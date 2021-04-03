Clear

ACLU warns 'a lot can go wrong' with digital vaccine passports

New York's new Excelsior Pass provides a scannable code that gives proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test, but a partisan divide is emerging regarding such programs.

Posted: Apr 3, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Apr 3, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

The American Civil Liberties Union says plans to roll out a standardized vaccine passport must account for social inequalities and privacy rights. Anything short is a "nonstarter."

President Joe Biden's administration is working to establish a set of standards for people to prove they've been vaccinated against Covid-19, an administration official said last Sunday.

The official said the White House is working with government agencies, tech companies and non-profit organizations to plan and coordinate the effort, which is likely weeks away from being finalized.

Still, ACLU senior policy analyst Jay Stanley warns "there's a lot that can go wrong."

"Any proposal for vaccine credentials must be primarily paper-based, decentralized, and protect privacy," he said in an article published on the organization's website Wednesday.

Passports should be paper-based

Several organizations and tech companies have already started developing smartphone apps and other digital systems to store and verify vaccination information.

The idea is to make it quick and easy for individuals wishing to board flights or attend events to verify their vaccination status.

But Stanley said any system that is exclusively digital would alienate individuals and communities without access to mobile devices or knowledge how to use them, such as senior and low-income people, or those with disabilities.

"There are a lot of people who don't have cellphones, especially some of the most vulnerable people in our society," Stanley told CNN. "Over 40% of people over 65 do not have smart phones, so any system must have a paper-based functionality or it's a nonstarter."

The ACLU recommends a system that's primarily paper-based, but with a digital option, so that no one is left out.

"We don't want people who can't afford to have cellphones to be excluded from societal benefits," Stanley said. "We want people to be able to go to concerts or private events even if they don't own a cellphone."

Information should not be stored in a centralized database

Stanley said a digital passport system must be decentralized and open sourced to protect user privacy and keep individuals in control of their own data.

"If it involves putting some sort of government or corporate app on your phone but it's not open sourced and you can't see how it works, that will be bad for privacy," Stanley said. "Does it report back every time you present a credential? Every time someone asks to see you've received a vaccine? Does it report back to some government agency? That would also be very bad."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday there will be no centralized universal federal vaccinations database. While that's good news to the ACLU, Stanley worries that a rushed system could still lead developers to overlook other important details.

In his article, he warned that a digital passport "built on architecture that is not good for transparency, privacy, or user control" could set a "bad standard" for future apps and systems that host credentials, such as health records, memberships and licenses.

User privacy should be respected

Any passport system that tracks and records users' whereabouts and actions is a bad idea, Stanley said.

"In the absence of airtight legal protections for privacy, any such information could then be sold for commercial purposes or shared with law enforcement," he wrote.

"That would affect all of our freedoms, but will have a particular chilling effect on communities of color, including immigrant communities, that are already over-policed."

That fear could lead some people to opt out of a passport system or vaccines altogether, further marginalizing communities already at risk.

A passport system that scares users away would be counterproductive, he added.

The devil is in the details

Some sectors, like the travel industry, are calling for a uniform system to verify Covid-19 vaccinations.

Although the Biden administration previously said the federal government should not be involved in efforts to create such a system, they are now working to do just that.

Still, Psaki said in her statement on Monday that the administration will not require Americans to obtain vaccination credentials.

At a briefing on March 12, White house coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients described the system they envision.

"Our role is to help ensure that any solutions in this area should be simple, free, open source, accessible to people both digitally and on paper, and designed from the start to protect people's privacy," he said.

An administration official told CNN the standards are still in the early stages of development but expects them to look similar to what Zients outlined -- that the ultimate product should be free, private and safe from being duplicated or forged.

Stanley said the ACLU is "heartened" that the White House's efforts appear to be in lockstep with their concerns and will remain cautiously optimistic.

"The devil is often in the details, and any proposed system will have to be examined closely," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 524203

Reported Deaths: 6942
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1090601648
Ramsey45433841
Dakota39789409
Anoka35883407
Washington23531272
Stearns20024209
St. Louis15920289
Scott14920113
Wright13748123
Olmsted1238294
Sherburne971678
Carver896041
Clay740989
Rice719198
Blue Earth658439
Kandiyohi608379
Crow Wing560985
Chisago524848
Otter Tail517572
Benton499295
Mower439332
Winona431049
Goodhue420270
Douglas419870
Nobles392647
Morrison368556
McLeod367654
Beltrami357155
Polk353966
Itasca346451
Isanti340259
Steele336812
Lyon333348
Becker331348
Carlton316151
Freeborn311227
Pine299220
Nicollet286842
Brown279439
Todd260930
Le Sueur257922
Mille Lacs257247
Cass232826
Waseca221920
Meeker220837
Martin204729
Wabasha19593
Roseau189518
Hubbard164241
Dodge16364
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood158135
Fillmore14899
Pennington147818
Cottonwood147520
Chippewa142236
Faribault138518
Wadena137520
Sibley128210
Aitkin122436
Watonwan12249
Kanabec120421
Rock119818
Jackson106210
Pipestone105525
Yellow Medicine104818
Murray9849
Swift95518
Pope9466
Marshall82717
Stevens77710
Lake77019
Clearwater74214
Wilkin73712
Lac qui Parle72321
Koochiching69611
Big Stone5464
Lincoln5442
Grant5228
Norman4999
Unassigned49878
Mahnomen4777
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3555
Lake of the Woods2642
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350778

Reported Deaths: 5696
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54766582
Linn19949325
Scott18234227
Black Hawk15329302
Woodbury14601218
Johnson1363079
Dubuque12807201
Dallas1071095
Pottawattamie10408154
Story1012446
Warren540781
Clinton522887
Cerro Gordo512585
Webster504889
Sioux498069
Marshall474274
Muscatine447096
Des Moines436364
Wapello4225118
Buena Vista419239
Jasper403869
Plymouth388279
Lee364455
Marion351475
Jones290455
Henry284237
Bremer276658
Carroll274449
Crawford259937
Boone252931
Benton248254
Washington245349
Dickinson231741
Mahaska220149
Jackson215342
Kossuth208458
Tama205468
Clay203825
Delaware196539
Winneshiek190332
Page186219
Buchanan185131
Fayette182139
Cedar180623
Wright177235
Hardin176540
Hamilton176446
Harrison172071
Clayton163155
Butler161233
Mills155520
Cherokee154837
Floyd152941
Lyon151541
Poweshiek151332
Madison150719
Allamakee148549
Iowa144123
Hancock141133
Winnebago134131
Grundy134031
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125647
Louisa125148
Mitchell124841
Emmet124640
Sac124519
Shelby124234
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116028
Franklin111621
Palo Alto107822
Howard102222
Unassigned10180
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93730
Monroe91828
Ida87832
Adair83732
Pocahontas83020
Monona80030
Davis78824
Greene75610
Lucas74622
Osceola72116
Worth6848
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5839
Van Buren55018
Ringgold52922
Wayne51523
Audubon4889
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Warming up into Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rediscovery of Med City history could upend redevelopment plans at former Legends site

Image

Dodge County advances to state championship

Image

Grizzlies defeat Tradesmen in first game of playoffs

Image

Hayfield basketball excited, ready to play at Target Center

Image

Preventing catalytic converter thefts

Image

Uncovered history could derail downtown Rochester development

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/3/21)

Image

More reports of suspicious men approaching young females in Olmsted Co.

Image

Need for Meals on Wheels Doubles

Image

Venture Fire Dept. Supplied Vessel in Search

Community Events