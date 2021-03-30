Clear

Why Lindsey Graham says he *has* to have an AR-15

In an exchange between "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Graham defended his ownership of an AR-15 saying, "my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself."

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

In the wake of two (more) high-profile mass shootings, we're (again) talking about guns -- and whether Congress will do anything to restrict people from purchasing them.

That debate occasioned this exchange on Sunday between "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (bolding is mine):

Wallace: "Senator, first of all, the two bills that the House has passed, that the Senate is now considering, have to do with background checks. They wouldn't take away your guns. And what's wrong with a serious debate after all of these shootings about assault weapons and especially about large capacity magazines, which a lot of studies show contribute to these mass killings?

Graham: "There's nothing wrong about debates. As a matter fact, I would challenge Senator Schumer to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate. It won't get 50 votes, much less 60.

"I own an AR-15. If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself."

OK, so Graham justifies owning an AR-15 -- the same style of weapon used in the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012, the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016 and the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 -- because, and stick with me here, there could be a natural disaster in South Carolina that would occasion the breakdown of civil society and the only way he could keep away the roving gangs that would undoubtedly crop up (???) is with his AR-15.

If this seems outlandish to you -- or, maybe more accurately, like the plot of some "Purge"-like movie -- that's because, well, it is.

(Sidebar: Graham's imagery of gangs coming to try to take what's his more than dabbles in racial stereotyping, and is even reminiscent of some of former President Donald Trump's rhetoric in the 2016 race.)

Graham's fantasy of defending himself and his property from lawless gangs is of a piece of the broader scare tactics that groups like the National Rifle Association have perfected over the years to keep Republican members of Congress from supporting measures with broad public support -- like increased background checks.

The roving gangs imagery is drawn from the same source as the idea, also pushed by Trump, that if Democrats control Washington it's only a matter of time before a) the 2nd Amendment is repealed and b) police come to your door to collect your guns.

"The big questions are, will they 'move the goalposts' and, is this just a ploy to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY?" Trump tweeted in the fall of 2019. "I hope NOT on both counts, but I'll be able to figure it out!"

Despite the fact that President Joe Biden has been explicit about his support for the 2nd Amendment, these fantasies have consistently driven up gun sales on the verge of a Democratic administration coming into office. (It happened in 2020. Again.) And they have ensured that any attempt to pass popular gun control measures -- the most recent attempt being in 2013 -- are doomed to fail.

Does Graham really believe that he needs an AR-15 in order to defend his family and property in the event of a natural disaster that renders law enforcement obsolete? I have no way of peering into his mind to know for sure. But my educated guess is that he does not.

Rather, he knows that the image of him, AR-15 in hand, defending against marauders, makes him look -- to a certain segment of the population, tough. It forwards the idea that any attempts at common sense gun control measures are, really, about making it impossible for the average person to defend themselves when the ravaging horde comes for them and their family.

That is, of course, not what is being debated here. Graham knows that. But he'd rather engage in ridiculous what-if scenarios than debate the actual merits of putting in place some (more) gun control measures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 515058

Reported Deaths: 6908
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1069871644
Ramsey44928837
Dakota38886409
Anoka35192405
Washington23176272
Stearns19725209
St. Louis15659289
Scott14490111
Wright13393121
Olmsted1228494
Sherburne946578
Carver870341
Clay726589
Rice707598
Blue Earth646138
Kandiyohi601379
Crow Wing548185
Chisago518648
Otter Tail510471
Benton486495
Mower435031
Winona429349
Goodhue413969
Douglas412170
Nobles391247
McLeod362054
Morrison361455
Beltrami352654
Polk351266
Itasca338851
Steele331511
Isanti330958
Lyon328547
Becker326248
Carlton311951
Freeborn305226
Pine295920
Nicollet280742
Brown272039
Todd259030
Le Sueur251622
Mille Lacs250247
Cass230026
Waseca219420
Meeker217936
Martin201729
Wabasha19423
Roseau186518
Hubbard163441
Houston161014
Renville160843
Dodge16064
Redwood154634
Fillmore14759
Pennington147318
Cottonwood144320
Chippewa141935
Faribault137018
Wadena136620
Sibley125510
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Rock119018
Kanabec118621
Pipestone104524
Yellow Medicine103117
Jackson101110
Murray9778
Swift93318
Pope9226
Marshall82016
Stevens7749
Lake76219
Clearwater73714
Wilkin72811
Lac qui Parle71421
Koochiching67711
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5342
Grant5148
Norman4949
Unassigned49278
Mahnomen4677
Kittson42622
Red Lake3715
Traverse3435
Lake of the Woods2492
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347796

Reported Deaths: 5667
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54250579
Linn19829324
Scott17910226
Black Hawk15245300
Woodbury14446217
Johnson1348478
Dubuque12677200
Dallas1062894
Pottawattamie10252152
Story998646
Warren536180
Clinton517387
Cerro Gordo509485
Webster503489
Sioux494369
Marshall472774
Muscatine442795
Des Moines434664
Wapello4207116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper401969
Plymouth382479
Lee363255
Marion349974
Jones289255
Henry283237
Bremer275557
Carroll273349
Crawford258936
Boone250831
Benton246954
Washington243949
Dickinson224341
Mahaska219449
Jackson214041
Kossuth206658
Tama205168
Clay199525
Delaware193239
Winneshiek189031
Page184819
Buchanan183530
Fayette181739
Cedar178023
Wright176534
Hamilton175746
Hardin175340
Harrison170871
Clayton162355
Butler160933
Mills154620
Cherokee153837
Floyd151841
Poweshiek150832
Madison150019
Lyon149841
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140633
Winnebago133931
Grundy133631
Cass132653
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125147
Louisa124548
Mitchell124341
Shelby123334
Sac123018
Emmet122140
Union121932
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113928
Franklin111121
Palo Alto105922
Howard102022
Unassigned10120
Montgomery97936
Clarke97123
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87232
Adair83631
Pocahontas82719
Monona79030
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71216
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58210
Decatur5809
Van Buren54318
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Turning cooler this week, then mild for Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How you can shed your pandemic pounds

Image

Researchers, college students team up to study coronavirus spread post-vaccine

Image

Coronavirus transmission post-vaccine?

Image

City of Rochester taking steps in reopening in-person services next week

Image

Flanagan holds roundtable

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/29/21)

Image

Progress on MercyOne's new Albert Lea location

Image

Rochester adjusts city council times, in-person service hours

Image

Infrastructure Bill for MN and IA

Image

Closing a legal sexual assault loophole

Community Events