Clear

Witnesses make a devastating case against Derek Chauvin and a history of injustice

Article Image

Charles McMillian, who was one of the first bystanders on the scene as George Floyd was being taken into custody in May 2020, broke down on the stand during his testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin after watching graphic footage of Floyd's arrest.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel Joseph

The trial of Derek Chauvin on second-degree murder charges in the killing of George Floyd has cast a bright spotlight, one that forces Americans to re-confront the police violence that helped trigger a transformative social movement. It also demands we pay attention to the deeper connections between this act of violence -- that so many of us are now reliving as we watch testimony unfold live -- and America's long and troubling history of racial injustice.

Collectively, the harrowing accounts of witnesses and bystanders who watched Floyd die offer tragically compelling evidence of state-sanctioned violence against Black bodies. What happened to him resembled a public execution, one that echoes for many the anti-Black lynchings that marked the Jim Crow era.

The trial of Derek Chauvin is giving a personal face to political arguments and theoretical abstractions. The prosecution, armed with an over 9-minute-long video of Chauvin's knee choking the life out of Floyd, has argued that this is a clear case of murder. Chauvin's defense attorney has countered that Floyd died as a result of preexisting medical issues and that Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, followed department protocols. The defense has played on longstanding racial stereotypes in characterizing Floyd as an out-of-control Black man whose superhuman strength required four officers to subdue him.

The first two days of witness testimony offered excruciatingly poignant details about Floyd's death. The defense repeatedly tried to characterize Donald Williams II, a Black mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed the scene, as "angry" during cross examination. "You were angry," defense attorney Eric Nelson, said at one point. "No, you can't paint me out as angry. I was in a position that I had to be in control," responded Williams.

Nelson's efforts to discredit Williams, who at one point was moved to tears in describing the horrific nature of Floyd's death, sought to undermine the justifiable emotions -- from anger to grief to rage -- of Black folk who have experienced these emotions far too often.

In video footage, Williams could be heard repeatedly excoriating officers, at times using harsh language, as Floyd's life slipped away in full view of an increasingly stunned crowd. Defense efforts to blame the crowd as a contributing factor in Floyd's death, causing a distraction to Chauvin and the other officers on the scene, are appalling.

Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter and EMT who happened upon the scene while taking a walk, testified that she repeatedly offered assistance to Floyd but her pleas were denied. "I was desperate to give help," Hansen recalled in emotional testimony. Hansen broke down in tears describing her feelings of "distress" at being unable to help Floyd as he lay critically injured.

Of the six witnesses called on Tuesday, the most powerful words were spoken by those too young to appear on camera. Three high schoolers and a 9-year old recounted witnessing Floyd's death. Darnella Frazier, who has been previously identified as recording the most widely known bystander video, testified that she recognized her own father, cousin, and family members in Floyd's visage.

That an innocent child, teenagers and well-meaning bystanders had to bear witness to his death -- including a firefighter with training that might have saved Floyd's life -- is truly extraordinary. For Black America however, there is nothing particularly unusual about Floyd's death, with the exception of the national response in its aftermath.

Charles McMillian, a Black witness testifying on the trial's third day, broke down in tears during his testimony. He seemed to relive the horrors of that day in real time. "I feel helpless," McMillian tearfully observed after witnessing police body cam footage of Floyd's arrest.

His emotional testimony visibly moved those in court, prompting the judge to call for a recess. Before that, McMillian recalled his mother's death, emphasizing how those who saw Floyd's death saw him as human and included him in the wider moral circle of their own lives, something Derek Chauvin was unable or unwilling to do.

What might be characterized as the Chauvin Defense continues a long and cruelly American tradition of devaluing Black life. This argument rests on the proposition that Black defendants and ordinary citizens are inherently guilty of whatever a White person alleges.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the videotaped police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The acquittal of the officers by a Simi Valley jury the next year sparked urban rebellion in Los Angeles, just as the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray led to civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore in 2014 and 2015. Those latter uprisings were part of the political and cultural ferment of the Black Lives Matter Movement, which argued that police killing of Black people represented a gateway to a panoramic system of injustice.

I'm left thinking of "To Kill a Mockingbird," Harper Lee's iconic portrait of racial gaslighting and White supremacy. The institutional racism that grotesquely deformed the criminal justice system in Lee's time continues, despite major opposition and resistance, in our own. Lee's enduring achievement lay in signaling to the reader that ideals of citizenship and dignity imbued in the American Dream were on trial alongside Tom Robinson. In Minneapolis, decades of history are on trial alongside Derek Chauvin.

