Clear

Japan just recorded its earliest cherry blossom bloom in 1,200 years. Scientists warn it's a symptom of the larger climate crisis

DC's famous cherry blossoms bloomed earlier than predicted this spring. Drone footage captured them at their peak.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Selina Wang and Derek Van Dam, CNN

Think of Japan in the spring, and the image that comes to mind is likely the country's famous cherry blossoms, also known as "sakura" -- white and pink flowers, bursting across cities and mountains, petals covering the ground.

The flowers, which experience a "peak bloom" that only lasts a few days, have been revered in Japan for more than a thousand years. Crowds celebrate with viewing parties, flocking to the most popular locations to take photos and have picnics underneath the branches.

But this year, cherry blossom season has come and gone in the blink of an eye, in one of the earliest blooms on record -- and scientists warn it's a symptom of the larger climate crisis threatening ecosystems everywhere.

Yasuyuki Aono, a researcher at Osaka Prefecture University, has gathered records from Kyoto back to 812 AD from historical documents and diaries. In the central city of Kyoto, cherry blossoms peaked on March 26, the earliest in more than 1,200 years, Aono said.

And in the capital Tokyo, cherry blossoms reached full bloom on March 22, the second-earliest date on record.

"As global temperatures warm, the last spring frosts are occurring earlier and flowering is occurring sooner," said Dr. Lewis Ziska from Columbia Universities Environmental Health Sciences.

The peak bloom dates shift every year, depending on numerous factors including weather and rainfall, but have shown a general trend of moving earlier and earlier. In Kyoto, the peak date hovered around mid-April for centuries, according to Aono's data, but began moving into early April during the 1800s. The date has only dipped into late March a handful of times in recorded history.

"Sakura blooms are very temperature sensitive," said Aono. "Flowering and full bloom could be earlier or later depending on the temperature alone," he said. "The temperature was low in the 1820s, but it has risen by about 3.5 degrees Celsius (6.3 degrees Fahrenheit) to this day."

This year's seasons in particular influenced the blossom dates, he added. The winter was very cold, but the spring came fast and unusually warm, so "the buds are completely awake after enough rest."

Their early bloom, however, is just the tip of the iceberg of a worldwide phenomenon that could destabilize natural systems and countries' economies, said Amos Tai, assistant professor of earth science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

There are two sources of increased heat, which is the main factor making the flowers bloom earlier: urbanization and climate change. With increased urbanization, cities tend to get warmer than the surrounding rural area, in what is called the heat island effect. But a bigger reason is climate change, which has caused rising temperatures across the region and the world.

And these earlier dates aren't just a matter of tourists scrambling to catch peak bloom before the petals all fall -- it could have a lasting impact on entire ecosystems, and threaten the survival of many species.

For every action there is a reaction

Plants and insects rely heavily on each other, and both use environmental cues to "regulate the timing of different stages of their life cycles," said Tai. For instance, plants sense the temperature around them and if it's warm enough for a consistent period, they start to flower and their leaves start to emerge. Similarly, insects and other animals depend on temperature for their life cycles, meaning higher heat can cause faster growth.

"The relationship between plants and insects and other organisms have developed over many years -- thousands to millions of years," said Tai. "But in the recent century, climate change is really wrecking everything and perturbing all of these relationships."

Different plants and insects may respond to the rise in heat at different paces, throwing their life cycles out of sync. Whereas they once timed their growth simultaneously each spring, now flowers may bloom before insects are ready, and vice versa -- meaning "the insects may not find enough food to eat from the plants, and the plants don't have enough pollinators (to reproduce)," he said.

Over the past decade, some plant and animal populations have already begun shifting to both "higher altitudes" and "higher latitudes" to escape the effects of climate change, according to a 2009 study in Biological Conservation. But it's becoming harder for ecosystems to adapt, with climate change making the weather more and more unpredictable. Though the trend of flowering dates is generally moving earlier, unexpected and extreme weather means that there is still huge variability year-by-year.

"Ecosystems are not accustomed to these kinds of large fluctuations, it causes them a lot of stress," said Tai. "Productivity may be reduced, and ecosystems may even collapse in the future."

Not limited to cherry blossoms

This year's change in flowering dates isn't limited to just Japan; the cherry blossoms that adorn the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, have also bloomed early. According to the National Park Service, the peak bloom date of the Washington cherry blossoms has advanced forward by nearly a week from April 5th to March 31.

