Clear

The 2024 GMC Hummer SUV is a large 830-horsepower electric family hauler

The GMC Hummer electric SUV will be the second in its forthcoming line of EVs after the company showed off its EV pickup last fall.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

Last fall, when General Motors revealed the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup, Duncan Aldred, head of the Buick and GMC brands, told CNN Business, "There will be an SUV, so watch this space."

That space is now filled. GM revealed the GMC Hummer EV SUV on Saturday in a 60-second commercial narrated by LeBron James shown during the Houston-Baylor NCAA Final Four basketball game. A longer version of the commercial appears on the GMC.com website.

The Hummer EV pickup and SUV will be among the first vehicles from GM using a new electric vehicle battery system that will be the basis for dozens of new models over the coming years. General Motors recently announced it hopes to produce nothing but zero-emission vehicles by the year 2035.

With these models, GM is entering the market with attention-grabbing, high-performance off-road vehicles that defy a common stereotypes of electric vehicles as slow and fit only for running errands around town. The approach is similar to that of Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E, a performance-oriented crossover SUV that went on sale late last year, has taken sales away from electric vehicle market leader Tesla.

The Hummer EV SUV is smaller with a nine-inch shorter wheelbase (the distance from the front to the rear wheels) than the pickup, which should give it better off-road maneuverability. It will have not have the Hummer EV pickup's maximum available 1,000 horsepower, though.

Like the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV will be available with four-wheel steering, including the ability to drive diagonally. It will also have "Extract Mode," with which the vehicle can raise itself by as much as six inches to climb over obstacles, and removable roof panels to provide an open-air driving experience. Once removed, the panels can be kept in storage space under the SUV's hood.

Depending on the specific version, the four-wheel-drive SUV will be powered by either two or three electric motors. Three-motor versions will be available with, at most, 830 horsepower. That's less than the 1,000 horsepower available in the pickup but still almost twice that of a gasoline-fueled GMC Yukon Denali. The SUV will be able to go from zero to 60 miles an hour in as little as 3.5 seconds.

Versions with the largest available battery packs should be able to drive more than 300 miles before needing to recharge, according to GM.

The GMC Hummer EV pickup will go into production by the end of this year, but the SUV won't be available until early 2023. A special First Edition model, which will have three motors and 22-inch wheels, will cost $110,595. Lower priced versions will be available later. A 625-horsepower two-motor version with a range of over 250 miles will be available in 2024 for a starting price of about $80,000. GMC is accepting $100 refundable deposits for the Hummer EV SUV online beginning now, a spokesperson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 526267

Reported Deaths: 6953
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1095031652
Ramsey45574841
Dakota39955409
Anoka36046409
Washington23618272
Stearns20107209
St. Louis15977289
Scott14999114
Wright13826123
Olmsted1240094
Sherburne978878
Carver902941
Clay746189
Rice720799
Blue Earth660339
Kandiyohi609679
Crow Wing565085
Chisago526448
Otter Tail519972
Benton502996
Mower440332
Winona432149
Douglas422070
Goodhue421370
Nobles393247
Morrison370556
McLeod369854
Beltrami358255
Polk354466
Itasca348151
Isanti342259
Steele337612
Lyon334448
Becker332548
Carlton316552
Freeborn311427
Pine299920
Nicollet287742
Brown281139
Todd261430
Le Sueur258922
Mille Lacs258747
Cass234226
Waseca222620
Meeker221937
Martin205029
Wabasha19603
Roseau189718
Hubbard164541
Dodge16444
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood159035
Fillmore14909
Cottonwood148020
Pennington147918
Chippewa142436
Faribault139018
Wadena137820
Sibley128510
Aitkin123136
Watonwan12269
Kanabec121121
Rock120018
Jackson107010
Pipestone105725
Yellow Medicine105118
Murray9859
Swift95918
Pope9536
Marshall82717
Stevens77810
Lake77219
Clearwater74614
Wilkin74112
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70111
Big Stone5494
Lincoln5462
Grant5248
Norman4999
Mahnomen4797
Unassigned47978
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3565
Lake of the Woods2682
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351425

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54889590
Linn19974328
Scott18307232
Black Hawk15341306
Woodbury14639219
Johnson1366480
Dubuque12838202
Dallas1072896
Pottawattamie10449156
Story1014747
Warren541885
Clinton524489
Cerro Gordo513585
Webster504990
Sioux498572
Marshall474574
Muscatine448896
Des Moines436664
Wapello4226119
Buena Vista419540
Jasper404569
Plymouth388879
Lee365255
Marion351975
Jones290655
Henry284337
Bremer276959
Carroll274550
Crawford260338
Boone253331
Benton248455
Washington245149
Dickinson232543
Mahaska220449
Jackson215642
Kossuth209260
Tama205568
Clay204025
Delaware197239
Winneshiek190733
Page186320
Buchanan186031
Fayette182241
Cedar181023
Wright177435
Hardin176740
Hamilton176449
Harrison172573
Clayton163255
Butler161433
Mills155520
Cherokee154838
Floyd153042
Lyon151741
Poweshiek151533
Madison151119
Allamakee148751
Iowa144124
Hancock141534
Winnebago134431
Grundy134132
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125647
Louisa125448
Emmet124940
Mitchell124841
Sac124719
Shelby124235
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108122
Howard102322
Unassigned10220
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93930
Monroe92028
Ida87933
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80130
Davis79224
Greene75610
Lucas74722
Osceola72116
Worth6858
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5849
Van Buren55018
Ringgold52922
Wayne51623
Audubon4889
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Possible storms coming in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/5

Image

Doctors urge you to get the first vaccine offered to you

Image

Easter service in person

Image

04-04-21 Mary Fishing PKG

Image

04-04-21 5:30p RCTC WBB

Image

Police attacked with fire bombs in Northern Ireland

Image

Boat and bicycle rental

Image

RCTC MBB 04-03-21

Image

DODGE COUNTY BH 04-03-21

Image

MARY SPORTS 04-03-21 10P

Community Events