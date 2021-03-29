Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Nashville flash flood leaves four dead and dozens of homes and businesses destroyed

A flash flood emergency was issued Sunday morning in Middle Tennessee due to record rainfall. More severe weather is expected as this storm system pushes east. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

Some of the heaviest rainfall in Nashville's history caused flooding that killed at least four people over the weekend.

Authorities identified two of the four victims as men in their 60s and 70s who drowned after driving as floodwaters ravaged the area. One of them was swept away by flood waters when he got out of his car.

More than a hundred people had to be rescued from fast rising waters that flooded communities and damaged homes and businesses, the Nashville Fire Department said in an update Sunday night.

A resident from one apartment building in Antioch, south of Nashville, told CNN affiliate WZTV that she woke up to a mudslide compromising the building.

"You don't think that tiny little creek can get that vicious," Abbe Bolduc told the affiliate. She was one of 15 people rescued from the CityVue Apartments Sunday, WZTV reported.

Mayor John Cooper announced late Sunday on Twitter that he had declared a state of emergency to help get local and federal resources to recover from the devastation.

"Metro's first responders have worked tirelessly following the city's second-highest ever two-day rainfall, which flooded neighborhoods across the county," Cooper said in another tweet.

The flood is one of the latest tragedies to befall the city of Nashville, which in the last year has experienced a damaging tornado, a deadly derecho and a Christmas morning bombing.

More rain is on the way

Two days of driving rain caused rivers to overflow throughout Middle Tennessee and created the worst flooding in the state since May 2010. The 2010 storm killed 18 people in Middle Tennessee and at least 27 in all of Tennessee and Kentucky, the National Weather Service said.

Nashville International Airport recorded up 7.01 inches of rain from late Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, making this the second-largest, two-day rainfall total on record, behind May 1-2, 2010, when 13.57 inches of rain was recorded, according to the NWS. Over 5 inches of this rain fell between 10 p.m. (11 p.m. EST) Saturday and 5 a.m. (6 a.m. EST) on Sunday local time.

Many rivers in the region, including the Duck, Buffalo and Harpeth Rivers, have crested and are on their way back down. The Monday forecast in Nashville is clear with highs in the 60s.

But a new rain of round is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with isolated totals up to 4 inches possible. Because the ground is saturated, additional rain could lead to additional flooding, Brink said.

'They lost everything'

As waters begin to recede, people in the area are working to recover, with many organizations stepping up to offer help to those displaced.

While residents from the compromised apartment building in Antioch escaped with their lives, some lost everything, evacuee Mark Piland told WZTV.

"My heart goes out to everybody," Piland said, according to WZTV. "They lost everything pretty much on the first floor of these buildings."

"I just hope everybody can stay safe, and I'm glad nobody was killed," he added.

The situation was tense for those trying to escape the flash flood, residents told WZTV.

"All I heard was screaming," Bolduc told the affiliate. "There was one lady who was completely inconsolable."

"I see a board floating down, and I'm like, 'Crap.' I woke up my husband and said, 'You have to be awake. You have to know what's happening,'" she added. "I didn't think anybody was going to believe how bad it was."

The New Tribe church at the Valley Center strip mall in Mt. Juliet took on 3 or 4 feet of water during the flooding Sunday, according to WZTV.

With just a week until Easter, Pastor Jarod Smith told the affiliate that his church is now without a place to worship.

"A wall of water 3 1/2 feet tall just busted through the wall and just washed everything through the hallway, busted out the front glass, a complete loss," Smith told WZTV.

The pastor said that while he is sad about the damage, he knows that the spirit of the church is with the people.

"We're hopeful, the church is not a building," Smith told the affiliate. "The church is people, but It's devastating at the same time. As sad as it is and as much hard work we know is around the corner, we're encouraged by the ones willing to participate and help."

