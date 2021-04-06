Clear

Undercover video sparks outrage over secret dinner parties for Paris elite

An undercover report showing members of the Paris elite enjoying secret dinner parties in luxury restaurants and flouting Covid-19 restrictions has sparked fury in France, and prompted the city's prosecutor to launch an investigation.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Saskya Vandoorne and Rob Picheta, CNN

An undercover report showing members of the Paris elite enjoying secret dinner parties in luxury restaurants and flouting Covid-19 restrictions has sparked fury in France, and prompted the city's prosecutor to launch an investigation.

The probe comes after a TV report by channel M6 that aired Friday, showing hidden camera footage of two upmarket restaurants filled with mask-free guests.

In the video, an undercover journalist enters a private dining club with closed shutters and is greeted by a waiter wearing white gloves. She is asked on whose behalf she has been invited and is told: "Once you're through the door, there's no more Covid."

The maitre d' is heard explaining that the menu starts at 160 euros ($190) per person. For 490 euros ($580) diners can sip champagne while feasting on foie gras with truffle and langoustine in a ginger sauce.

"We are looking into possible charges of endangerment and undeclared labor," a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN Monday. "We will verify whether the gatherings were organized in violation of sanitary rules and determine who were the potential organizers and participants."

Restaurants in France have been closed since late last year, as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. A further "limited lockdown" took effect last week, as President Emmanuel Macron warned that the country risks "losing control" over the pandemic.

The video goes on to show another dinner party being held in lavish surroundings with large tapestries and gilded paintings. The guests are seen giving each other "la bise," kissing each other cheek to cheek.

The organizer appears to claim: "This week I dined at two or three restaurants, so-called clandestine restaurants, with a certain number of ministers."

Due to its recognizable decor, the restaurant was later identified as Palais Vivienne owned by Pierre-Jean Chalençon.

Chalençon's lawyer released a statement Sunday acknowledging the distorted voice on the video belonged to his client but that he was joking when he said government ministers had attended dinners.

The scandal has drawn the ire of many online, with the hashtag #OnVeutLesNoms (We Want The Names) trending on Twitter on Monday.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told LCI news channel Sunday that authorities have been investigating reports of illegal parties for months and that 200 suspects have been identified so far. "They will face a heavy punishment," Attal added.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that restaurants have been closed in France since last month. They've been closed since last year. This has been corrected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 527650

Reported Deaths: 6963
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1098001654
Ramsey45675841
Dakota40045410
Anoka36166410
Washington23674272
Stearns20169211
St. Louis16011291
Scott15043114
Wright13886123
Olmsted1242994
Sherburne981478
Carver907541
Clay746789
Rice722499
Blue Earth661939
Kandiyohi610779
Crow Wing567886
Chisago527448
Otter Tail521472
Benton505796
Mower440732
Winona432649
Douglas423770
Goodhue421870
Nobles393647
Morrison372556
McLeod370654
Beltrami359155
Polk355066
Itasca349051
Isanti344359
Steele338212
Lyon334548
Becker333648
Carlton316752
Freeborn312127
Pine300620
Nicollet288242
Brown281639
Todd261630
Mille Lacs260247
Le Sueur259122
Cass235026
Waseca222720
Meeker222637
Martin205329
Wabasha19623
Roseau190318
Dodge16494
Hubbard164841
Renville162943
Houston161414
Redwood159435
Fillmore14939
Cottonwood148520
Pennington147918
Chippewa142636
Faribault139019
Wadena137820
Sibley128710
Aitkin123836
Watonwan12279
Kanabec121421
Rock120218
Jackson108210
Pipestone105825
Yellow Medicine105318
Murray9869
Swift96118
Pope9606
Marshall82717
Stevens78010
Lake77219
Clearwater74714
Wilkin74412
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70711
Big Stone5514
Lincoln5472
Grant5258
Norman5029
Unassigned48078
Mahnomen4797
Kittson42722
Red Lake3746
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2702
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351889

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54951590
Linn19995328
Scott18347232
Black Hawk15353306
Woodbury14656219
Johnson1368880
Dubuque12868202
Dallas1074496
Pottawattamie10461156
Story1016147
Warren542185
Clinton525289
Cerro Gordo514285
Webster505190
Sioux499672
Marshall475174
Muscatine448996
Des Moines436764
Wapello4227119
Buena Vista420040
Jasper404769
Plymouth390479
Lee365255
Marion352375
Jones291255
Henry284537
Bremer277159
Carroll276950
Crawford260338
Boone253731
Benton248555
Washington245749
Dickinson233243
Mahaska221049
Jackson216242
Kossuth209360
Tama205568
Clay205225
Delaware197639
Winneshiek190833
Page188020
Buchanan186131
Fayette182341
Cedar181323
Wright177435
Hardin176940
Hamilton176449
Harrison172773
Clayton163855
Butler161433
Mills155820
Cherokee155038
Floyd153442
Lyon152141
Poweshiek151533
Madison151219
Allamakee148851
Iowa144224
Hancock141534
Winnebago134531
Grundy134232
Cass133254
Calhoun132711
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125747
Louisa125548
Emmet125340
Sac125119
Mitchell124841
Shelby124435
Union122832
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108222
Howard102222
Unassigned10020
Montgomery98637
Clarke97823
Keokuk93830
Monroe92028
Ida88033
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80230
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72516
Worth6878
Taylor64312
Fremont59510
Decatur5849
Van Buren55218
Ringgold53122
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and thunderstorms chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/6

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors discuss future of kids getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Biden administration launches mask innovation challege

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on afford

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on affordable housing project

Image

KAATS gymnastics advances to regionals

Image

Prep sports roster numbers trending downward this season

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

CDC says infection rates for youth sports are on the rise

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Community Events