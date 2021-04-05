Clear

Minneapolis Police chief says Derek Chauvin's actions were 'in no way, shape or form' proper policing

Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, the emergency room doctor who attended to George Floyd and later pronounced him dead, testified that hypoxia via asphyxiation was his leading theory as to what caused the cardiac arrest that killed Floyd.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper, CNN

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Monday thoroughly rejected Derek Chauvin's actions during the arrest of George Floyd last May as contrary to department policy.

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo testified during Chauvin's criminal trial.

"There is an initial reasonableness in trying to get him under control in the first few seconds," Arradondo testified. "But once there was no longer any resistance and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back -- that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

Related: Follow live updates

In particular, the chief said Chauvin's kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds was a violation of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and requirement to render aid.

"That action is not de-escalation, and when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about the principles and values we have, that action goes contrary to what we're talking about," he said.

In his testimony, Arradondo described the department's training programs and the core value of treating everyone with "dignity and respect." He said that officers are required to be familiar with policies, including de-escalation and use of force.

"The goal is to resolve the situation as safety as possible, so you want to always have de-escalation layered into those actions of use of force," the chief said.

Floyd's suspected wrongdoing -- he allegedly used a $20 counterfeit bill -- would probably not rise to the level of severity to use force, Arradondo testified. This type of crime typically does not lead to an arrest because it is neither violent nor a felony, he said.

Last year, Arradondo fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's death, which he said was "murder."

"Mr. George Floyd's tragic death was not due to a lack of training -- the training was there. Chauvin knew what he was doing," Arradondo said in a June 2020 statement.

The testimony comes as prosecutors began to shift their focus from what happened to Floyd to a closer analysis of what it means legally.

The first week of the trial in Minneapolis centered on a blow-by-blow breakdown of Floyd's last day, including video from a bevy of cellphones, surveillance cameras and police body cameras; harrowing testimony from bystanders who watched Chauvin kneel on Floyd; descriptions from paramedics and police supervisors who responded to the scene; and Chauvin's own statements about what happened.

With that groundwork established, the prosecution is expected to focus on proving Chauvin's actions that day should be considered murder and manslaughter. That will require analysis from medical experts who will explain Floyd's cause of death as well as testimony from police experts who will say that Chauvin used excessive and unnecessary force.

Some of that use of force analysis has already entered the trial. On Thursday, Chauvin's direct supervisor said his use of force should have ended earlier.

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint," Sgt. David Pleoger said. "It would be reasonable to put a knee on someone's neck until they were not resisting anymore, but it should stop when they are no longer combative."

And on Friday, the Minneapolis Police Department's top homicide detective testified that kneeling on Floyd's neck after he had been handcuffed was "totally unnecessary," saying that "if your knee is on someone's neck -- that could kill them."

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that Chauvin's actions were within his police training. Nelson has not indicated whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

Testimony in the trial began last Monday and is expected to last about a month.

Doctor says Floyd likely died of asphyxia

The Hennepin County Medical Center doctor who treated Floyd and declared him dead last May testified Monday that he believed Floyd likely died of asphyxia.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, an emergency medicine physician, said he treated Floyd for about 30 minutes on May 25, 2020, as hospital staff unsuccessfully tried to restart his heart. Based on what paramedics reported and on Floyd's medical condition, Langenfeld said the "more likely possibility" of Floyd's cardiac arrest was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen.

"Doctor, is there another name for death by oxygen deficiency?" prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell asked.

"Asphyxia is a commonly understood term," Langenfeld responded.

On cross-examination, Langenfeld said that hypoxia can be caused by many things, including drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine or a combination of both.

The doctor's testimony goes to the prosecution's argument that Chauvin's kneeling was a substantial cause of Floyd's death. Chauvin's attorney, however, has argued that Floyd died due to his drug use and other health issues.

Earlier Monday, Judge Peter Cahill spoke to jurors outside of the view of cameras about an allegation of juror misconduct. He ruled there was not been any misconduct and the jurors were credible.

Feelings of guilt and horror in first week of trial

Pain, trauma and regret spilled out from the Minneapolis courtroom last week as a series of bystanders and first-responders spoke about watching Floyd's last breaths.

In opening statements, jurors heard for the first time that Chauvin actually knelt on Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds -- not the 8 minutes 46 seconds that had became a symbol and rallying cry of a worldwide protest movement against police brutality.

