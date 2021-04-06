Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for April 6: Covid-19, infrastructure, LGBT rights, Israel, Russia

Multi-day severe storm threat continues behind a surge of summer-like heat. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

April is now Arab American Heritage Month, the State Department has announced. It's a time to celebrate and recognize a group whose contributions are, in a State Department spokesman's words, "as old as America itself."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The highly contagious Covid-19 variant first discovered in the UK has now spread to all 50 states. More than 15,000 such cases have been reported in the US, and while vaccines are highly effective against the variants, medical experts are worried we may not be vaccinating fast enough to prevent more major outbreaks. Remember, this mutation is dangerous because it's more severe and easier to catch. Meanwhile, the US is under pressure for its failure to share unused vaccines with other countries, even as powers like Russia and China have pursued aggressive vaccine diplomacy with others. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said things are moving as fast as possible, and the US will not use the exchange as a way to gain political favors.

2. Infrastructure

The Senate parliamentarian, the person who interprets the rules and procedures of the body, has ruled that Democrats may amend the budget resolution they used for their Covid-19 relief bill. This is a key ruling for Democrats, because it could give them a way to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure legislation without Republican support in the same way they got that big Covid-19 plan through. The infrastructure plan is the next big White House priority, but it's gained quick pushback from Republicans who have argued it's too expensive and includes overly partisan programs. This bill also encompasses far more than bridge repairs and repaved highways -- for instance, it also includes $400 billion to revolutionize home health care for the elderly and disabled.

3. LGBT rights

Amid a wave of recent anti-LGBTQ legislation, two state leaders have made major moves in the other direction. Arkansas' Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed an anti-transgender health care bill that would've prohibited physicians in the state from providing gender-affirming procedures for trans people under 18. Hutchinson said while he believed the bill was well-intended, it would be a "vast overreach" and is the product of "the cultural war in America." Meanwhile, Virginia has become the first state in the South and the 12th state overall to ban "gay and trans panic" as a defense for murder or manslaughter. The bill was introduced by the state's only transgender lawmaker. Perpetrators of violent crimes sometimes argue that the victim's gender identity or sexuality provoked them to kill in a crime of passion -- a line of thought that LGBTQ advocates say excuses unacceptable actions and demeans LGBTQ lives.

4. Israel

The results of Israel's fourth election in a little more than two years reveal more of the same: Political gridlock, and no clear path to a majority government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party won the most seats in the Knesset (Israel's parliament), but they have not been able to bring together enough representation from other parties to form a majority. Now, Netanyahu is back in the courtroom as his corruption trial resumes. The Prime Minister faces charges in three separate cases, the most serious of which have to do with him allegedly giving financial favors to political allies in exchange for favorable news coverage. Unless he's granted special permission, Netanyahu may need to attend the entire trial.

5. Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law paving the way for him to run for two more presidential terms, potentially extending his rule until 2036. The provisions of this new law were decided last year in a landmark referendum on Russia's constitution. In addition to renewed term limits, the referendum included votes on a range of other amendments, including a provision that defined marriage strictly as a "union of a man and a woman." Putin, who turns 69 this year, is currently serving his fourth presidential term, which is set to end in 2024. He was in power from 2000 to 2008, and resumed office in 2012.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Baylor Bears have won their first men's NCAA basketball title 

And it was a heartbreaker for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who had their perfect season cruelly snapped when it mattered most.

Illinois gymnast shows off Covid-19 vaccination card after sticking the landing

Get stuck, stick it. A winning combo.

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter survives first freezing night on Mars

It's doing a great job and we are all very proud!

The trailer for "Loki," the new Disney+ series on the Marvel god, is here

And there's a mustache in it. We're not gonna tell you whose mustache, but it's there.

McDonald's has a new caramel brownie McFlurry 

Well, it's not new to Canadians, since it's been served there since 2017. Fun fact: The McFlurry is actually a Canadian creation!

We have a podcast!

We're serving up your favorite news fix twice a day so you'll always know what's happening. We'll start your morning smart with the top headlines, and in the evening, let 5 Things be your evening commute home -- even when that commute is just to the next room .

You can listen on CNN.com, Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Or, ask your smart home device to "Play CNN's 5 Things podcast." We know you'll love it! 

