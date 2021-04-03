Clear

Florida Gov. DeSantis declares a state of emergency for Tampa-area water waste issue

Florida's Manatee County Public Safety Department has declared a state of emergency and ordered a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site and surrounding areas due to a leak that could cause a collapse of phosphogypsum stacks, waste that is created during fertilizer production and phosphate rock mining.

Posted: Apr 3, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Florida's Manatee County Public Safety Department has declared a state of emergency and ordered a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site and surrounding areas due a leak that could cause a collapse of phosphogypsum stacks, waste that is created during fertilizer production and phosphate rock mining.

The Tampa-area reservoir could cause structural collapse at any time, according to Manatee County Director of Public Safety Jacob Sauer, who gave an update on Saturday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the entire county "due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility," he said in a tweet.

The leak in the containment wall was discovered about a week ago, and residents in the area were evacuated on Thursday, officials said.

State resources are being deployed to the area, including pumps and machinery.

On Friday, crews worked overnight in an attempt to fix the leak, but those attempts were unsuccessful, Sauer said.

He said a portion of the containment wall at the leak site had shifted laterally, and on-site engineers deemed the situation to be escalating, and all command staff and residents were told to evacuate.

"We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," said Scott Hopes, the Manatee County Administrator.

Those two ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes said, without elaborating on the specific waste material.

Should the side wall breach and "create a substantial opening," the hundreds of millions of gallons might escape, according to Hopes.

The Piney Point facility is about 40 miles south of Tampa's city center, but the population density area is "extremely low," Hopes said.

"We've been trying to contain this water unsuccessfully for 20 something years," Hopes said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 524203

Reported Deaths: 6942
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1090601648
Ramsey45433841
Dakota39789409
Anoka35883407
Washington23531272
Stearns20024209
St. Louis15920289
Scott14920113
Wright13748123
Olmsted1238294
Sherburne971678
Carver896041
Clay740989
Rice719198
Blue Earth658439
Kandiyohi608379
Crow Wing560985
Chisago524848
Otter Tail517572
Benton499295
Mower439332
Winona431049
Goodhue420270
Douglas419870
Nobles392647
Morrison368556
McLeod367654
Beltrami357155
Polk353966
Itasca346451
Isanti340259
Steele336812
Lyon333348
Becker331348
Carlton316151
Freeborn311227
Pine299220
Nicollet286842
Brown279439
Todd260930
Le Sueur257922
Mille Lacs257247
Cass232826
Waseca221920
Meeker220837
Martin204729
Wabasha19593
Roseau189518
Hubbard164241
Dodge16364
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood158135
Fillmore14899
Pennington147818
Cottonwood147520
Chippewa142236
Faribault138518
Wadena137520
Sibley128210
Aitkin122436
Watonwan12249
Kanabec120421
Rock119818
Jackson106210
Pipestone105525
Yellow Medicine104818
Murray9849
Swift95518
Pope9466
Marshall82717
Stevens77710
Lake77019
Clearwater74214
Wilkin73712
Lac qui Parle72321
Koochiching69611
Big Stone5464
Lincoln5442
Grant5228
Norman4999
Unassigned49878
Mahnomen4777
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3555
Lake of the Woods2642
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350778

Reported Deaths: 5696
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54766582
Linn19949325
Scott18234227
Black Hawk15329302
Woodbury14601218
Johnson1363079
Dubuque12807201
Dallas1071095
Pottawattamie10408154
Story1012446
Warren540781
Clinton522887
Cerro Gordo512585
Webster504889
Sioux498069
Marshall474274
Muscatine447096
Des Moines436364
Wapello4225118
Buena Vista419239
Jasper403869
Plymouth388279
Lee364455
Marion351475
Jones290455
Henry284237
Bremer276658
Carroll274449
Crawford259937
Boone252931
Benton248254
Washington245349
Dickinson231741
Mahaska220149
Jackson215342
Kossuth208458
Tama205468
Clay203825
Delaware196539
Winneshiek190332
Page186219
Buchanan185131
Fayette182139
Cedar180623
Wright177235
Hardin176540
Hamilton176446
Harrison172071
Clayton163155
Butler161233
Mills155520
Cherokee154837
Floyd152941
Lyon151541
Poweshiek151332
Madison150719
Allamakee148549
Iowa144123
Hancock141133
Winnebago134131
Grundy134031
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125647
Louisa125148
Mitchell124841
Emmet124640
Sac124519
Shelby124234
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116028
Franklin111621
Palo Alto107822
Howard102222
Unassigned10180
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93730
Monroe91828
Ida87832
Adair83732
Pocahontas83020
Monona80030
Davis78824
Greene75610
Lucas74622
Osceola72116
Worth6848
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5839
Van Buren55018
Ringgold52922
Wayne51523
Audubon4889
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Possible storms coming in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rediscovery of Med City history could upend redevelopment plans at former Legends site

Image

Dodge County advances to state championship

Image

Grizzlies defeat Tradesmen in first game of playoffs

Image

Hayfield basketball excited, ready to play at Target Center

Image

Preventing catalytic converter thefts

Image

Uncovered history could derail downtown Rochester development

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/3/21)

Image

More reports of suspicious men approaching young females in Olmsted Co.

Image

Need for Meals on Wheels Doubles

Image

Venture Fire Dept. Supplied Vessel in Search

Community Events