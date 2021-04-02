Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 1 wanted by police in Mason City shooting Full Story

Ancient mummies to parade through streets of Cairo

A virtual tour of King Tutankhamun's tomb, buried in the Valley of the Kings, near Luxor, Egypt.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah-Grace Mankarious, CNN

Ancient mummies of Egypt's royal pharaohs will emerge from their resting places this weekend and parade through the streets of Cairo in search of a new home.

What sounds like the plot of a movie is in fact part of a lavish celebration of Egypt's history and a project to relocate some of its greatest treasures to a new high tech facility.

On Saturday, the mummies of Ramses the Great and 21 of his fellow pharaohs will take part in what is being billed as "The Pharaoh's Golden Parade," a highly anticipated event organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

It's reported that the celebrations will include horse-drawn chariots, choirs singing in ancient languages and a plethora of movie stars and dignitaries, but Egyptian authorities have kept official details of the event under lock and key.

"It is a surprise," Ahmed Ghoneim, executive director of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, the institution which will be the final resting place for the mummies, tells CNN.

Nevertheless, it's hard to keep an event of this magnitude a surprise, especially when dress rehearsals recently took place in the center of Cairo. Excited Egyptians snapped photos of custom-made mummy vehicles adorned with golden ancient motifs and hastily uploaded them to social media.

The final move

The aim of the parade is to move the 18 kings and four queens of Egypt, along with their coffins and belongings, from their old home at The Egyptian Museum.

They'll be transported five kilometers (three miles) south, to their new high-tech resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).

No, not the vast Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza which is also due to open to the public later this year. The NMEC is a completely different museum in Cairo's Fustat neighborhood that will complete a trio of must-see Egyptian-themed museums in and around Cairo.

Although the NMEC had a partial opening in 2017, the parade will signify the grand opening.

"It's a presidential opening," says Ghoneim. And the completion of the Hall of Royal Mummies which looks to be a unique museum experience.

"The whole idea is not the mummies, the whole idea is how you display the mummies... It's how you tell the story, it's the environment, it's the ambiance that you feel when you're getting in," he adds.

Ghoneim says visitors entering the Hall of Royal Mummies will experience something akin to entering a tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

All 22 royal mummies are from the New Kingdom, an era where tombs were built underground with hidden entrances to ward off grave robbers. A world apart, and about 600 years, from their flamboyant Old Kingdom royal counterparts who built colossal pyramid tombs.

Preparing the mummies

Dr. Mostafa Ismail, head of conservation at the Mummies Conservation Lab and Storeroom at the NMEC, led a team of 48 people to prepare the royal mummies.

The conservation process, he tells CNN, involves placing each mummy in an oxygen-free, nitrogen capsule "which can keep it preserved without being damaged from the effects of humidity, especially we're talking about bacteria, fungi, and insects."

The capsule is surrounded by soft material that distributes pressure and reduces vibrations during transportation.

When the mummies arrive at the NMEC, the display units will have the exact same conditions as the nitrogen capsules. "So there will not be any shock for the mummy when we take it from the box and put it in these units," Ismail adds.

Accompanying each mummy will be any belongings discovered alongside them, including their coffins.

Displays will also show CT scans which reveal what is beneath the wraps, and sometimes any breaks in bones or diseases that afflicted the royals.

"The main thing that we want the visitors to know about these mummies, is how they have been mummified and preserved for a long time."

When asked if his team discovered anything new about the mummies in preparing them for the move, Ismail remarked: "a lot of things," but none that he would reveal before the parade. So there are more surprises to come.

A new cultural hub in Cairo

Undoubtedly the Hall of Royal Mummies will be the star attraction for visitors to The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, but Executive Director Ahmed Ghoneim hopes to position the museum differently to its neighboring institutions.

"I'm not focusing on the Pharaonic era as most people would think," he says. "Most Egyptians and non-Egyptians, whenever they go to an Egyptian museum then they think they're going to see the pharaohs.

"Here I'm setting myself differently, I'm telling a different story, going across history and coming to the present."

The first temporary exhibition will focus on Egyptian textiles and fashion. "All of the history from carpets to clothing" says Ghoneim.

Through the exhibits the museum will tell a richer story of the achievements of Egyptian civilization but the museum will also be a cultural hub.