Blackwell said Chauvin knelt for 4 minutes and 45 seconds as Floyd cried out for help, 53 seconds as he flailed due to seizures, and 3 minutes and 51 seconds as Floyd was non-responsive. He only let up on Floyd's neck when a paramedic motioned for him to get off.

The bystanders who watched the incident described feelings of horror and guilt on the stand. The teenager who took the widely known bystander video testified that she had lost sleep at night, wondering what she could have done differently.

"It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life. But it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done," Darnella Frazier said, referring to Chauvin.

Frazier was walking with a 9-year-old girl to the Cup Foods convenience store at the time of the arrest.

"I was sad and kind of mad," the girl testified. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing, and it was kind of like hurting him."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 526267

Reported Deaths: 6953
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1095031652
Ramsey45574841
Dakota39955409
Anoka36046409
Washington23618272
Stearns20107209
St. Louis15977289
Scott14999114
Wright13826123
Olmsted1240094
Sherburne978878
Carver902941
Clay746189
Rice720799
Blue Earth660339
Kandiyohi609679
Crow Wing565085
Chisago526448
Otter Tail519972
Benton502996
Mower440332
Winona432149
Douglas422070
Goodhue421370
Nobles393247
Morrison370556
McLeod369854
Beltrami358255
Polk354466
Itasca348151
Isanti342259
Steele337612
Lyon334448
Becker332548
Carlton316552
Freeborn311427
Pine299920
Nicollet287742
Brown281139
Todd261430
Le Sueur258922
Mille Lacs258747
Cass234226
Waseca222620
Meeker221937
Martin205029
Wabasha19603
Roseau189718
Hubbard164541
Dodge16444
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood159035
Fillmore14909
Cottonwood148020
Pennington147918
Chippewa142436
Faribault139018
Wadena137820
Sibley128510
Aitkin123136
Watonwan12269
Kanabec121121
Rock120018
Jackson107010
Pipestone105725
Yellow Medicine105118
Murray9859
Swift95918
Pope9536
Marshall82717
Stevens77810
Lake77219
Clearwater74614
Wilkin74112
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70111
Big Stone5494
Lincoln5462
Grant5248
Norman4999
Mahnomen4797
Unassigned47978
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3565
Lake of the Woods2682
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351425

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54889590
Linn19974328
Scott18307232
Black Hawk15341306
Woodbury14639219
Johnson1366480
Dubuque12838202
Dallas1072896
Pottawattamie10449156
Story1014747
Warren541885
Clinton524489
Cerro Gordo513585
Webster504990
Sioux498572
Marshall474574
Muscatine448896
Des Moines436664
Wapello4226119
Buena Vista419540
Jasper404569
Plymouth388879
Lee365255
Marion351975
Jones290655
Henry284337
Bremer276959
Carroll274550
Crawford260338
Boone253331
Benton248455
Washington245149
Dickinson232543
Mahaska220449
Jackson215642
Kossuth209260
Tama205568
Clay204025
Delaware197239
Winneshiek190733
Page186320
Buchanan186031
Fayette182241
Cedar181023
Wright177435
Hardin176740
Hamilton176449
Harrison172573
Clayton163255
Butler161433
Mills155520
Cherokee154838
Floyd153042
Lyon151741
Poweshiek151533
Madison151119
Allamakee148751
Iowa144124
Hancock141534
Winnebago134431
Grundy134132
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125647
Louisa125448
Emmet124940
Mitchell124841
Sac124719
Shelby124235
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108122
Howard102322
Unassigned10220
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93930
Monroe92028
Ida87933
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80130
Davis79224
Greene75610
Lucas74722
Osceola72116
Worth6858
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5849
Van Buren55018
Ringgold52922
Wayne51623
Audubon4889
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Several chances for showers and thunderstorms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron BBB 03-20-21

Image

Sean's Weather 4/5

Image

Doctors urge you to get the first vaccine offered to you

Image

Easter service in person

Image

04-04-21 Mary Fishing PKG

Image

04-04-21 5:30p RCTC WBB

Image

Police attacked with fire bombs in Northern Ireland

Image

Boat and bicycle rental

Image

RCTC MBB 04-03-21

Image

DODGE COUNTY BH 04-03-21

Community Events