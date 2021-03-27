Clear

Birx shares her chilling conclusion as America arrives at a moment of introspection on the coronavirus

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta sits down with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx to look back at the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

The US may finally be getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic, but for so many Americans, it's too late, and that disconnect is raising fresh questions about why the US couldn't have done more earlier.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator under the Trump administration, reveals her chilling conclusion in a new CNN documentary that the number of coronavirus deaths could have been "decreased substantially" if cities and states across the country had aggressively applied the lessons of the first surge toward mitigation last spring, potentially preventing the surges that followed.

It is a bracing retrospective from one of the top doctors who was tasked with halting the pandemic, and it comes at a time when many grieving families are still trying to understand how one of the wealthiest and most powerful nations in the world was unable to prevent the loss of nearly 550,000 lives.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked six of the doctors who ran point on the pandemic response, including Birx, to provide their insights on what the US could have done differently in the new documentary, "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out," which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. The doctors all painfully dissected the country's missteps that led to the enormous loss of life. But Birx saw it most starkly, stating that the vast majority of America's deaths could have been prevented, a painful interpretation of the last year for a nation still trying to come to terms with the ongoing loss of life.

In recent weeks, the news has been dominated by positive signs, like the rapidly accelerating pace of vaccinations and the fact that 71% of Americans 65 and older already having received one shot. The nation seems to be breathing a collective sigh of relief that the United States is no longer staggering through the frantic triage mode that characterized most of the last year, even if the data isn't all trending in the right direction.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, keep urging Americans to mask up and not to let their guards down -- especially given the rise in new variants -- the nation has arrived at a calmer moment of introspection, one where there is time to actually reflect on what went wrong.

One area that is drawing new scrutiny is how long it took for former President Donald Trump and his Covid-19 advisers to declare a pause to slow the spread in March 2020 after the initial surge in coronavirus cases began -- and how many lives could have been saved if all Americans had really adhered to the restrictions on gatherings and social distancing. In the new documentary, Birx gives Gupta her gut-wrenching answer when asked how much of an impact it would have made if the US had paused earlier and followed through with the safety measures that were proven to slow the spread.

"I look at it this way. The first time we have an excuse," Birx says. "There were about a hundred thousand deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially."

A key study from Columbia University released last year underscored the devastating conclusion that earlier intervention could have saved tens of thousands of lives. Researchers at Columbia built a model to examine transmission rates between March 15 and May 3, 2020 -- and they determined that if the country had shut down two weeks earlier, it could have prevented 84% of deaths at the time.

As the US inches toward normalcy, the best outcome of this moment of reflection is that Americans will continue to take the virus seriously, embracing the role that they can each continue to play in preventing more deaths by wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and showing up to get vaccinated when it is their turn. There are alarming signs that some people are moving on to the next phase too soon, even though the risks are still high: Miami Beach has struggled to get control of a flood of spring breakers who crowded its streets and air travel is up from a year ago for the first time since the pandemic began.

Walensky noted Friday that case numbers are headed in the wrong direction, increasing 7% over the previous seven-day period, and she pointed out that the average number of deaths is still hovering around 1,000 a day. Hospitalizations also increased slightly this week compared with the previous seven-day period.

"I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory. We have seen cases and hospital admissions move from historic declines to stagnations to increases," Walensky said during the White House Covid-19 task force briefing Friday. "And we know from prior surges that if we don't control things now, there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again. Please, take this moment very seriously."

Controversy over the origins of the virus

As the doctors who served in the Trump administration begin to talk more openly about the nation's missteps, one key piece of the puzzle is understanding the origins of the pandemic -- and what could have been done in those early months to halt the spread of Covid-19, which had reached US shores by January 21, 2020.

In another excerpt of the CNN documentary released Friday, Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the CDC, expressed fresh skepticism about China's explanation that the initial Covid-19 cases emerged in a wet market in Wuhan. He told Gupta that he is convinced the pandemic began several months before the US was notified of the "mysterious cluster of pneumonia patients" in late December -- raising the specter that the US and the world lost a precious period when they could have begun preparing for the outbreak to mitigate deaths.

Without citing any evidence to back up his claim, Redfield also told Gupta he believes the pandemic originated in a lab in China that was already studying the virus, a controversial theory that the World Health Organization called "extremely unlikely" and for which there is no clear evidence.

"If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan," Redfield told Gupta in a clip from the documentary. "That's my own feelings. And only opinion. I'm allowed to have opinions now."

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was reserving judgment on that question until the World Health Organization releases its final report on the origins of Covid-19. Peter Ben Embarek, who headed the organization's Covid-19 origin investigation, told reporters during a separate briefing on Friday that the report is now complete and will be released to the public within a few days. Investigators visited the lab at the center of the controversy and Embarek told CNN in February that the team had determined the virus was much more widespread in Wuhan than originally thought back in December of 2019.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, seemed to downplay the possibility that Redfield's explanation is correct during the White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

"Obviously, there are a number of theories," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "Dr. Redfield was mentioning that he was giving an opinion as to a possibility, but again, there are other alternatives -- others, that most people hold by."

