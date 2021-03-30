Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Golfer Joaquin Niemann helps raise $2.1 million to save his infant cousin's life

Joaquin Niemann is a star on the rise, at 22-years-old the Chilean has already won on the PGA Tour and sits inside the world's top-30. We sat down with Niemann ahead of The Players Championship to discuss his upbringing in Chile, his love of football, and the story of his young cousin Rafita who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy in November 2020.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Sean Coppack and Shane O'Donoghue, CNN

Since announcing himself on the world stage with a PGA Tour victory as a rookie in 2019, Chile's Joaquin Niemann has established himself as one of golf's most exciting prospects.

It's been a whirlwind six months on the course for the Santiago native and a series of outstanding results have seen the 22-year-old break into the world's top-30 for the first time.

It's events at home in Chile, however, that will define this past year for Niemann.

"My cousin was born in October and in the beginning, it was amazing," Niemann tells CNN Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue.

However, joyful video calls home to celebrate the arrival of a new family member were short lived.

"After a couple of weeks, we found out that he had a really rare disease ... in the beginning, we had no idea what it was and over time, we figured out that it was bad."

Niemann's new-born cousin, Rafita Calderon, had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare inherited disorder stemming from a defective gene that leads to the death of nerve cells responsible for moving muscles that allow us to walk, talk, breathe and swallow, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

READ: Grief over her father's death helped drive golfer Danielle Kang to major success

Calderon required a one-time intravenous shot of the gene therapy medicine Zolgensma, labeled "the world's most expensive drug."

As many as 1 in 8,000 babies is estimated to be affected by one of the genetic mutations that causes it. That includes about 450 to 500 infants in the US per year, according to a Novartis -- the parent company which markets Zolgensma -- statement.

The treatment works by replacing a working copy of the defective gene into the nerve cells before they die and symptoms develop.

"We started getting really worried about it and a little desperate because the only medicine and the only cure to help him live for more than two years would cost $2.1 million -- we were going out of our minds," explains Niemann.

"In the beginning we were like: 'Oh my god, how are we going to do this? How are we going to get the money? Because if we don't, he's going to die.'"

With Calderon's father leading the fundraising efforts in Chile, the country's best-known golfer set about doing everything he could from his home away from home, the PGA Tour.

"Rafita started getting a lot of attention on social media in Chile and they made a lot of money, but it still wasn't enough, so I decided to start donating money during golf tournaments," says Niemann.

Initially donating $5,000 per birdie and $10,000 per eagle on top of the $152,450 he earned at the RSM Classic in November, by the time December's Mayakoba Classic rolled around, news of Niemann's fundraising efforts had spread and fellow tour pros including the likes of Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler could be seen sporting white ribbons in support of the cause.

"To get so much support from the PGA Tour, from the players and on social media was amazing. Now we're in March and we got the medicine a month ago, it feels amazing to achieve something like that," said Niemann.

"With one shot he can create the protein to get muscles, he's doing a lot better now and he can move ... so hopefully he'll be alright," he says.

With thoughts elsewhere, Niemann could have been forgiven for losing focus on his game in recent months. However, with a series of excellent performances to start the 2021 season including a second place at The Tournament of Champions in January, he's in the form of his life and has achieved a career-high ranking of 28.

Following his own path

Growing up in a country where football rules, it's been an unlikely journey for the Chilean, but one he looks back on fondly

"I started playing when I was probably around two or three years-old ... I had three plastic clubs that I would carry around my house all the time, I could barely walk and I was swinging these clubs," he laughs.

It didn't take long for Niemann's natural talent to catch the attention of the Chilean Golf Federation and he earned a scholarship to the prestigious Athletic Study Centre in Santiago.

"There were a lot of soccer players, tennis players and I would only have school for around three hours from 8 a.m'-11 a.m. ... After that, I was just going to the golf course to play, I think that was the time where I got really good."

Niemann was soon earning invites to play overseas and began to rack up wins, reaching the top of the world amateur rankings in May 2017, a position he would hold for 44 weeks until he turned professional in 2018.

Walking into a PGA Tour locker room at the age of 19 could be a daunting prospect for any young player. Fortunately for Niemann, he shared an agent with Sergio Garcia, one of the most respected veterans on Tour and a Masters winner, who went out of his way to help the youngster settle in.

"In the beginning I was feeling a little weird, I didn't know where the locker room was, I didn't know where the tee-box was, where to register, I didn't know anything ... He helped me a lot, getting in to practice rounds, getting to know more of the professional guys ... I was a little bit scared of being professional but he made it feel more friendly," Niemann explains.

