mahaska221049
Jackson216242
Kossuth209360
Tama205568
Clay205225
Delaware197639
Winneshiek190833
Page188020
Buchanan186131
Fayette182341
Cedar181323
Wright177435
Hardin176940
Hamilton176449
Harrison172773
Clayton163855
Butler161433
Mills155820
Cherokee155038
Floyd153442
Lyon152141
Poweshiek151533
Madison151219
Allamakee148851
Iowa144224
Hancock141534
Winnebago134531
Grundy134232
Cass133254
Calhoun132711
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125747
Louisa125548
Emmet125340
Sac125119
Mitchell124841
Shelby124435
Union122832
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108222
Howard102222
Unassigned10020
Montgomery98637
Clarke97823
Keokuk93830
Monroe92028
Ida88033
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80230
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72516
Worth6878
Taylor64312
Fremont59510
Decatur5849
Van Buren55218
Ringgold53122
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and thunderstorms chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/6

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors discuss future of kids getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Biden administration launches mask innovation challege

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on afford

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on affordable housing project

Image

KAATS gymnastics advances to regionals

Image

Prep sports roster numbers trending downward this season

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

CDC says infection rates for youth sports are on the rise

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Community Events