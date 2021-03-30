Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NFTs are suddenly everywhere, but they have some big problems

CNN's Jon Sarlin talks with Carlos Marcial and Osinachi, two of the many digital artists around the world who have seen their lives turned upside down with the booming market for NFTs —the digital tokens that have fueled the rise of an unprecedented market for digital art. 

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar and Jon Sarlin, CNN Business

For several weeks, it's been near impossible to exist on the internet without at least hearing a mention of NFTs. Short for non-fungible tokens, they are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database underpinning cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that can be traded on the blockchain.

And they're everywhere. The digital artist Beeple sold an NFT for more than $69 million. The first-ever tweet by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey fetched $2.9 million. Everyone from the band Kings of Leon to the toilet paper company Charmin has jumped on the bandwagon. (We bought one too.)

But like any emerging technology, it has downsides — some of which are playing out in real time as NFTs explode in popularity. It's setting off a classic debate: supporters and proponents say those downsides simply represent growing pains; critics say they're highly problematic and point to NFTs as a bubble waiting to burst.

A double-edged sword

By assigning a value to objects that often exist only in the virtual world, NFTs have been a huge boon for digital artists in particular.

"Before now, I couldn't say that I can put food on my table through my work. Digital art has actually changed that," said Osinachi, a Nigerian artist who creates pieces using Microsoft Word and recently sold a portrait of Kobe Bryant for $28,077.

But not everyone has had as rosy an experience.

Earlier this month, Corbin Rainbolt, a budding digital artist who frequently shares his work on Twitter, found at least two of his pieces being sold as NFTs without his consent. He blocked the NFT accounts he found, but doesn't know if there are more out there.

"I have no idea ... how many times someone tried to do this, much less how many of these attempts succeeded," he told CNN Business.

Rainbolt, who mainly makes digital paintings of prehistoric life forms and shares them on social media, deleted most of his recent artwork off Twitter and reposted it with a watermark to prevent it being stolen again.

"I know a lot about paleontology and painting, but the internal workings of this crypto art stuff is a complete mystery to me," he added.

Rainbolt's case highlights one of the main issues with NFTs — anyone can claim a digital photo or painting as their own by attaching a token to it, even if they didn't create it. And while all transactions on the blockchain are recorded publicly in an immutable digital ledger, there is no requirement that people attach their real names or identities to those transactions, which makes it much harder to get recourse if your work is stolen or compromised.

"Generally speaking, when you're trying to enforce any legal right, not just an IP right, you need to know who to enforce against," said Rebecca Silverhart, an intellectual property lawyer at Toronto-based law firm Heer Law. "The primary issue with blockchain is that many users are anonymous, if not all, or mostly everyone is anonymous, and so to be able to actually enforce against any right is very difficult."

Of course, many artists can and have used NFTs to authenticate their digital work where they were previously unable to. But even that authentication is something of an honor system that assumes whoever creates — or "mints" — an NFT is the original creator of the attached artwork.

"The system will not work if simply the first person to mint an NFT for a digital asset gets acknowledged on the blockchain as its owner," said Neil Daswani, co-director of Stanford University's Advanced Security Certification Program. "Having a solid way to verify the authenticity of ownership as part of the minting of an NFT may be an extremely important part of the problem."

Platforms such as OpenSea and Nifty Gateway do provide the opportunity to appeal suspected copyright infringement in their terms of service, but in the absence of an official trademark, proving you made something on the internet before someone else can be difficult. It might pit the artist's word against a blockchain record of transactions that says otherwise.

The main challenge is that a blockchain by nature is decentralized, which means anyone can create an NFT or cryptocurrency with very little oversight. And as Rainbolt found and experts point out, there's no central authority you can go to with your grievances — and figuring out which real-world laws might apply to blockchain-related disputes is incredibly complicated.

Like anything else online, they're hackable

Then there's the matter of NFTs themselves getting stolen. Several users on Twitter earlier this month reported that their accounts on the platform Nifty Gateway had been hacked and NFTs worth thousands of dollars were stolen.

A spokesperson for Nifty Gateway said there was "no indication" that the platform itself had been compromised and it was in touch with "a small number of users" who were impacted.

"Our analysis is ongoing, but our initial assessment indicates that the impact was limited, none of the impacted accounts had 2FA [two-factor authentication] enabled, and access was obtained via valid account credentials," the spokesperson said. "We encourage our users to enable 2FA that we provide on the platform and never reuse passwords."

That highlights another important facet of NFTs: They're just as potentially hackable as your email or any other online account.

"There's nothing in NFTs or blockchain that protect against theft," said Eric Cole, a former CIA professional hacker and cybersecurity official under President Obama. "People hear blockchain, they hear these words, and they think it's some magical level of security but ultimately to store money you're going to have to have a bank account, to store NFTs you're going to have to have an NFT account, and if you don't protect that password ... then all bets are off."

Because of the immutable nature of the blockchain ledger and the lack of a centralized authority managing it, every transaction is effectively permanent — even those that are effectively theft.

"Whoever has the account and has the NFT, it's irreversible," Cole said. "If somebody breaks into your NFT account and transfers that NFT to them, and they're the owner ... there's nothing you can do about it. There's no bank you can call, there's no central authority."

And it's a particularly vulnerable moment for the market. While NFTs have been around for several years, their sudden explosion in popularity means platforms that allow them to be traded are seeing a surge in usage.