The Chauvin trial illustrates how the replaying of trauma can also produce the potential for catharsis. Those witnesses shedding tears over George Floyd's senseless death were also mourning for themselves. A just society does not put first responders in the position of watching a man's life slip away, nor does it force children to witness the same. These scenes of trauma and violence, so often depersonalized in our national culture, have the power to reshape the social fabric of the entire nation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 517881

Reported Deaths: 6914
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1076311646
Ramsey45083837
Dakota39195409
Anoka35436406
Washington23283272
Stearns19818209
St. Louis15769289
Scott14614111
Wright13496121
Olmsted1231894
Sherburne951278
Carver878041
Clay732489
Rice711498
Blue Earth651438
Kandiyohi603179
Crow Wing551685
Chisago520748
Otter Tail512871
Benton490795
Mower436031
Winona429749
Goodhue415970
Douglas414170
Nobles391547
McLeod363554
Morrison363555
Beltrami354654
Polk351966
Itasca340951
Isanti333358
Steele332211
Lyon329247
Becker327948
Carlton313351
Freeborn306627
Pine296620
Nicollet283142
Brown274939
Todd259430
Le Sueur253122
Mille Lacs252347
Cass230926
Waseca220220
Meeker218736
Martin202529
Wabasha19443
Roseau186818
Hubbard163741
Renville161343
Dodge16124
Houston161214
Redwood154934
Fillmore14799
Pennington147418
Cottonwood144820
Chippewa141935
Faribault137318
Wadena136620
Sibley126610
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Kanabec119021
Rock119018
Pipestone104824
Yellow Medicine103917
Jackson102810
Murray9778
Swift93818
Pope9246
Marshall82316
Stevens7759
Lake76619
Clearwater73914
Wilkin73012
Lac qui Parle71721
Koochiching68011
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5352
Grant5158
Unassigned50678
Norman4949
Mahnomen4667
Kittson42622
Red Lake3725
Traverse3445
Lake of the Woods2532
Cook1380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 348835

Reported Deaths: 5671
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54419579
Linn19868324
Scott17994226
Black Hawk15277300
Woodbury14510217
Johnson1354478
Dubuque12718200
Dallas1067295
Pottawattamie10291152
Story1004846
Warren537780
Clinton519187
Cerro Gordo510485
Webster504189
Sioux495769
Marshall473674
Muscatine443895
Des Moines434964
Wapello4215116
Buena Vista418239
Jasper402769
Plymouth384379
Lee363455
Marion350774
Jones289755
Henry283537
Bremer276057
Carroll273549
Crawford259236
Boone251831
Benton247454
Washington244649
Dickinson225841
Mahaska219649
Jackson214742
Kossuth207258
Tama205168
Clay201425
Delaware194539
Winneshiek189131
Page185219
Buchanan184131
Fayette181939
Cedar179023
Wright176834
Hamilton176046
Hardin175740
Harrison170971
Clayton162755
Butler161033
Mills155220
Cherokee154237
Floyd152541
Poweshiek151032
Lyon150541
Madison150319
Allamakee148449
Iowa143723
Hancock140733
Winnebago133931
Grundy133731
Cass133153
Calhoun132411
Jefferson130035
Appanoose125447
Louisa124748
Mitchell124441
Shelby124034
Sac123318
Emmet122440
Union122032
Chickasaw121215
Humboldt117426
Guthrie115128
Franklin111421
Palo Alto106622
Howard102122
Unassigned10170
Montgomery97936
Clarke97423
Keokuk93430
Monroe91628
Ida87632
Adair83732
Pocahontas82919
Monona79130
Davis78624
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71516
Worth6798
Taylor64312
Fremont58410
Decatur5829
Van Buren54618
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4869
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Warming up into Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Afternoon Forecast

Image

What you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

Image

What to know if you're buying or selling a home in Rochester

Image

RPS board sets out interim superintendent search timeline

Image

Austin falls short in state quarterfinal

Image

Grizzlies prepared for high intensity playoff journey

Image

Spring sports season begins in Minnesota

Image

RPS outlines detailed timeline in search for interim superintendent

Image

Hy-Vee, Hormel, partner with first responders to hand out hams in Rochester

Image

Rochester Teen Highlighted in Ms. Magazine

Community Events