And the effects of climate change aren't just limited to cherry blossoms."Cherry blossoms catch the eye, people love to go see them, but lots of other plants are experiencing changes in their life cycle as well, and may have even stronger influence on the stability of their ecosystems," said Tai.

The same phenomenon is already happening to many crops and economically valuable plants, he said -- posing big problems for food security and farmers' livelihoods. Food supplies in some of the most vulnerable regions in the world are being directly affected by droughts, crop failures and locust swarms.

In some regions, farmers may be forced to change the types of crops they grow. Some climates will become too hot for what they are growing now, while other climates will see more flooding, more snow, more moisture in the air, which will also limit what can be grown.

"(Farmers) have a much harder time predicting when they will have a good year, when they will have a bad year," Tai added. "Agriculture now is more like a gamble, because climate change is randomizing the things happening in our ecological systems."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 526267

Reported Deaths: 6953
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1095031652
Ramsey45574841
Dakota39955409
Anoka36046409
Washington23618272
Stearns20107209
St. Louis15977289
Scott14999114
Wright13826123
Olmsted1240094
Sherburne978878
Carver902941
Clay746189
Rice720799
Blue Earth660339
Kandiyohi609679
Crow Wing565085
Chisago526448
Otter Tail519972
Benton502996
Mower440332
Winona432149
Douglas422070
Goodhue421370
Nobles393247
Morrison370556
McLeod369854
Beltrami358255
Polk354466
Itasca348151
Isanti342259
Steele337612
Lyon334448
Becker332548
Carlton316552
Freeborn311427
Pine299920
Nicollet287742
Brown281139
Todd261430
Le Sueur258922
Mille Lacs258747
Cass234226
Waseca222620
Meeker221937
Martin205029
Wabasha19603
Roseau189718
Hubbard164541
Dodge16444
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood159035
Fillmore14909
Cottonwood148020
Pennington147918
Chippewa142436
Faribault139018
Wadena137820
Sibley128510
Aitkin123136
Watonwan12269
Kanabec121121
Rock120018
Jackson107010
Pipestone105725
Yellow Medicine105118
Murray9859
Swift95918
Pope9536
Marshall82717
Stevens77810
Lake77219
Clearwater74614
Wilkin74112
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70111
Big Stone5494
Lincoln5462
Grant5248
Norman4999
Mahnomen4797
Unassigned47978
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3565
Lake of the Woods2682
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351271

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54871590
Linn19972328
Scott18290232
Black Hawk15339306
Woodbury14630219
Johnson1364980
Dubuque12827202
Dallas1072696
Pottawattamie10439156
Story1014547
Warren541485
Clinton524289
Cerro Gordo513185
Webster504890
Sioux498472
Marshall474474
Muscatine448496
Des Moines436564
Wapello4226119
Buena Vista419440
Jasper404269
Plymouth388679
Lee365155
Marion351975
Jones290555
Henry284337
Bremer276859
Carroll274250
Crawford260438
Boone253231
Benton248355
Washington245249
Dickinson232243
Mahaska220249
Jackson215542
Kossuth209160
Tama205568
Clay204025
Delaware196939
Winneshiek190533
Page186320
Buchanan185631
Fayette182241
Cedar180923
Wright177335
Hardin176640
Hamilton176449
Harrison172473
Clayton163055
Butler161333
Mills155620
Cherokee154838
Floyd152942
Lyon151641
Poweshiek151533
Madison151019
Allamakee148651
Iowa144124
Hancock141434
Winnebago134431
Grundy134032
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130235
Appanoose125747
Louisa125348
Emmet124840
Mitchell124841
Sac124819
Shelby124235
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116028
Franklin111921
Palo Alto107922
Howard102322
Unassigned10210
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93730
Monroe92028
Ida87833
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80130
Davis79124
Greene75610
Lucas74622
Osceola72116
Worth6848
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold52922
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Possible storms coming in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Easter service in person

Image

04-04-21 Mary Fishing PKG

Image

04-04-21 5:30p RCTC WBB

Image

Police attacked with fire bombs in Northern Ireland

Image

Boat and bicycle rental

Image

RCTC MBB 04-03-21

Image

DODGE COUNTY BH 04-03-21

Image

MARY SPORTS 04-03-21 10P

Image

All Star Game

Image

Nice Saturday weather

Community Events