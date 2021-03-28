Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Derek Chauvin trial is the biggest courtroom case of the streaming TV age

The Northeast News in Kansas City sent a powerful message by running a blank front page and asking readers to consider a future without a local news source. "For our local news to survive, we all need to subscribe," Brian Stelter says.

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

From a media perspective, the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be the biggest trial of the streaming TV age.

Opening arguments will get underway around 10 a.m. Eastern on Monday.

People will be watching on streaming-first services like Law & Crime as well as TV networks like HLN. Gavel-to-gavel coverage will be available all over the web and highlights will be available on demand. And Court TV will be back, having relaunched in 2019 with a mix of broadcast, cable and online distribution deals.

Law & Crime proprietor Dan Abrams told me "there have been other trials in the last few years that have garnered national interest" -- the trials of Amber Guyger, Michelle Carter, Robert Durst -- "but definitely not on the same scale." He said "the Hulk Hogan/Gawker civil trial also saw big viewership but again nothing like this."

Abrams will be doing double duty during the trial, wearing his on-air hat as chief legal analyst on ABC and his executive hat overseeing coverage for Law & Crime.

For a primer on what to expect, read Eric Levenson's overview for CNN.com. "In a first for Minnesota," he wrote, "the trial will be broadcast live in its entirety to accommodate Covid-19 attendance restrictions, giving the public a rare peek into the most important case of the Black Lives Matter era."

Ken Jautz, the CNN executive who oversees HLN, told me that "it's only right that this trial receives such extensive coverage since it involves some of the most important issues of our times."

The local lead

Here is Reid Forgrave and Maya Rao's lead in Sunday's Minneapolis Star Tribune: "George Floyd pleading for his life under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has become a defining moment of our time. What began 10 months ago at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has transformed into nothing less than an American reckoning on justice, racial equity, the proper role of law enforcement and the historical wrongs society has perpetrated on Black people..."

The global coverage

"Good morning from Minneapolis," Larry Madowo of the BBC wrote upon arrival at the city's airport to cover the trial. "All the world's attention will be here," he said. The presence of the BBC and other international outlets underscores the stakes. "The public is watching for signs that police officers can be held accountable when someone dies in their custody," The Guardian's team wrote.

The role of cameras

Thanks to an eyewitness with a cell phone camera, "the knee Mr. Chauvin placed on Mr. Floyd's neck was filmed for all to see," the BBC's Joshua Nevett wrote. "Angered by what they saw, protesters worldwide said it was time to end racial injustice. Now cameras will let them see the justice system in real-time." As noted up above, this is a first in Minnesota. A Court TV crew will have three cameras in the courtroom. The feeds will be pooled and shared with all outlets. "Every move Mr. Chauvin makes, down to the faintest facial expression, will be open to public scrutiny," Nevett wrote. "While not unusual in the US, that kind of transparency raises long-debated issues about the role of cameras in courtrooms..."

It's not "the George Floyd trial"

There is a tendency to use Floyd's name, under the assumption that his name is more widely known than Chauvin's, but news outlets are being thoughtful about how they name this trial. WaPo's Steven Zeitchik captured some of the framing discussions inside Court TV in a story a few weeks ago. "This trial really shouldn't be the George Floyd trial. He's not on trial," producer Emanuella Grinberg said during a Zoom meeting.

Court TV's coverage is using the names "Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin" and "The Death of George Floyd Murder Trial." HLN's coverage is titled "The Death of George Floyd -- Derek Chauvin on Trial."

What to expect

"The ideas of excessive force generally, the ideas of police reform, the ideas of police accountability, the ideas of systemic injustice, the ideas of the treatment of Black victims at the hands of White defendants -- those will all be touched upon and will be the elephants in the room, but in the courtroom none of that can overshadow the government's burden of proof in this specific trial," CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates said. "Derek Chauvin is the defendant. Not the American justice system. Not all police officers."

Coverage details

-- "Much of the coverage will appear on the news outlets' digital venues," Variety's Brian Steinberg wrote.

