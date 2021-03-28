Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Slum golf: A whole new ball game on Mumbai's streets

Suresh Mehboobani is a caddy at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai and one of the originators of Slum Golf, a version of the sport using home-made clubs and balls, played on a course that has been designed around his neighborhood.

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

You can play golf on pristine green courses. You can even play on a course made of ice.

But thanks to some innovative thinking, residents of some of the poorest areas of Mumbai have been using the bumps and lumps of the street as their course.

Here there's no soundscape of polite clapping from watching fans or birds chirping -- just a cacophony of residents poking their heads out of windows, buses traveling underneath and the hooting of tuk-tuk horns.

Slum golf, a version of the game using homemade clubs and balls, deploys the cracks and crevices in the Chembur locality of the hustling, bustling city for its course and small divots in the ground as its holes.

The makeshift game was created in 2000 in Mumbai -- India's financial capital with a population of more than 12 million -- by Suresh Mehboobani and others outside their hours working as caddies at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) at a time when they were not permitted to play for free.

Golf isn't the most popular sport in India, but Mehboobani is hoping his makeshift version of the sport will prove an introduction -- especially to his 6-year-old daughter Ashmi -- to the more traditional game.

"Everyone likes cricket in India," Mehboobani told CNN Sport. "I [hope] that people watch our videos and they like golf as well.

"People are playing on the streets as well in Europe. Especially people [who] play on the streets, I want people to see our videos on YouTube. The world is playing [golf] on the streets, so that's where I think we did something good; we brought the game to the streets and people like it today."

READ: Grief over her father's death helped drive golfer Danielle Kang to major success

Making the most

Although the dark red ball and the wooden bat hook many Indian youngsters, Mehboobani's interest has always been on a small, white ball and long, thin golf clubs.

On his route to and from school, he walked past a golf club and after watching through the fence while members drove, chipped and putted, Mehboobani was hooked.

He picked up a job at the BPGC caddying to sate his passion for the sport. But when he wasn't permitted to play at the members only club for free, he came up with another method to play, reimagining the Chembur slums as a golf course, with tee positions varying from on the floor to the tops of buildings.

After some trial and error, Mehboobani and others found they could use waste material from buildings to fashion clubs -- hammering the end to form the face of the club -- and use cylinder pipes as grips.

As for the ball, he insists players use plastic rather than proper golf balls so to not "draw blood" if they hit a fellow player, passerby or resident of the slum.

In its heyday, over 50 people -- typically caddies at the club -- used to congregate on their days off on Monday to play slum golf.

The local club has also opened its arms to slum golf, with some members choosing to try their hand, as well as an Indian professional golfer and an international player traveling to Mumbai to sample this unique version of the game.

"They had a great reaction; they said they are having more fun outside than playing inside (on the course). They get to hit different shots, from above the bus, above cars. Inside you can't hit shots like this; it's all grass, but here you can hit the ball over cars, rooftops."

However, now that the BPGC has allowed all caddies to play there on a Monday for free, "slum golf isn't happening much anymore," admits Mehboobani.

The future

Although Mehboobani and his colleagues have found a more traditional locale to play golf, he's still hopeful that slum golf can be an introductory way into a sport which, as he himself knows, can often be inaccessible.

His daughter Ashmi is an embodiment of that desire.

Mehboobani introduced her to the game when she was just five years old after she saw her father playing on the streets and expressed her interest in "hitting the ball."

During the time when the BPGC didn't allow caddies to play on its course and they took up playing on the streets, a video of Ashmi playing golf went viral which, according to her father, was one of the reasons for the BPGC allowing them in. BPGC didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Through her father and her coach, who also runs an academy, she has developed an early love for the game, already adopting Tiger Woods as her idol.

Mehboobani is hoping that his daughter's early start on the streets will propel her to success later in her life.

"We [hope] to make her the ladies champion because if the club has supported her this much, she is likely to show good results in the future. She will make the club proud, and she will make the name of her mother and father shine as well."