THIS JUST IN

A search for survivors 

Rescuers are still looking for dozens of people missing in remote islands off southeast Indonesia after a tropical cyclone ripped through the region, killing at least 128. Authorities fear the death toll could rise significantly as they discover the extent of the destruction.

TODAY'S NUMBER

38,000

The Texas Rangers welcomed at least this many people to their MLB home opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, making it one of the first full-capacity sporting events since the pandemic began.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"That in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who testified that former officer Derek Chauvin's actions once George Floyd stopped resisting and was in distress were "not de-escalation" and were "contrary" to policies about the sanctity of life.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How far would you go for some really good ramen?

Planes, trains, automobiles and even a ferry: That's what you'll have to take to get to Japan's most remote ramen shop. But the secret ingredient, we're told, is worth the journey.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 527650

Reported Deaths: 6963
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1098001654
Ramsey45675841
Dakota40045410
Anoka36166410
Washington23674272
Stearns20169211
St. Louis16011291
Scott15043114
Wright13886123
Olmsted1242994
Sherburne981478
Carver907541
Clay746789
Rice722499
Blue Earth661939
Kandiyohi610779
Crow Wing567886
Chisago527448
Otter Tail521472
Benton505796
Mower440732
Winona432649
Douglas423770
Goodhue421870
Nobles393647
Morrison372556
McLeod370654
Beltrami359155
Polk355066
Itasca349051
Isanti344359
Steele338212
Lyon334548
Becker333648
Carlton316752
Freeborn312127
Pine300620
Nicollet288242
Brown281639
Todd261630
Mille Lacs260247
Le Sueur259122
Cass235026
Waseca222720
Meeker222637
Martin205329
Wabasha19623
Roseau190318
Dodge16494
Hubbard164841
Renville162943
Houston161414
Redwood159435
Fillmore14939
Cottonwood148520
Pennington147918
Chippewa142636
Faribault139019
Wadena137820
Sibley128710
Aitkin123836
Watonwan12279
Kanabec121421
Rock120218
Jackson108210
Pipestone105825
Yellow Medicine105318
Murray9869
Swift96118
Pope9606
Marshall82717
Stevens78010
Lake77219
Clearwater74714
Wilkin74412
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70711
Big Stone5514
Lincoln5472
Grant5258
Norman5029
Unassigned48078
Mahnomen4797
Kittson42722
Red Lake3746
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2702
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351889

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54951590
Linn19995328
Scott18347232
Black Hawk15353306
Woodbury14656219
Johnson1368880
Dubuque12868202
Dallas1074496
Pottawattamie10461156
Story1016147
Warren542185
Clinton525289
Cerro Gordo514285
Webster505190
Sioux499672
Marshall475174
Muscatine448996
Des Moines436764
Wapello4227119
Buena Vista420040
Jasper404769
Plymouth390479
Lee365255
Marion352375
Jones291255
Henry284537
Bremer277159
Carroll276950
Crawford260338
Boone253731
Benton248555
Washington245749
Dickinson233243
Mahaska221049
Jackson216242
Kossuth209360
Tama205568
Clay205225
Delaware197639
Winneshiek190833
Page188020
Buchanan186131
Fayette182341
Cedar181323
Wright177435
Hardin176940
Hamilton176449
Harrison172773
Clayton163855
Butler161433
Mills155820
Cherokee155038
Floyd153442
Lyon152141
Poweshiek151533
Madison151219
Allamakee148851
Iowa144224
Hancock141534
Winnebago134531
Grundy134232
Cass133254
Calhoun132711
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125747
Louisa125548
Emmet125340
Sac125119
Mitchell124841
Shelby124435
Union122832
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108222
Howard102222
Unassigned10020
Montgomery98637
Clarke97823
Keokuk93830
Monroe92028
Ida88033
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80230
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72516
Worth6878
Taylor64312
Fremont59510
Decatur5849
Van Buren55218
Ringgold53122
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Several chances for showers and thunderstorms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on afford

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on affordable housing project

Image

KAATS gymnastics advances to regionals

Image

Prep sports roster numbers trending downward this season

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

CDC says infection rates for youth sports are on the rise

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

Managing Rochester's geese problem

Image

Iowa vaccines for all

Community Events