Four people killed, authorities say

The rushing waters claimed the lives of four people in Nashville, Cooper said Sunday.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the four Nashvillians who died in last night's flooding," Cooper, the mayor, tweeted.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) identified two drowning victims Sunday following severe weather and flooding in the area.

MNPD Urban Search and rescue officers recovered Garry Cole, 70, of South Nashville, deceased from a vehicle that was submerged in a creek Sunday morning, a tweet from MNPD said Sunday night.

Authorities also identified Douglas Hammond, 65, who died after being swept away by flood waters when he got out of his car that was stuck.

Two other victims, a 64-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, who were found deceased in a homeless camp, have not yet been named by authorities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 515058

Reported Deaths: 6908
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1069871644
Ramsey44928837
Dakota38886409
Anoka35192405
Washington23176272
Stearns19725209
St. Louis15659289
Scott14490111
Wright13393121
Olmsted1228494
Sherburne946578
Carver870341
Clay726589
Rice707598
Blue Earth646138
Kandiyohi601379
Crow Wing548185
Chisago518648
Otter Tail510471
Benton486495
Mower435031
Winona429349
Goodhue413969
Douglas412170
Nobles391247
McLeod362054
Morrison361455
Beltrami352654
Polk351266
Itasca338851
Steele331511
Isanti330958
Lyon328547
Becker326248
Carlton311951
Freeborn305226
Pine295920
Nicollet280742
Brown272039
Todd259030
Le Sueur251622
Mille Lacs250247
Cass230026
Waseca219420
Meeker217936
Martin201729
Wabasha19423
Roseau186518
Hubbard163441
Houston161014
Renville160843
Dodge16064
Redwood154634
Fillmore14759
Pennington147318
Cottonwood144320
Chippewa141935
Faribault137018
Wadena136620
Sibley125510
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Rock119018
Kanabec118621
Pipestone104524
Yellow Medicine103117
Jackson101110
Murray9778
Swift93318
Pope9226
Marshall82016
Stevens7749
Lake76219
Clearwater73714
Wilkin72811
Lac qui Parle71421
Koochiching67711
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5342
Grant5148
Norman4949
Unassigned49278
Mahnomen4677
Kittson42622
Red Lake3715
Traverse3435
Lake of the Woods2492
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347796

Reported Deaths: 5667
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54250579
Linn19829324
Scott17910226
Black Hawk15245300
Woodbury14446217
Johnson1348478
Dubuque12677200
Dallas1062894
Pottawattamie10252152
Story998646
Warren536180
Clinton517387
Cerro Gordo509485
Webster503489
Sioux494369
Marshall472774
Muscatine442795
Des Moines434664
Wapello4207116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper401969
Plymouth382479
Lee363255
Marion349974
Jones289255
Henry283237
Bremer275557
Carroll273349
Crawford258936
Boone250831
Benton246954
Washington243949
Dickinson224341
Mahaska219449
Jackson214041
Kossuth206658
Tama205168
Clay199525
Delaware193239
Winneshiek189031
Page184819
Buchanan183530
Fayette181739
Cedar178023
Wright176534
Hamilton175746
Hardin175340
Harrison170871
Clayton162355
Butler160933
Mills154620
Cherokee153837
Floyd151841
Poweshiek150832
Madison150019
Lyon149841
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140633
Winnebago133931
Grundy133631
Cass132653
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125147
Louisa124548
Mitchell124341
Shelby123334
Sac123018
Emmet122140
Union121932
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113928
Franklin111121
Palo Alto105922
Howard102022
Unassigned10120
Montgomery97936
Clarke97123
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87232
Adair83631
Pocahontas82719
Monona79030
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71216
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58210
Decatur5809
Van Buren54318
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/29

Image

Jack's Bottle Shop fundraising for Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

SEMCIL helping people live independently

Image

Gritty Austin Packers squad heads to state tournament

Image

Operation Nourish

Image

Pedestrian safety

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Golf season opener

Image

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH PKG 03-27-21

Community Events