With the support of Garcia, it wasn't long before the Chilean began to hit his stride. He earned an outstanding win in his rookie season in 2020, claiming the Greenbrier Classic by a remarkable six shots to become the youngest international winner on the PGA Tour since 1923.

With the 22-year-old now playing some of the best golf of his career, many are tipping the youngster to kick on and add to his PGA Tour win cabinet this season.

One tournament in particular this year stands out for the Chilean, who, like most of his compatriots, has an enormous sense of pride in his homeland.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"The Olympics, for me being from Chile is big. I don't think everybody in golf looks at it the same way as I do, being from a small country, it would be huge for Chile to have a golf medal

"Having the opportunity to play in the Olympics and being able to win a gold medal would be a dream come true for me and my country," he explains.

'Chi, chi, chi, le, le, le, viva Chile!' is a chant that has historically been reserved for the formidable national football team. With the entire country behind him and his star continuing to rise, don't be surprised if this becomes the soundtrack to many a PGA Tour Sunday in the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 516608

Reported Deaths: 6913
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1073291646
Ramsey45027837
Dakota39068409
Anoka35304406
Washington23242272
Stearns19782209
St. Louis15734289
Scott14557111
Wright13439121
Olmsted1230694
Sherburne950978
Carver873641
Clay729489
Rice710198
Blue Earth649138
Kandiyohi602579
Crow Wing550585
Chisago519648
Otter Tail512071
Benton488395
Mower435431
Winona429549
Goodhue415070
Douglas412970
Nobles391347
Morrison362955
McLeod362854
Beltrami353254
Polk351666
Itasca339851
Isanti333058
Steele331711
Lyon328747
Becker327148
Carlton312251
Freeborn306226
Pine296220
Nicollet282042
Brown273539
Todd259430
Le Sueur252222
Mille Lacs251047
Cass230326
Waseca219920
Meeker218436
Martin202129
Wabasha19433
Roseau186818
Hubbard163541
Renville161243
Houston161114
Dodge16084
Redwood154734
Fillmore14769
Pennington147418
Cottonwood144320
Chippewa141935
Faribault137018
Wadena136620
Sibley126010
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Rock119018
Kanabec118921
Pipestone104624
Yellow Medicine103317
Jackson101810
Murray9778
Swift93818
Pope9226
Marshall82216
Stevens7749
Lake76219
Clearwater73814
Wilkin72712
Lac qui Parle71621
Koochiching67911
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5342
Grant5148
Unassigned49978
Norman4949
Mahnomen4677
Kittson42622
Red Lake3725
Traverse3445
Lake of the Woods2532
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 348299

Reported Deaths: 5671
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54330579
Linn19850324
Scott17948226
Black Hawk15257300
Woodbury14474217
Johnson1351578
Dubuque12692200
Dallas1065595
Pottawattamie10282152
Story1002846
Warren536980
Clinton518287
Cerro Gordo509885
Webster503689
Sioux495069
Marshall473374
Muscatine443495
Des Moines434664
Wapello4209116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper402369
Plymouth383279
Lee363355
Marion350374
Jones289355
Henry283337
Bremer275857
Carroll273349
Crawford258836
Boone251031
Benton247154
Washington244349
Dickinson224941
Mahaska219549
Jackson214442
Kossuth206758
Tama205168
Clay200725
Delaware193339
Winneshiek189031
Page185219
Buchanan183731
Fayette181739
Cedar178723
Wright176934
Hamilton175746
Hardin175340
Harrison170971
Clayton162455
Butler161033
Mills155120
Cherokee153937
Floyd152141
Poweshiek151032
Lyon150241
Madison150219
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140633
Winnebago133931
Grundy133731
Cass132753
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125047
Louisa124648
Mitchell124341
Shelby124034
Sac123018
Emmet122140
Union121932
Chickasaw121115
Humboldt117426
Guthrie114228
Franklin111221
Palo Alto106322
Howard102122
Unassigned10160
Montgomery97936
Clarke97223
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87632
Adair83732
Pocahontas82719
Monona79030
Davis78524
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71416
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58310
Decatur5809
Van Buren54618
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4849
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 26°
Turning cooler this week, then mild for Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Zumbro Education District heads back to school for full, in-person learning

Image

Minnesota student excelling at distance learning

Image

How you can shed your pandemic pounds

Image

Researchers, college students team up to study coronavirus spread post-vaccine

Image

Coronavirus transmission post-vaccine?

Image

City of Rochester taking steps in reopening in-person services next week

Image

Flanagan holds roundtable

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/29/21)

Image

Progress on MercyOne's new Albert Lea location

Image

Rochester adjusts city council times, in-person service hours

Community Events