A push toward 200 million shots in 100 days

While the US waits for those conclusions, the Biden administration announced new steps on Friday to meet the President's new goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office. Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said maintaining the current pace of 2.5 million vaccinations per day for the next five weeks will be the equivalent of vaccinating a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium 50 times a day.

About 49 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, and about 1 in 3 have received at least one dose. But White House officials are highlighting the fact that 71% of seniors have received one shot, because that age group accounts for roughly 80% of the Covid deaths up to this point.

With the increase in vaccine supply, Zients affirmed Friday there will be enough vaccine doses for every adult in the US by the end of May and said the three manufacturers who have received emergency use authorization for their vaccines in the US -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- "are setting and hitting targets."

While increasing the number of available doses at pharmacies and community vaccination sites, the administration announced three new federally run mass vaccination sites on Friday in Boston, Norfolk, Virginia, and Newark, New Jersey. At the President's urging, Zients also noted that most states and the District of Columbia have now outlined their plans to make all Americans eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

"It's clear there is a case for optimism, but there is not a case for relaxation," Zients said. "This is not the time to let down our guard."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 512097

Reported Deaths: 6899
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1063471642
Ramsey44723835
Dakota38652408
Anoka35010405
Washington23061272
Stearns19601209
St. Louis15563289
Scott14375111
Wright13271120
Olmsted1224693
Sherburne938978
Carver862441
Clay723989
Rice705398
Blue Earth642938
Kandiyohi599579
Crow Wing543985
Chisago516048
Otter Tail508071
Benton483795
Mower432831
Winona428849
Goodhue411669
Douglas410270
Nobles390747
McLeod360154
Morrison359055
Polk350365
Beltrami350254
Itasca335651
Steele329211
Isanti327558
Lyon326546
Becker325248
Carlton310251
Freeborn304026
Pine294120
Nicollet279142
Brown269839
Todd257630
Le Sueur250022
Mille Lacs247147
Cass229426
Waseca218220
Meeker215836
Martin200729
Wabasha19403
Roseau185718
Hubbard162941
Houston161014
Renville159743
Dodge15964
Redwood153634
Pennington147118
Fillmore14689
Cottonwood143620
Chippewa141635
Faribault136118
Wadena136020
Sibley124710
Watonwan12109
Aitkin120736
Rock118818
Kanabec117821
Pipestone104224
Yellow Medicine102217
Jackson99110
Murray9718
Swift92418
Pope9026
Marshall81816
Stevens7739
Lake76119
Clearwater73414
Wilkin72211
Lac qui Parle70921
Koochiching66511
Big Stone5384
Lincoln5302
Grant5118
Norman4939
Unassigned47678
Mahnomen4587
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3425
Lake of the Woods2482
Cook1360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347142

Reported Deaths: 5658
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54087579
Linn19809324
Scott17857225
Black Hawk15219300
Woodbury14405217
Johnson1345578
Dubuque12661200
Dallas1058694
Pottawattamie10228152
Story997446
Warren534280
Clinton516387
Cerro Gordo509085
Webster503388
Sioux493969
Marshall472474
Muscatine441095
Des Moines434463
Wapello4203116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper400669
Plymouth382079
Lee363355
Marion349874
Jones288855
Henry282937
Bremer275357
Carroll273049
Crawford258436
Boone250330
Benton246754
Washington243749
Dickinson223741
Mahaska219249
Jackson213841
Kossuth206258
Tama205168
Clay198925
Delaware192939
Winneshiek188431
Page184819
Buchanan183230
Fayette181638
Cedar177423
Wright176434
Hamilton175745
Hardin175140
Harrison170571
Clayton162055
Butler160932
Mills154120
Cherokee153637
Floyd151641
Poweshiek150732
Madison149719
Lyon149641
Allamakee148249
Iowa143423
Hancock140233
Winnebago133831
Grundy133631
Cass132652
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose124947
Louisa124548
Mitchell123641
Sac123118
Shelby123134
Union121731
Emmet121440
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113328
Franklin110821
Palo Alto105522
Howard102022
Unassigned10030
Montgomery97936
Clarke97023
Keokuk93330
Monroe91328
Ida87332
Adair83631
Pocahontas82619
Monona78930
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74522
Osceola71016
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Decatur5809
Fremont58010
Van Buren54218
Ringgold52722
Wayne51223
Audubon4829
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain moves in for Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

Image

Class AA state tournament place matches

Image

Minnesota lawmakers look into adding cameras to work zones

Image

Increased vaccine access could help boost availability of single-family homes

Image

Shortage of entry-level homes for sale in Rochester

Image

A sendoff fit for a champion: PIZM gymnastics receives escort on way to state tournament

Image

Using camera to make work zones safe

Image

Increased demand for Mental Health Services

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/26/21)

Image

Summer Tourism 2021

Community Events