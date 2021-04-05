Clear

Republicans mobilize for showdown that will help define the Biden presidency

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discusses President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and tells CNN's Jake Tapper that the US needs to address its "human infrastructure" as well.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

A defining political clash took shape Sunday over Joe Biden's latest effort to reshape the US economy, with Republicans mobilizing against a massive infrastructure plan that could put the President in historic Democratic company.

GOP office holders launched a broad assault on the package, arguing it was too expensive and was stuffed with overly partisan programs that had nothing to do with fixing roads and bridges.

"The Biden administration is calling it an infrastructure plan. It looks like a $2 trillion tax hike to me," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Democrats, meanwhile, hinted they would try to press ahead with the plan without Republican votes if necessary through a 50-50 Senate, immediately putting the focus on divisions over details that exist in their own ranks. They styled the bill as a jobs package that was needed despite strengthening employment figures as the pandemic economy begins to wake up.

"I think it's a serious proposal dealing with some of the serious crises that we face," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said, also on "State of the Union."

The measure includes hundreds of billions of dollars for transportation projects, but also investments in items not normally seen in a traditional infrastructure plan, including in-home care services for elderly Americans, $300 billion for manufacturing, more than $200 billion for housing and tens of billions of dollars for programs like climate-friendly electric vehicles. So in essence, the fight in Washington is going to boil down to a debate on what exactly the term "infrastructure" entails.

The building Washington confrontation was a sign that both parties recognize the package, part of a flurry of initiatives by Biden to benefit blue collar and middle class Americans, is a moment that will shape his legacy.

The broad scope and price tag of the bill, and a furor over a subsequent measure focusing on education and health care expected later in the year, means Biden faces a tougher assignment than was the case with his newly passed $1.9 trillion Covid relief law.

The infrastructure plan is the latest sign of Biden's hopes of enacting a reordering of the US economy using government power on a scale that has drawn comparison with Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson.

It comes at a time when the administration is picking up speed along with the drive to get all Americans a Covid-19 vaccine to stem a rising surge in cases. Over one 24-hour period over the weekend, more than 4 million doses of the vaccine went into arms -- a record pace. But Republicans seeking to slow the President's momentum are looking for his weak points, including on immigration -- an issue that polls show is an area of potential vulnerability. They are highlighting the influx of child migrants over the southern border to suggest Biden's reversal of ex-President Donald Trump's harsh immigration policies have backfired.

Republicans want an infrastructure plan just about infrastructure

Republicans laid out their case against the bill on Sunday by arguing that Biden's new plan was about far more than infrastructure.

Reeves said on CNN that because Biden plans to partially finance the plan by raising corporate tax rates to 28%, above the 21% threshold set by the Trump administration in its tax overhaul plan, the infrastructure package would lead to lower growth.

He also highlighted more than $150 billion included in the Biden plan to coax Americans to switch to electric vehicles as part of a broader effort by the administration to fight climate change.

"That is a political statement. It's not a statement trying to improve our infrastructure in America so it looks more like the Green New Deal than an infrastructure plan," Reeves said, referring to a progressive Democratic approach to climate change that Republicans hold up as poster child of liberal excess -- but that which Biden has not embraced.

Sanders took on GOP arguments that Biden's bill is more a Trojan horse for left-wing causes than an infrastructure bill, defining infrastructure more broadly than crumbling points of the US transportation grid.

"Roads and bridges and tunnels are infrastructure," Sanders told Tapper. "But I think many of us see a crisis in human infrastructure. When a working class family can't find good-quality, affordable child care, that's human infrastructure."

Making another emerging Republican case against the bill, Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker claimed that Biden's offers of bipartisanship were insincere because he wanted to undo the achievements of the Trump administration.

"How could the President expect to have bipartisanship when his proposal is a repeal of one of our signature issues in 2017, where we cut the tax rate and made the United States finally more competitive when it comes to the way we treat job creators?" Wicker asked on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Another powerful GOP senator, Roy Blunt of Missouri, said the Biden White House was making a big mistake and should concentrate on passing a bill alongside Republicans based on a more traditional understanding of infrastructure.

"My advice to the White House has been take that bipartisan win. Do this in a more traditional infrastructure way, and then if you want to force the rest of the package on Republicans in the Congress and the country, you can certainly do that," Blunt said on Fox News Sunday.

But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sought to turn the tables on Blunt and his fellow Republicans, painting them as outliers lining up against a bill Democrats hope to make as popular as Biden's Covid rescue plan.

"What we're seeing with the American Jobs Plan is overwhelming support among the American people," Buttigieg said on "Meet the Press" before making a striking claim about the public's affection for a measure that was only outlined by the President during a visit to Pittsburgh last week.

"And, you know, in many ways, it feels like we've already convinced America. Now, we just got to get Washington to follow suit."

