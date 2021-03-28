Clear

The hard lesson of Dr. Deborah Birx

Article Image

Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator, talks with CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta about her experience serving in the Trump administration.

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Megan Ranney

Think back to March 2020. The novel coronavirus pandemic had just been declared a pandemic, and the federal response was already being botched. With the White House alternating between chaos and denial, the nation was looking to two physicians, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, for guidance. They were teammates in shaping our country's response to the novel coronavirus. Although neither was seen as perfect, we were all hopeful.

How times have changed. Over the last year Fauci has received widespread and well-deserved acclaim, while Birx's previously sterling reputation has been tarnished -- perhaps irrevocably.

As a clinician-scientist (and public health professional), I have criticized Birx. But I also have to wonder: What went wrong?

Before Covid-19, Birx was known as a consummate scientist and public health professional. In her leadership of international HIV/AIDS programs, she was praised for her ability to cross the partisan divide to mobilize resources for good science. We all took a sigh of relief when she was named as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator in late February 2020, expecting her to continue her role as a voice of reason during the pandemic.

Accepting a job working for Donald Trump was her first and worst mistake.

She, like many of us, had no idea how badly his administration would distort, ignore and deny science and the truth during the pandemic. Although she said she took the job out of a sense of obligation ("That's what a civil servant is supposed to do," she said a year later), Birx became inextricably tied to the harmful decisions of her negligent, disastrously ignorant boss.

In a new CNN documentary airing Sunday, Birx revealed what she believed to be the extent of the Trump administration's failures when she told Dr. Sanjay Gupta that she thought the vast majority of the US' Covid-19 deaths could have been prevented. "There were about a hundred thousand deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially," she said.

Fauci's position at the National Institutes of Health allowed him some degree of political independence from Trump. Birx did not have that luxury. The first lesson is: Know whom you are agreeing to work for.

Birx's next error was allowing the regime's lies to go unchecked. It's true that she said many things right, from her first day to her last. And as a White House team member, she would have found it hard to publicly contradict her boss. And it's understandable that she thought she would do more good from inside the administration instead of as an outside observer. She said this herself in January. But still -- she could have drawn the lines of honesty and integrity much earlier.

It wasn't until late summer 2020 that she went out on the road to personally meet with, and guide, public health professionals. This was, frankly, too little, too late, and with too little power or publicity behind it. Not until October did we learn that she had refused to be in the same room as Trump's Covid adviser, the neuroradiologist Dr. Scott Atlas, who was one of the most harmful people in our country's federal coronavirus response.

For months as the calamity worsened, she let Trump's lies go unchecked on the public stage. The harm was irrevocable.

The second lesson: Don't hesitate to blow the whistle. Don't keep quiet when something is really wrong. The AIDS activists were right decades ago: Silence = death.

Birx's mistakes were complicated by something that wasn't her fault at all, and something I know all too well: She was a woman in a male-centered world. We know that the Trump White House had a reputation for being particularly toxic for women. As a female physician-scientist myself, I am familiar with implicit and explicit misogyny and the big and small ways in which it changes one's decisions.

I know women are more likely to be criticized, less likely to be given opportunities for advancement, and less likely to be promoted to a senior leadership position, compared to men. I know that we have to work harder to be seen as equivalent.

Birx has confronted these trends throughout her life, and doubtless developed a thick skin -- and a tolerance for small insults -- in order to get to this place. But that accommodation may also have been part of her downfall; like many of us she might have gotten so used to accepting the small slights that she may not have seen the bigger warning signs until she was in too deep.

So I take her story as a warning, particularly for women and minorities: Sometimes our methods of survival can turn into weaknesses.

At the end of the day, I am sad for Birx. She was an amazing leader for most of her career. And she seems to have done her best to make up for the administration's malfeasance. I have no doubt that she is a good person. But her months of public silence caused us all harm.

So my final lesson and biggest lesson from this case study: Our integrity is our biggest asset. Don't give it up easily. And make sure you surround yourself with people who will serve as an early warning bell when your reputation is in danger of being broken.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 513833

Reported Deaths: 6903
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1067371643
Ramsey44848836
Dakota38781408
Anoka35116405
Washington23121272
Stearns19670209
St. Louis15633289
Scott14454111
Wright13331121
Olmsted1226793
Sherburne943878
Carver866441
Clay725089
Rice706698
Blue Earth643938
Kandiyohi600979
Crow Wing546785
Chisago517548
Otter Tail509971
Benton485095
Mower433831
Winona429349
Goodhue412969
Douglas411670
Nobles391047
McLeod361254
Morrison360855
Beltrami351954
Polk350666
Itasca337851
Steele330211
Isanti329958
Lyon327646
Becker325948
Carlton311551
Freeborn304726
Pine295020
Nicollet279942
Brown271239
Todd258230
Le Sueur251122
Mille Lacs248647
Cass229726
Waseca218920
Meeker217036
Martin200929
Wabasha19393
Roseau186518
Hubbard163241
Houston161014
Renville160343
Dodge16014
Redwood154134
Fillmore14739
Pennington147218
Cottonwood144120
Chippewa141835
Faribault136518
Wadena136320
Sibley125010
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121336
Rock118918
Kanabec118221
Pipestone104524
Yellow Medicine103017
Jackson99910
Murray9758
Swift92918
Pope9036
Marshall81916
Stevens7739
Lake76119
Clearwater73514
Wilkin72511
Lac qui Parle71421
Koochiching67111
Big Stone5414
Lincoln5322
Grant5148
Norman4939
Unassigned48478
Mahnomen4637
Kittson42522
Red Lake3715
Traverse3435
Lake of the Woods2492
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347637

Reported Deaths: 5660
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54225579
Linn19828324
Scott17895226
Black Hawk15240300
Woodbury14431217
Johnson1347478
Dubuque12670200
Dallas1061894
Pottawattamie10246152
Story998146
Warren535880
Clinton517187
Cerro Gordo509485
Webster503388
Sioux494169
Marshall472474
Muscatine442295
Des Moines434663
Wapello4204116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper401369
Plymouth382479
Lee363255
Marion349874
Jones289055
Henry283237
Bremer275357
Carroll273149
Crawford259136
Boone250730
Benton246954
Washington243649
Dickinson224341
Mahaska219449
Jackson214041
Kossuth206458
Tama205168
Clay199425
Delaware193139
Winneshiek189031
Page184819
Buchanan183530
Fayette181638
Cedar177623
Wright176434
Hamilton175745
Hardin175140
Harrison170871
Clayton162355
Butler160933
Mills154620
Cherokee153737
Floyd151741
Poweshiek150732
Madison150019
Lyon149841
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140533
Winnebago133831
Grundy133631
Cass132652
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125047
Louisa124448
Mitchell124241
Shelby123334
Sac123118
Emmet121940
Union121931
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113828
Franklin111121
Palo Alto105922
Howard102122
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97936
Clarke97123
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87232
Adair83631
Pocahontas82719
Monona78930
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74522
Osceola71016
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58210
Decatur5809
Van Buren54318
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Golf season opener

Image

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH PKG 03-27-21

Image

Do-It-4-M-Dog Fundraiser

Image

Roasted Bliss opens

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

Image

Class AA state tournament place matches

Image

Minnesota lawmakers look into adding cameras to work zones

Image

Increased vaccine access could help boost availability of single-family homes

Community Events