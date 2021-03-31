Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Michael Miraglia completed his own Strongman Marathon on Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats

Fitness fanatic Michael Miraglia created, and completed, a Strongman Marathon. The feat involved performing an exercise -- including tire flips, handstand walks and burpees -- for a mile in between running a mile in a 20-pound vest.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN Video produced by Tomas Meehan, for CNN

Many have completed a marathon, but no-one has done anything like Michael Miraglia's Strongman Marathon.

The fitness coach and CrossFit athlete covered 26.2 miles on Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats in February by completing a variety of exercises.

The challenge, which Miraglia dreamed up himself, included a mile of a single exercise such as tire flips, lunges, handstand walks and burpees, in between which he ran a mile wearing a 20-pound vest.

The 29-year-old completed it in just over nine hours and 18 minutes -- far quicker than he had originally anticipated.

"Once you get out there, you just forget about it all," Miraglia tells CNN Sport.

"You just live in the moment of like: 'Okay, here's a list of things I need to get done right now. Nothing else matters. Let me start chipping away at this.'

"You forget about the conditions. You forget about this beautiful backdrop. All you focus on is that list and objectives that you have."

READ: These CrossFit workout routines will allow you to train like the fittest athletes on Earth

'My shoulders were trashed'

Miraglia says the most difficult part of what he's calling the world's first Strongman Marathon was the mile-long handstand walk.

He chose to tackle it near the start of the challenge, but that didn't make it much easier.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever done," he says. "Starting off with that handstand mile, my shoulders were trashed. I couldn't feel them. They were numb. I was walking 10 feet at a time, it took forever just to finish that alone.

"Typically, handstand walks, I'm very proficient at them. I can walk pretty much whatever distance unbroken. But I was moving five and 10 feet, sometimes I'd fall right down.

"I woke up the next day and my wrists were so inflamed from all those repetitive burpees, all that handstand walking, I've never felt them throb before like that."

'This is what's fun for me'

It's not the first time that Miraglia has taken on a crazy fitness challenge.

A long-time fitness fanatic, he completed a 500-pound deadlift followed by a mile run inside five minutes (four minutes and 49 seconds, to be exact) a few months before the Strongman Marathon.

He wants to set himself more challenges throughout the year, the main aim being to inspire other people to get active.

"Hopefully that just sparks an inspiration for someone else to get off the couch and move themselves, whether they're going to flip a tire for a mile or do whatever they think is fun," Miraglia says of his Strongman Marathon.

"That's all it really comes down to. This is what's fun for me. And hopefully it sparks the interest for someone to find what they find is fun.

"I've been getting a bunch of new messages from people saying: 'I love what you're doing, I love what you represent, this pushed me to do this for a mile and this for a mile.'

"And it may not be on my level of fitness, but that's totally fine as long as they're moving. That's the whole goal of this."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Miraglia's Strongman Marathon, which involved:

Mile 1: 20lb vest run

Mile 2: Burpee broad jump

Mile 3: 20lb vest run

Mile 4: 120lb dummy fireman's carry

Mile 5: 20lb vest run

Mile 6: Handstand walk

Mile 7: 20lb vest run

Mile 8: 200lb sled push

Mile 9: 20lb vest run

Mile 10: 200lb sled drag

Mile 11: 20lb vest run

Mile 12: 150lb dummy fireman's carry

Mile 13: 20lb vest run

Mile 14: 200lb sandbag carry

Mile 15: 20lb vest run

Mile 16: 250lb tire flip

Mile 17: 20lb vest run

Mile 18: 300lb yoke carry

Mile 19: 20lb vest run

Mile 20: 2x35lb dumbbell carry

Mile 21: 20lb vest run

Mile 22: Kettlebell toss

Mile 23: 20lb vest run

Mile 24: Lunges

Mile 25: 20lb vest run

Mile 26: 200lb dummy fireman's carry

Mile 26.2: 20lb vest run

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 516608

Reported Deaths: 6913
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1073291646
Ramsey45027837
Dakota39068409
Anoka35304406
Washington23242272
Stearns19782209
St. Louis15734289
Scott14557111
Wright13439121
Olmsted1230694
Sherburne950978
Carver873641
Clay729489
Rice710198
Blue Earth649138
Kandiyohi602579
Crow Wing550585
Chisago519648
Otter Tail512071
Benton488395
Mower435431
Winona429549
Goodhue415070
Douglas412970
Nobles391347
Morrison362955
McLeod362854
Beltrami353254
Polk351666
Itasca339851
Isanti333058
Steele331711
Lyon328747
Becker327148
Carlton312251
Freeborn306226
Pine296220
Nicollet282042
Brown273539
Todd259430
Le Sueur252222
Mille Lacs251047
Cass230326
Waseca219920
Meeker218436
Martin202129
Wabasha19433
Roseau186818
Hubbard163541
Renville161243
Houston161114
Dodge16084
Redwood154734
Fillmore14769
Pennington147418
Cottonwood144320
Chippewa141935
Faribault137018
Wadena136620
Sibley126010
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Rock119018
Kanabec118921
Pipestone104624
Yellow Medicine103317
Jackson101810
Murray9778
Swift93818
Pope9226
Marshall82216
Stevens7749
Lake76219
Clearwater73814
Wilkin72712
Lac qui Parle71621
Koochiching67911
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5342
Grant5148
Unassigned49978
Norman4949
Mahnomen4677
Kittson42622
Red Lake3725
Traverse3445
Lake of the Woods2532
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 348299

Reported Deaths: 5671
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54330579
Linn19850324
Scott17948226
Black Hawk15257300
Woodbury14474217
Johnson1351578
Dubuque12692200
Dallas1065595
Pottawattamie10282152
Story1002846
Warren536980
Clinton518287
Cerro Gordo509885
Webster503689
Sioux495069
Marshall473374
Muscatine443495
Des Moines434664
Wapello4209116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper402369
Plymouth383279
Lee363355
Marion350374
Jones289355
Henry283337
Bremer275857
Carroll273349
Crawford258836
Boone251031
Benton247154
Washington244349
Dickinson224941
Mahaska219549
Jackson214442
Kossuth206758
Tama205168
Clay200725
Delaware193339
Winneshiek189031
Page185219
Buchanan183731
Fayette181739
Cedar178723
Wright176934
Hamilton175746
Hardin175340
Harrison170971
Clayton162455
Butler161033
Mills155120
Cherokee153937
Floyd152141
Poweshiek151032
Lyon150241
Madison150219
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140633
Winnebago133931
Grundy133731
Cass132753
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125047
Louisa124648
Mitchell124341
Shelby124034
Sac123018
Emmet122140
Union121932
Chickasaw121115
Humboldt117426
Guthrie114228
Franklin111221
Palo Alto106322
Howard102122
Unassigned10160
Montgomery97936
Clarke97223
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87632
Adair83732
Pocahontas82719
Monona79030
Davis78524
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71416
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58310
Decatur5809
Van Buren54618
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4849
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Turning cooler this week, then mild for Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS board sets out interim superintendent search timeline

Image

Austin falls short in state quarterfinal

Image

Grizzlies prepared for high intensity playoff journey

Image

Spring sports season begins in Minnesota

Image

RPS outlines detailed timeline in search for interim superintendent

Image

Hy-Vee, Hormel, partner with first responders to hand out hams in Rochester

Image

Rochester Teen Highlighted in Ms. Magazine

Image

Talking to your doctor on National Doctor's Day

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/30/21)

Image

Free hams for families in need

Community Events