Democrats hint at go-it-alone plan without GOP votes

While Biden says he would like Republican buy-in to the infrastructure package, he has not shown any sign of trimming the scale of his ambitions to attract GOP votes in the Senate.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm did not rule out a bipartisan bill during an appearance on "State of the Union" but offered a broad hint of how the Senate strategizing could eventually play out with a party-line vote.

"As he has said, he was sent to the presidency to do a job for America. And if the vast majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, across the country support spending on our country and not allowing us to lose the race globally, then he's going to do that," Granholm told Tapper.

To get past Republican filibuster efforts, Democrats appear ready to try to pass the infrastructure package by using a procedural device known as reconciliation, which applies to legislation that affects the state of the federal budget and is the same procedure that was used to pass the Covid relief package without Republican votes.

But such a strategy would still require buy-in from moderate Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has said he would like to see a bipartisan process play out over the measure. The coal-state Democrat, who knows how much his caucus needs him on board given their narrow Senate majority, didn't hesitate to invoke his own power as a frequent swing vote when negotiations over details of the relief package came down to the wire.

Sanders, who is the Budget Committee chairman, predicted the Democratic side of the Senate would end up unified. "If your question is, do I think we will come together to do it? Yes, I do," Sanders told Tapper, also on "State of the Union."

"I think you are going to see the Democratic caucus coming together to pass very, very significant legislation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 526267

Reported Deaths: 6953
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1095031652
Ramsey45574841
Dakota39955409
Anoka36046409
Washington23618272
Stearns20107209
St. Louis15977289
Scott14999114
Wright13826123
Olmsted1240094
Sherburne978878
Carver902941
Clay746189
Rice720799
Blue Earth660339
Kandiyohi609679
Crow Wing565085
Chisago526448
Otter Tail519972
Benton502996
Mower440332
Winona432149
Douglas422070
Goodhue421370
Nobles393247
Morrison370556
McLeod369854
Beltrami358255
Polk354466
Itasca348151
Isanti342259
Steele337612
Lyon334448
Becker332548
Carlton316552
Freeborn311427
Pine299920
Nicollet287742
Brown281139
Todd261430
Le Sueur258922
Mille Lacs258747
Cass234226
Waseca222620
Meeker221937
Martin205029
Wabasha19603
Roseau189718
Hubbard164541
Dodge16444
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood159035
Fillmore14909
Cottonwood148020
Pennington147918
Chippewa142436
Faribault139018
Wadena137820
Sibley128510
Aitkin123136
Watonwan12269
Kanabec121121
Rock120018
Jackson107010
Pipestone105725
Yellow Medicine105118
Murray9859
Swift95918
Pope9536
Marshall82717
Stevens77810
Lake77219
Clearwater74614
Wilkin74112
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70111
Big Stone5494
Lincoln5462
Grant5248
Norman4999
Mahnomen4797
Unassigned47978
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3565
Lake of the Woods2682
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351271

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54871590
Linn19972328
Scott18290232
Black Hawk15339306
Woodbury14630219
Johnson1364980
Dubuque12827202
Dallas1072696
Pottawattamie10439156
Story1014547
Warren541485
Clinton524289
Cerro Gordo513185
Webster504890
Sioux498472
Marshall474474
Muscatine448496
Des Moines436564
Wapello4226119
Buena Vista419440
Jasper404269
Plymouth388679
Lee365155
Marion351975
Jones290555
Henry284337
Bremer276859
Carroll274250
Crawford260438
Boone253231
Benton248355
Washington245249
Dickinson232243
Mahaska220249
Jackson215542
Kossuth209160
Tama205568
Clay204025
Delaware196939
Winneshiek190533
Page186320
Buchanan185631
Fayette182241
Cedar180923
Wright177335
Hardin176640
Hamilton176449
Harrison172473
Clayton163055
Butler161333
Mills155620
Cherokee154838
Floyd152942
Lyon151641
Poweshiek151533
Madison151019
Allamakee148651
Iowa144124
Hancock141434
Winnebago134431
Grundy134032
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130235
Appanoose125747
Louisa125348
Emmet124840
Mitchell124841
Sac124819
Shelby124235
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116028
Franklin111921
Palo Alto107922
Howard102322
Unassigned10210
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93730
Monroe92028
Ida87833
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80130
Davis79124
Greene75610
Lucas74622
Osceola72116
Worth6848
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold52922
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Possible storms coming in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Easter service in person

Image

04-04-21 Mary Fishing PKG

Image

04-04-21 5:30p RCTC WBB

Image

Police attacked with fire bombs in Northern Ireland

Image

Boat and bicycle rental

Image

RCTC MBB 04-03-21

Image

DODGE COUNTY BH 04-03-21

Image

MARY SPORTS 04-03-21 10P

Image

All Star Game

Image

Nice Saturday weather

Community Events