"A place that offers everything, part educational, part cultural, part amusement, part night time dining place, and so on. It's something that's unique."

And at last, 3,234 years after his death, Rameses II may finally be laid to rest.

The museum will be open to the public the day after the parade, on April 4, with the Hall of Royal Mummies opening two weeks later on April 18. The Pharaoh's Golden Parade will be streamed live on the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities' YouTube channel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 521667

Reported Deaths: 6938
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1084531647
Ramsey45298841
Dakota39508409
Anoka35666407
Washington23424272
Stearns19949209
St. Louis15835289
Scott14802112
Wright13637123
Olmsted1236994
Sherburne965178
Carver889741
Clay738289
Rice716198
Blue Earth655139
Kandiyohi606879
Crow Wing557285
Chisago523348
Otter Tail515371
Benton496295
Mower437932
Winona430749
Goodhue418570
Douglas417970
Nobles392547
Morrison366556
McLeod365454
Beltrami356155
Polk353666
Itasca344251
Isanti337359
Steele335712
Lyon331948
Becker330048
Carlton315151
Freeborn309727
Pine298920
Nicollet286042
Brown277639
Todd260530
Le Sueur256622
Mille Lacs254747
Cass232026
Waseca221420
Meeker220137
Martin203729
Wabasha19573
Roseau188418
Hubbard163941
Dodge16304
Renville162543
Houston161414
Redwood157335
Fillmore14859
Pennington147818
Cottonwood146620
Chippewa142136
Faribault138418
Wadena136920
Sibley127810
Aitkin122536
Watonwan12239
Kanabec119921
Rock119618
Pipestone105125
Jackson104810
Yellow Medicine104418
Murray9828
Swift95018
Pope9456
Marshall82617
Stevens77710
Lake77019
Clearwater74214
Wilkin73312
Lac qui Parle72221
Koochiching69011
Big Stone5454
Lincoln5412
Grant5208
Unassigned50678
Norman4969
Mahnomen4757
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3475
Lake of the Woods2552
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350205

Reported Deaths: 5693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54683581
Linn19939325
Scott18171227
Black Hawk15312301
Woodbury14566218
Johnson1359179
Dubuque12779201
Dallas1070295
Pottawattamie10362154
Story1010946
Warren539880
Clinton522287
Cerro Gordo511985
Webster504689
Sioux497369
Marshall474174
Muscatine446396
Des Moines436064
Wapello4223118
Buena Vista418939
Jasper403769
Plymouth386779
Lee364255
Marion351175
Jones289955
Henry284037
Bremer276558
Carroll273649
Crawford260037
Boone252331
Benton248054
Washington244849
Dickinson229341
Mahaska220049
Jackson215242
Kossuth208058
Tama205368
Clay203325
Delaware196239
Winneshiek189732
Page186219
Buchanan184831
Fayette182139
Cedar180023
Wright177135
Hardin176440
Hamilton176346
Harrison171071
Clayton162855
Butler161233
Mills155520
Cherokee154737
Floyd152541
Poweshiek151332
Lyon150941
Madison150619
Allamakee148549
Iowa143823
Hancock140833
Grundy134131
Winnebago134131
Cass133154
Calhoun132511
Jefferson130135
Appanoose125447
Louisa124948
Mitchell124841
Sac124319
Emmet124140
Shelby124134
Union122432
Chickasaw121215
Humboldt117526
Guthrie116028
Franklin111621
Palo Alto107622
Howard102222
Unassigned10170
Montgomery98337
Clarke97723
Keokuk93730
Monroe91728
Ida87732
Adair83732
Pocahontas83020
Monona79430
Davis78724
Greene75510
Lucas74622
Osceola72016
Worth6798
Taylor64312
Fremont59010
Decatur5839
Van Buren54718
Ringgold52922
Wayne51523
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Warming up into Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester assisted living residents celebrate as state relaxes guidelines

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota health officials express concern over COVID variants as new cases rise

Image

RCTC women's basketball preps for region championship

Image

John Marshall softball anxious for season to get underway

Image

Assisted Living Residents Excited About Relaxed Guidelines

Image

The Rochester Salvation Army gives out Easter dinner bags

Image

1 teen stabbed, investigation on-going

Image

Mayo Clinic study finds increased loneliness in Women

Image

Vaccines for college students

Image

Renewing MN Drivers Licenses

Community Events