It's not just in India where street golf is a thing.

In Europe, urban golf was born in the late 1990s when a group of Germans took to the streets of Berlin armed with real balls and clubs and began creating makeshift holes for themselves around the city.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Each year an official cup competition is contested with the 2021 event set to be held in Switzerland in July.

Players might have ultimately chosen the green fairways and greens over the concrete roads and roofs, but slum golf provided them with a taster and opened doors to a sport previously unattainable to many in Mumbai.

Once playing from rooftops, these golfers and those who are following them are now shooting for the sky.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 513833

Reported Deaths: 6903
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1067371643
Ramsey44848836
Dakota38781408
Anoka35116405
Washington23121272
Stearns19670209
St. Louis15633289
Scott14454111
Wright13331121
Olmsted1226793
Sherburne943878
Carver866441
Clay725089
Rice706698
Blue Earth643938
Kandiyohi600979
Crow Wing546785
Chisago517548
Otter Tail509971
Benton485095
Mower433831
Winona429349
Goodhue412969
Douglas411670
Nobles391047
McLeod361254
Morrison360855
Beltrami351954
Polk350666
Itasca337851
Steele330211
Isanti329958
Lyon327646
Becker325948
Carlton311551
Freeborn304726
Pine295020
Nicollet279942
Brown271239
Todd258230
Le Sueur251122
Mille Lacs248647
Cass229726
Waseca218920
Meeker217036
Martin200929
Wabasha19393
Roseau186518
Hubbard163241
Houston161014
Renville160343
Dodge16014
Redwood154134
Fillmore14739
Pennington147218
Cottonwood144120
Chippewa141835
Faribault136518
Wadena136320
Sibley125010
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121336
Rock118918
Kanabec118221
Pipestone104524
Yellow Medicine103017
Jackson99910
Murray9758
Swift92918
Pope9036
Marshall81916
Stevens7739
Lake76119
Clearwater73514
Wilkin72511
Lac qui Parle71421
Koochiching67111
Big Stone5414
Lincoln5322
Grant5148
Norman4939
Unassigned48478
Mahnomen4637
Kittson42522
Red Lake3715
Traverse3435
Lake of the Woods2492
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347637

Reported Deaths: 5660
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54225579
Linn19828324
Scott17895226
Black Hawk15240300
Woodbury14431217
Johnson1347478
Dubuque12670200
Dallas1061894
Pottawattamie10246152
Story998146
Warren535880
Clinton517187
Cerro Gordo509485
Webster503388
Sioux494169
Marshall472474
Muscatine442295
Des Moines434663
Wapello4204116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper401369
Plymouth382479
Lee363255
Marion349874
Jones289055
Henry283237
Bremer275357
Carroll273149
Crawford259136
Boone250730
Benton246954
Washington243649
Dickinson224341
Mahaska219449
Jackson214041
Kossuth206458
Tama205168
Clay199425
Delaware193139
Winneshiek189031
Page184819
Buchanan183530
Fayette181638
Cedar177623
Wright176434
Hamilton175745
Hardin175140
Harrison170871
Clayton162355
Butler160933
Mills154620
Cherokee153737
Floyd151741
Poweshiek150732
Madison150019
Lyon149841
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140533
Winnebago133831
Grundy133631
Cass132652
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125047
Louisa124448
Mitchell124241
Shelby123334
Sac123118
Emmet121940
Union121931
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113828
Franklin111121
Palo Alto105922
Howard102122
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97936
Clarke97123
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87232
Adair83631
Pocahontas82719
Monona78930
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74522
Osceola71016
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58210
Decatur5809
Van Buren54318
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Golf season opener

Image

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH PKG 03-27-21

Image

Do-It-4-M-Dog Fundraiser

Image

Roasted Bliss opens

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

Image

Class AA state tournament place matches

Image

Minnesota lawmakers look into adding cameras to work zones

Image

Increased vaccine access could help boost availability of single-family homes

Community Events