-- Opening arguments will be shown live everywhere on Monday morning. David Muir, Lester Holt and Norah O'Donnell will anchor special reports on their respective broadcast networks.

-- HLN (CNN's sister channel) will have gavel to gavel coverage on cable, harkening back to past courtroom coverage of the Casey Anthony, Conrad Murray, Jodi Arias, and George Zimmerman cases. Mike Galanos will lead the coverage, joined by Joey Jackson and Jean Casarez among others.

-- CNN.com will carry a live stream at all times. ABC will have wall to wall coverage on its ABC News Live streaming platform anchored by Diane Macedo and Terry Moran. CBS will "make available a feed from its Minneapolis station, WCCO, via CBSN, its free streaming news offering," per Steinberg's story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 513833

Reported Deaths: 6903
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1067371643
Ramsey44848836
Dakota38781408
Anoka35116405
Washington23121272
Stearns19670209
St. Louis15633289
Scott14454111
Wright13331121
Olmsted1226793
Sherburne943878
Carver866441
Clay725089
Rice706698
Blue Earth643938
Kandiyohi600979
Crow Wing546785
Chisago517548
Otter Tail509971
Benton485095
Mower433831
Winona429349
Goodhue412969
Douglas411670
Nobles391047
McLeod361254
Morrison360855
Beltrami351954
Polk350666
Itasca337851
Steele330211
Isanti329958
Lyon327646
Becker325948
Carlton311551
Freeborn304726
Pine295020
Nicollet279942
Brown271239
Todd258230
Le Sueur251122
Mille Lacs248647
Cass229726
Waseca218920
Meeker217036
Martin200929
Wabasha19393
Roseau186518
Hubbard163241
Houston161014
Renville160343
Dodge16014
Redwood154134
Fillmore14739
Pennington147218
Cottonwood144120
Chippewa141835
Faribault136518
Wadena136320
Sibley125010
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121336
Rock118918
Kanabec118221
Pipestone104524
Yellow Medicine103017
Jackson99910
Murray9758
Swift92918
Pope9036
Marshall81916
Stevens7739
Lake76119
Clearwater73514
Wilkin72511
Lac qui Parle71421
Koochiching67111
Big Stone5414
Lincoln5322
Grant5148
Norman4939
Unassigned48478
Mahnomen4637
Kittson42522
Red Lake3715
Traverse3435
Lake of the Woods2492
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347637

Reported Deaths: 5660
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54225579
Linn19828324
Scott17895226
Black Hawk15240300
Woodbury14431217
Johnson1347478
Dubuque12670200
Dallas1061894
Pottawattamie10246152
Story998146
Warren535880
Clinton517187
Cerro Gordo509485
Webster503388
Sioux494169
Marshall472474
Muscatine442295
Des Moines434663
Wapello4204116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper401369
Plymouth382479
Lee363255
Marion349874
Jones289055
Henry283237
Bremer275357
Carroll273149
Crawford259136
Boone250730
Benton246954
Washington243649
Dickinson224341
Mahaska219449
Jackson214041
Kossuth206458
Tama205168
Clay199425
Delaware193139
Winneshiek189031
Page184819
Buchanan183530
Fayette181638
Cedar177623
Wright176434
Hamilton175745
Hardin175140
Harrison170871
Clayton162355
Butler160933
Mills154620
Cherokee153737
Floyd151741
Poweshiek150732
Madison150019
Lyon149841
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140533
Winnebago133831
Grundy133631
Cass132652
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125047
Louisa124448
Mitchell124241
Shelby123334
Sac123118
Emmet121940
Union121931
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113828
Franklin111121
Palo Alto105922
Howard102122
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97936
Clarke97123
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87232
Adair83631
Pocahontas82719
Monona78930
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74522
Osceola71016
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58210
Decatur5809
Van Buren54318
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Golf season opener

Image

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH PKG 03-27-21

Image

Do-It-4-M-Dog Fundraiser

Image

Roasted Bliss opens

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

Image

Class AA state tournament place matches

Image

Minnesota lawmakers look into adding cameras to work zones

Image

Increased vaccine access could help boost availability of single-family homes

Community Events