"New technologies are usually most vulnerable in their most nascent stages," Daswani said, adding that even if there are security protections built into the trading platforms, their resilience hasn't been truly tested yet.

"The more valuable the NFTs, the harder they will be to defend," he said.

Bad for the planet?

Even before his artwork was compromised, Rainbolt had a more fundamental problem with NFTs.

"I strongly dislike NFTs and cryptocurrencies generally almost entirely for their environmental cost," he said. "The lack of transparency and the tolerance of art theft are comfortably bad enough on their own to ruin NFTs as far as I am concerned, but when you consider the vastly disproportionate carbon output required to mine this stuff, participating in it just seems morally bankrupt."

Mining and trading cryptocurrencies uses up massive amounts of electricity, and many artists are beginning to sound the alarm about the ecological costs of NFTs. By one estimate, ethereum — the cryptocurrency system on which most NFTs are built and traded — now consumes as much electricity as all of Ireland, though it's hard to find a definitive estimate of the environmental impact of NFTs specifically.

"My view is that if you are participating in NFTs, you are disproportionately profiting from an ecological collapse," Rainbolt said.

But defenders of NFTs say the massive electricity usage is temporary, and only a growing pain for a new technology. Ethereum is supposed to transition to a new system that would dramatically reduce its energy consumption. Some smaller NFT marketplaces have already begun using a similar model.

"There are solutions right now" said Joanie Lemercier, a digital artist who has been critical of major NFT platforms. "We just need the platforms to accelerate the transition."

"To be honest, I found it a bit sad that there's so much anger and rage at the moment," said Lemercier. "People targeting artists and pointing and shaming. I don't think that's a very good idea."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 516608

Reported Deaths: 6913
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1073291646
Ramsey45027837
Dakota39068409
Anoka35304406
Washington23242272
Stearns19782209
St. Louis15734289
Scott14557111
Wright13439121
Olmsted1230694
Sherburne950978
Carver873641
Clay729489
Rice710198
Blue Earth649138
Kandiyohi602579
Crow Wing550585
Chisago519648
Otter Tail512071
Benton488395
Mower435431
Winona429549
Goodhue415070
Douglas412970
Nobles391347
Morrison362955
McLeod362854
Beltrami353254
Polk351666
Itasca339851
Isanti333058
Steele331711
Lyon328747
Becker327148
Carlton312251
Freeborn306226
Pine296220
Nicollet282042
Brown273539
Todd259430
Le Sueur252222
Mille Lacs251047
Cass230326
Waseca219920
Meeker218436
Martin202129
Wabasha19433
Roseau186818
Hubbard163541
Renville161243
Houston161114
Dodge16084
Redwood154734
Fillmore14769
Pennington147418
Cottonwood144320
Chippewa141935
Faribault137018
Wadena136620
Sibley126010
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Rock119018
Kanabec118921
Pipestone104624
Yellow Medicine103317
Jackson101810
Murray9778
Swift93818
Pope9226
Marshall82216
Stevens7749
Lake76219
Clearwater73814
Wilkin72712
Lac qui Parle71621
Koochiching67911
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5342
Grant5148
Unassigned49978
Norman4949
Mahnomen4677
Kittson42622
Red Lake3725
Traverse3445
Lake of the Woods2532
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 348299

Reported Deaths: 5671
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54330579
Linn19850324
Scott17948226
Black Hawk15257300
Woodbury14474217
Johnson1351578
Dubuque12692200
Dallas1065595
Pottawattamie10282152
Story1002846
Warren536980
Clinton518287
Cerro Gordo509885
Webster503689
Sioux495069
Marshall473374
Muscatine443495
Des Moines434664
Wapello4209116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper402369
Plymouth383279
Lee363355
Marion350374
Jones289355
Henry283337
Bremer275857
Carroll273349
Crawford258836
Boone251031
Benton247154
Washington244349
Dickinson224941
Mahaska219549
Jackson214442
Kossuth206758
Tama205168
Clay200725
Delaware193339
Winneshiek189031
Page185219
Buchanan183731
Fayette181739
Cedar178723
Wright176934
Hamilton175746
Hardin175340
Harrison170971
Clayton162455
Butler161033
Mills155120
Cherokee153937
Floyd152141
Poweshiek151032
Lyon150241
Madison150219
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140633
Winnebago133931
Grundy133731
Cass132753
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125047
Louisa124648
Mitchell124341
Shelby124034
Sac123018
Emmet122140
Union121932
Chickasaw121115
Humboldt117426
Guthrie114228
Franklin111221
Palo Alto106322
Howard102122
Unassigned10160
Montgomery97936
Clarke97223
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87632
Adair83732
Pocahontas82719
Monona79030
Davis78524
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71416
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58310
Decatur5809
Van Buren54618
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4849
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Turning cooler this week, then mild for Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Expanding MN Vaccine Eligibility

Image

Sanitizing Technology on Rochester City Lines

Image

Austin Superintendent's Final School Year

Image

CDC Director Going Off Script

Image

Vaccine Eligibility Expands Today

Image

Sean's Weather 3/30

Image

Zumbro Education District heads back to school for full, in-person learning

Image

Minnesota student excelling at distance learning

Image

How you can shed your pandemic pounds

Image

Researchers, college students team up to study coronavirus spread post-vaccine

Community Events