Clear

Border patrol video shows young children being dropped over 14-foot border fence into the US

The US Border Patrol released video of the moment two small children were dropped from a 14-foot border wall in New Mexico.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette, Juliana Gonzalez and David Williams, CNN

Border Patrol agents rescued two young Ecuadorian sisters after alleged human smugglers dropped them over a 14-foot-tall border fence in the New Mexico desert, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced in a news release.

Video from a Border Patrol camera, shows the children, aged 3 and 5, being dropped on the US side of the barrier on Tuesday evening, according to the agency.

US officials are scrambling to deal with an influx of migrants into the country and a CBP spokeswoman said that more than 300 agents are being deployed along the border with Mexico. This includes some agents that were moved earlier this year.

The night-vision footage shows a person the CBP describes as a human smuggler climbing atop a section of the border fence and lowering a child down the side of the barrier before dropping her the rest of the way to the ground.

As the first child stood up, the person repeated the process and dropped another child onto the US side of the fence. They appeared to be several feet off the ground when they were dropped.

"Immediately after both children landed on the ground, two smugglers immediately fled the area and abandoned the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line," the CBP said in the statement.

A Border Patrol agent operating the camera in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, saw the children being dropped and alerted other agents in the area to their location.

The children were both alert when responding agents made contact and rendered aid, before taking them to a hospital "for precautionary reasons and further evaluation," according to the statement.

The incident took place in a remote area west of Mt. Cristo Rey -- a 29-foot tall limestone statue of Jesus near El Paso, Texas, according to the release.

The girls were cleared and released by the hospital and are now in Border Patrol temporary holding until they can be placed elsewhere by the US Department of Health and Human Services, the release said.

CBP El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said she was "appalled" by what she saw.

"If not for the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours," Chavez said in a statement.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also condemned the smuggling in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"The inhumane way smugglers abuse children while profiting off parents' desperation is criminal and morally reprehensible. Just this month, a young girl died by drowning, a six-month-old was thrown into the river, and two young children were dropped from a wall and left in the desert alone. There can be no doubt that children are exceptionally vulnerable when placed in the hands of smugglers. There is grave risk they will be exploited and harmed. I applaud our heroic Border Patrol agents who have saved lives this week and every week, while putting their own lives at risk for the greater good of the country," he said.

There were about 17,650 unaccompanied migrant children in US government custody on Sunday, according to government data, including 5,767 in CBP custody.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 519529

Reported Deaths: 6926
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1080171646
Ramsey45179840
Dakota39331409
Anoka35529407
Washington23368272
Stearns19867209
St. Louis15802289
Scott14697112
Wright13558122
Olmsted1234494
Sherburne958278
Carver882141
Clay735689
Rice713198
Blue Earth653039
Kandiyohi605079
Crow Wing554085
Chisago521948
Otter Tail514171
Benton492995
Mower436631
Winona430149
Goodhue417470
Douglas415770
Nobles392347
McLeod364754
Morrison364355
Beltrami355454
Polk353166
Itasca342051
Isanti334858
Steele334511
Lyon329547
Becker328748
Carlton314551
Freeborn308027
Pine297520
Nicollet284042
Brown276139
Todd259730
Le Sueur254522
Mille Lacs253147
Cass231226
Waseca221120
Meeker218837
Martin203129
Wabasha19473
Roseau186918
Hubbard163741
Dodge16214
Renville161543
Houston161314
Redwood155634
Fillmore14829
Pennington147618
Cottonwood145420
Chippewa142036
Faribault137918
Wadena136920
Sibley127210
Watonwan12199
Aitkin121736
Rock119318
Kanabec119221
Pipestone105125
Yellow Medicine104118
Jackson103910
Murray9818
Swift94418
Pope9246
Marshall82516
Stevens77410
Lake76919
Clearwater74214
Wilkin73012
Lac qui Parle71821
Koochiching68511
Big Stone5434
Lincoln5352
Grant5178
Norman4959
Unassigned48478
Mahnomen4687
Kittson42522
Red Lake3735
Traverse3455
Lake of the Woods2532
Cook1390

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 349473

Reported Deaths: 5685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54567581
Linn19911325
Scott18063226
Black Hawk15294301
Woodbury14544217
Johnson1356179
Dubuque12751201
Dallas1068895
Pottawattamie10321154
Story1007446
Warren538880
Clinton520487
Cerro Gordo511485
Webster504189
Sioux496069
Marshall473874
Muscatine444996
Des Moines435164
Wapello4219116
Buena Vista418739
Jasper403369
Plymouth385379
Lee363755
Marion350974
Jones289755
Henry283837
Bremer276257
Carroll273649
Crawford259237
Boone252031
Benton247754
Washington244649
Dickinson226241
Mahaska219749
Jackson215042
Kossuth207658
Tama205168
Clay202325
Delaware195139
Winneshiek189532
Page185819
Buchanan184331
Fayette182139
Cedar178923
Wright176835
Hardin176140
Hamilton176046
Harrison170871
Clayton162755
Butler161133
Mills155220
Cherokee154537
Floyd152541
Poweshiek151232
Lyon150741
Madison150519
Allamakee148549
Iowa143823
Hancock140633
Winnebago134031
Grundy133931
Cass133154
Calhoun132411
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125447
Louisa124648
Mitchell124641
Shelby124134
Sac123919
Emmet122840
Union122332
Chickasaw121215
Humboldt117526
Guthrie115328
Franklin111521
Palo Alto107322
Howard102222
Unassigned10180
Montgomery98336
Clarke97523
Keokuk93630
Monroe91728
Ida87532
Adair83732
Pocahontas83019
Monona79530
Davis78724
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71716
Worth6798
Taylor64312
Fremont58910
Decatur5839
Van Buren54718
Ringgold52922
Wayne51523
Audubon4889
Adams3204
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 37°
Warming up into Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MDH strongly encourages no travel

Image

Child abuse reports are down

Image

Sean's Weather Apr 1

Image

SAW: Seth Goetzinger from Chatfield

Image

Sen. Klobuchar outlines how Biden's infrastructure plan could help Minnesotans

Image

Sen. Klobuchar outlines how American Jobs Plan could help Minnesotans

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (3/31/21)

Image

Sean's Afternoon Forecast

Image

What you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

Image

What to know if you're buying or selling a home in Rochester

Community Events